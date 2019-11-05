Pioneers await seeding to state 1A tournament
OMAK – Fireworks were needed in Omak’s 41-13 win over Okanogan in the Backyard Brawl on Nov. 1.
The Pioneers’ Tanner Hall provided all the pyrotechnics, rushing for three touchdowns and catching a pass for a fourth.
The victory evened the record between the schools at 71 wins each since the teams’ first rivalry games in 1911.
“This was a great team win for our team on senior night,” Omak coach Nick Sackman said. “I could not be prouder of this group of seniors. They went through some tough years when they were freshmen and sophomores. But they didn’t quit, they put the work in, and they are now having great results.”
Omak seniors include John Cardona, Reilly Davis, Sky Romero, Tony Marchand, Aaron Black, Josef Avena, Tanner Hall, Logan True, Aldo Cruz-Ramos, Kaymoy McZenna, Tanner Sackman, Caleb Richter, Kalle Peterson, Dillon Wilson, Matthew Miller and Kai Holder.
“Omak has a great offensive and defensive line this year,” said Okanogan coach Erick Judd. “They were able to create seams for (Tanner) Hall to run through. (Aaron) Black does a good job of scrambling and finding open receivers.
“I thought our players fought hard the whole game. I was proud of them.”
Omak led 14-0 at the half on a Tanner Hall (20-146, 4TD) run of two yards and an Aaron Black (9-12, 202, 2TD) pass to Hall good for 12 yards.
Reilly Davis made both extra-point kicks (5-6 on the night).
The Pioneers went up 27-0 in the third quarter on an eight-yard run by Black (4-12) and a 44-yard pass and run by Josef Avena (6-137).
Okanogan got on the board with 6:06 left in the third when Josue Ramos (25-106) ran for 12 yards. He also kicked the extra point (1-2 on the night).
Hall scored on a 15-yard run with four seconds left in the third and on a three-yard run in the fourth.
Okanogan quarterback Brad Ingram (5-11, 99 TD, INT) passed to Kaedn Daling (2-62) for a 66-yard touchdown with 2:25 left in the game.
Omak finished with 423 yards of offense (236 rushing) and 20 first downs to Okanogan’s 292 yards (193 rushing) and 14 first downs.
The Bulldogs lost two turnovers and threw an interception, while the Pioneers lost two fumbles.
“On offense we were efficient with the run and pass,” said coach Sackman. “Our offensive line did a great job blocking for Tanner Hall, who had a great night. The offensive line also protected Aaron Black and gave him time to make some great throws.
“Josef Avena had a big night receiving and was very good after the catch. Defensively, we put ourselves in some difficult spots due to turnovers and special teams. But our defense rose up and made some great red zone stands. Our defense has played great all year as a team. I am very proud of their effort and desire to be great.”
Other Omak rushers included Jaren Boyd (1-24), Avena (1-1), Cardona (1-2) and Joeseph Bucsko (5-81).
Receivers included Logan True (1-44) and Howie Fletcher (1-10).
Okanogan receivers included Logan Bird (1-29), Ramos (1-5), Tyler Ramsey (1-3).
Rushers included Ingram (10-85), Kolbe Tverberg (2-10), Daling (3 -3) and Mckade Peterson (1 -5).
Leading defenders included Ramos with 9.5 tackles (nine solo, one for loss), Cameron Stiles with 6.5 tackles (six solo) and Logan Clarke with five solo tackles (one for loss).
“Our seniors have provided excellent leadership this year,” said coach Judd. “They show up, work hard and do not complain. I will miss their leadership and work ethic. I am sure that they have passed that on to future players.”
Seniors included Payton Judd, Logan Bird, Jose Fonseca, Spencer Fall, Josue Ramos, Tyler Ramsey, Kaedn Daling and Kody Erickson.
Omak doesn’t have a game this week.
The Pioneers (9-0 overall) will await who they will play following seeding Nov. 10 by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association.
State opens Nov. 15 and 16.
Okanogan (2-2 league, 5-4 overall) tied with Cashmere (2-2, 6-3) in the league standings at 2-2.
Cashmere topped Okanogan, 21-20, in league play and will advance to state as the District 6 No. 2 team.
Riverside (7-2 overall, third in the Northeast 1A league) is at Okanogan at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, for a crossover game that will mark the end of the season for both teams.
Caribou Trail League
Omak 4 0 9 0
Okanogan 2 2 5 4
Cashmere 2 2 6 3
Chelan 1 3 5 4
Cascade 1 3 5 4
Nov. 8
Riverside at Okanogan, 6 p.m.
Newport at Cascade, 6 p.m.
Freeman at Chelan, 7 p.m.
