Omak-Okanogan game planned for March
OKANOGAN – The end of October or early November usually brings the Backyard Brawl rivalry football game between Omak and Okanogan.
This year, because of COVID-19, school sports are in a state of flux, with the fall season canceled and its sports postponed until early spring – provided infection numbers are low enough to play. Other seasons’ sports also are delayed but dependent on novel coronavirus incidence.
Assuming play will be allowed by state officials, the Pioneers and Bulldogs plan to meet at 7 p.m. March 12, 2021, on the Okanogan field.
“My Friday nights have been pretty boring this fall,” said Okanogan athletic director Kevin Daling. “I am optimistic that we will be able to offer athletics in 2021.”
“Schedules have been made for all sports, if we are able to play,” said Omak athletic director Joe LaGrou. “We are hoping for the best to be able to play all sports this year. The seasons are shorter than normal.”
Earlier this month, the state and Washington Interscholastic Activities Association issued new guidelines that rely on statistical benchmarks of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in a given county and the percentage of positive tests.
WIAA used the state health department’s guidance to develop new general and sport-specific return-to-play guidelines, which replace those previously tied to phasing in the state’s Safe Start Plan.
WIAA said the governor’s office has informed the association that the guidelines must be followed and neither schools nor community sports programs have the authority to implement more lenient policies.
The benchmarks mirror those issued by the Department of Health to aid schools in their decision-making process for in-person and remote learning.
According to the guidance, three tiers indicate low, moderate or high risk, and allow for varying levels of participation. Football is considered a high-risk sport.
For a limited number of spectators to attend, there must be fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 population per 14-day period and less than 5 percent positive tests, according to WIAA. Spectator numbers will follow gathering size limit of the Safe Start plan.
Traditional fall sports of girls’ soccer, 1B/2B boys’ soccer (western Washington), volleyball, football, cross country, slowpitch softball and girls’ swimming and diving are slated for early spring 2021 as part of WIAA Season 3. Tentative Season 3 dates are March 8 to May 2.
Omak and Okanogan high schools’ football teams have been playing since 1911, with a few miss games along the way because of illness, World War I and changes in league membership.
The teams met three times in 1911. Omak won 12-2 and 32-0, while Okanogan won 2-0 in that first season of the rivalry.
There was an invitation by Okanogan to play Omak in a town-team competition in 1908, but there were not enough players in Omak. Oroville sent down players for the Thanksgiving game.
A few interruptions in the adjacent town rivalry came during the first few decades, with no games in 1912 or 1918. A combination of World War I and sickness nixed the 1918 game.
No information could be found for a game in 1916. There were no games in 1921 and 1922.
The teams played at least once every year from 1923 to 1996.
Omak holds the edge in the rivalry with 73 wins to Okanogan’s 67. There have been eight ties.
Neither team has ever won more than seven straight years, although there was a longer game stretch in 1947-52 when Omak won nine games, thanks to two-games-per-year schedules in some years.
Okanogan won seven straight years from 2011-2017, and six straight times from 1968-70, when the teams played twice each year. Omak won six straight times in 1965-67 and nine straight in 1947 to 1952, again with multiple games per year.
There have been two overtime games, a single overtime game in 1990 with Okanogan prevailing 24-28 and a triple overtime matchup in 2006, the first year the game was dubbed the Backyard Brawl, when Okanogan won 20-17.
The rivalry has seen plenty of upsets, with the most recent possibly being in 2000. That’s when Okanogan beat Omak, 34-14. Both teams were ranked in state but with Okanogan in the 1A ranks while Omak was in 2A.
Okanogan lost its only game of the year to Royal in the state quarterfinals after being ranked No. 1 in the final Associated Press 1A poll. Omak, ranked seventh in the final 2A poll with two losses, edged Othello in double overtime in the state semifinals before winning the 2000 state 2A championship.
When Omak played in 2A in 1997 and 1998, there were no games. The teams played again in 1999 and 2000, with Okanogan winning both games.
The teams did not meet from 2003-2005.
The longstanding wheelbarrow ride tradition began decades ago with the losing team’s mayor giving the winning team’s mayor a wheelbarrow ride the length of the field.
The format was changed later to involve the high school principals instead of the mayors, who at the time were aging and not suited to the possibility of pushing a loaded wheelbarrow that far.
