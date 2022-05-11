OKANOGAN – Northwest Barrel Horse Association’s first event of the season was May 7 at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds, with riders competing for points and pay.
Jackpot
4D – 1, Talia Quintasket on Evie, 20.735. 2, Maddison Marchand on Jinx, 24.696. 3, Elise Clinton on Dez, 25.764.
Jackpot open
1D – 1, Kaelyn Marchand on Raven, 17.674.
2D – 1, Kaelyn Marchand on RJS Legacy, 18.292. 2, Lahalee Michel on Wichita, 18.442. 3, Jody Wallen on Do it for Easy Fame, 18.470.
3D – 1, Jamie Lee Jess on Lugnut, 18.748. 2, Abril Ann Avena on Move Over Boys, 18.774. 3, Paige Sullivan on Tracker, 19.257.
4D – 1, Krista Marchand on Whynnd.day, 19.233. 2, Amy Sullivan on Hottie, 19.238. 3, Amanda Knowles on Lucky, 19.282.
5D – 1, Mikenna Kelpman on Miss N Your Six, 20.402. 2, Jess Hartley on Hef, 20.625. 3, Mikenna Kelpman on Heston Has Dun It, 20.723.
Jackpot senior
1D – 1, Abril Ann Avena on Move Over Boys, 18.774.
Jackpot youth
1D – 1, Lahalee Michel on Wichita, 18.442.
2D – 1, Blayce Wallace on Romeo, 19.302.
4D – 1, Mylie Erks on Rusty, 22.470. 2, Trevi Teodoro on Easy Chick’s Roc, 22.701. 3, Emma Munson on Prince, 23.754.
Jackpot peewee
4D – 1, Talia Quintasket on Evie, 19.842. 2, Maddison Marchand on Jinx, 23.612. 3, Elise Clinton on Dez, 24.882. 4, Sophia Desjardins on Major, 45.152.
Jackpot open 2
1D – 1, Kaelyn Marchand on Raven, 17.674.
2D – 1, Kaelyn Marchand on RJS Legacy, 18.292. 2, Lahalee Michel on Wichita, 18.442. 3, Jody Wallen on Do it for Easy Fame, 18.470.
3D – 1, Jamie Lee Jess on Lugnut, 28.748. 2, Paige Sullivan on Tracker, 19.157.
4D – 1, Krista Marchand on Whynnd.day, 19.233. 2, Amy Sullivan on Hottie, 19.238. 3, Blayce Wallace on Rodeo, 19.302.
5D – 1, Phyllis White on Cudda, 20.025. 2, Mikenna Kelpman on Miss N Your Six, 20.211. 3, Mikenna Kelpman on Heston Has Dun It, 20.324.
Jackpot senior 2
1D – 1, Phyllis White on Cudda, 20.025.
Jackpot youth 2
1D – 1, Lahalee Michel on Wichita, 18.442.
2D – 1, Blayce Wallace on Romeo, 19.302.
4D – 1, Emma Munson on Prince, 22.543. 2, Monte McKee on Mr. Wilson, 23.036.
