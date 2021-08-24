OKANOGAN – Barrel racers have until Tuesday, Aug. 24, to pre-enter the WA02 Doubleheader.
The race is set for the evening of Aug. 28 at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds, 175 Rodeo Trail. Racing starts at 7:30 p.m., though peewees will run earlier.
“Our WA02 Doubleheader will be under the lights and we will have concessions on site,” said the group. “Come out and see the new, improved rodeo arena, cheer on your favorite barrel racers and enjoy the concessions offered by LA Corner Grill.”
The riding arena at the fairgrounds recently was improved and offers chutes for livestock events, stalls available for overnight stays, good barrel racing ground, announcer stand with sound system, bleachers, parking and lights for night events.
“There has been a lot of hard work toward this facility,” said Karen Zittel of the barrel group. “Many individuals were involved in the process.”
Among them were the Okanogan County commissioners, Sam Buchert, Stella Columbia, Okanogan County Team Ropers Association and the fairgrounds maintenance staff. Funding for the new arena came from a safety grant through the state Department of Agriculture.
“We have to book our barrel races there. The staff is so nice to work with and the ground is amazing,” said National Barrel Horse Association District Director Rhonda Colbert. “This should be very exciting as many of our riders have expressed interest in a night race under the lights.”
Additional racing information is at NBHA WA02 BARREL NEWS on Facebook, and from Rawson’s in Okanogan and the Omak Feed Store.
The event serves as a qualifier for the Northwest NBHA finals in Moses Lake Sept 17-19. A racer needs three qualifying runs between Sept. 1, 2020, and Aug. 31, and be a current NBHA member to qualify.
