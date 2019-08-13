Onyx takes first place in opening Suicide Race
OMAK – The 86th Omak Stampede Rodeo and 84th World-Famous Suicide Race came off with a little bit of lightning and swirling winds Thursday night.
The rodeo continues Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.
World-Famous Suicide Races follow each rodeo performance.
In the rodeo, Cheyenne Wimberley of Stephenville, Texas, was the first competitor and finished the night in first place with a blistering 16.38-second run.
Wimberley, who currently is ranked No. 19 in the Women’s Pro Rodeo Association’s barrel racing standings, was not too far off the Stampede Arena record of 16.22 set in 2012 by Molly Powell, who also is from Stephenville, Texas.
Last year’s overall barrel winner, Tammy Fischer of Giddings, Texas, rounded the clover leaf in 16.58 seconds.
In standings from Columbia River Circuit secretary Edie Longfellow posted to PRCA Thursday night, two other competitors beat last year’s winning time.
Amberleigh Moore of Salem, Ore., was listed in second with a 16.51-second run (she’s No. 13 in WPRA standings) and Alishea Broussard of Estherwood, La., was in third at 16.55 (No. 38 in WPRA).
A couple of Omak barrel racers competed.
Kaelyn Marchand just missed the top six at 16.86 seconds.
Sabrina Lay finished in 17.81.
Also winning the first night were the bulls, which easily shucked their riders.
No one lasted past the five-second mark, with a couple being tossed inside two seconds.
A qualified ride is eight seconds.
Thursday night rodeo results
Steer wrestling leaders — 1, Dakota Eldridge, 4.6 seconds. 2, Clayton Hass, 4.8. 3, Ryan Bothum, 6.1. 4, Tucker Allen, 6.8. 5, J.W. Crenshaw, 9.7. 6, B.J. Taruscio, 20.0.
Team roping leaders — 1, Billy Bob Brown/Evan Arnold, 6.9 seconds. 2, Jordan Tye/Jason Minor, 10.9. 3, Ryan Opie/Chase Hansen, 13.1. No other qualified runs.
Saddle bronc riding leaders — 1, Quincy Crum, 72 points on Flying 5 Rodeo’s Derail. No other qualified rides.
Tie-down roping leaders — 1, Jason Minor, 8.3 seconds. 2, Seth Cooke, 9.5. 3, Kass Kayser, 10.0. 4, Travis Eller, 10.8. 5, Michael Pederson, 11.0. 6, Dane Kissack, 12.1.
Barrel racing leaders — 1, Cheyenne Wimberley, 16.38 seconds. 2, Amberleigh Moore, 16.51. 3, Alishea Broussard, 16.55. 4, Dona Kay Rule, 16.56. 5, Carly Taylor, 16.60; 6. Megan Champion, 16.75.
Bull riding leaders — No qualified rides.
Onyx wins Thursday’s Suicide Race
In the Suicide Race, Onyx, with jockey Oliver Pakootas, became the instant favorite by winning the first night’s race, edging out Lonesome and jockey Tarren Meusy.
Third place went to Eagle Boy, which is attempting to win its fifth straight championship for jockey and owner Scott Abrahamson.
To complete the field of 20, two alternates were added – Dillinger with jockey Henry LaCourse and Wind Walker with jockey Audrey Seymour, the lone woman in the field.
The races are competed after each performance of the rodeo, Thursday through Sunday.
Points are garnered in each race (five points for first, four points for second, etc.). The horse with the most points is crowned the overall champion on Sunday.
Eagle Boy last year finished second in the first race before winning the title with 12 points.
Last year on Thursday, Lonesome was third.
In last year’s overall standings, Jackpot and Black Shay tied for second with 10 points. Onyx was fourth with eight points and Lonesome fifth with seven points.
Each race does have a payout (60 percent to the owner, 40 percent to the jockey.
The payouts listed by the Owners and Jockeys Association, which puts on the races, includes $5,500 for first, $4,125 for second, $2,750 for third and $1,375 for fourth.
A Calcutta precedes races. The public is invited to bid on each horse for a post-race payout.
Official finish Thursday
(Horse, jockey, owner, points)
1, Onyx, Oliver Pakootas, Shawnnae and Oliver Pakootas, 5 points.
2, Lonesome, Tarren Meusy, George Marchand, 4 points.
3, Eagle Boy, Scott Abrahamson, Scott Abrahamson, 3 points.
4, Mufasa, Steven Ford, Zane Marchand/Leslie Herman, 2 points.
5, Black Shay, Riley Prescott, Babe Palmer, 1 point.
6, Blur, Josiah Desautel, Tyler Peasley/Tim Holt
7, Jackpot, Edward Marchand, Bronson Peterson
8, Schitzo Lenny, Francis Marchand, PJ and Lacy Pakootas
