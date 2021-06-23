OKANOGAN – Barrel racers spent Saturday evening, June 12, racing the cloverleaf pattern during the Barrel Racing Boogie at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds.
“Saturday night was picture perfect” for the Northwest National Barrel Horse Association race, said spokeswoman Rhonda Colbert. “We are so fortunate to have such great ground now in the new and improved Okanogan County Fairgrounds. A lot of people were responsible for improving the facility. It is truly an asset for Okanogan County.”
She also praised Caribou Junior Rodeo Association volunteers for their help.
Two peewee racers, Riley Gebbers and Chandler Leith, participated but were not included in the official results.
The next race will be Aug. 28 at the fairgrounds.
Peewee
1D – 1, Chandler Leith on J.W., 32.637. 2, Riley Gebbers on Spence, 49.180.
Open
1D – Krista Marchand on Raven, 17.630, $166. 2, Jodi Fox on Alley Areana Cat, 17.996, $110.
2D – 1, Rayann Wiley on Diamond, 18.194, $115. 2, Tyson Williams on Cowboy, 18.222, $69. 3, Michaun Kelpman on My Quest for Honor, 18.313, $46. 4, Krista Marchand on Handsome, 18.421.
3D – 1, Emma Labro-Margerison on Pepcid Playingun, 18.716, $92. 2, Melissa Williams on Popsicle, 18.853, $55. 3, Morgan McGuire on Squirrel, 18.854, $37. 4, Phyllis White on Cudda, 18.951. 5, Joy Abrahamson on Jimmy, 18.959. 6, Lahalee Michel on Bobby, 19.004. 7, Kaelyn Marchand on Whynn D Day, 19.118.
4D – 1, Sandy Bayha on Camp, 19.353, $83. 2, Joleen Risken on Gotta Girl Crush (Poppy), 19.563, $55.
5D – 1, Faith Jenson on Miley, 19.746, $46. 2, Amanda Knowles on Pistol, 19.761, $28. 3, Berkley Reagles on Lady, 19.835, $18. 4, Amy Sullivan on Juni, 20.173. 5, Ali Wiley on Smoke, 20.404. 6, Heidi Ott on Zekes Blonde Rose (Annie), 20.703. 7, Joy Abrahamson on Johnny, 21.314. 8, Paige Sullivan on Tracker, 21.390. 9, Mackenzie Scott on Lego, 21.531. 10, Anna Blakley on Dignified Krystal, 22.643.
Senior
1D – 1, Melissa Williams on Popsicle, 18.853, $22. 2, Phyllis White on Cudda, 18.951.
2D – 1, Sandy Bayha on Camp, 19.353, $19.
3D – 1, Heidi Ott on Zekes Blonde Rose (Annie), 20.703.
4D – 1, Diane Lowell on Lena, 20.853, $9.
Youth
1D – 1, Rayann Wiley on Siamond, 18.194, $44.
2D – 1, Emma Labro-Margerison on Pepcid Playingun, 18.716, $38. 2, Morgan McGuire on Squirrel, 18.854. 3, Lahalee Michel on Bobby, 19.004.
3D – 1, Tera Miller on Bonnie, 19.400, $25. 2, Berkley Reagles on Lady, 19.835.
4D – 1, Ali Wiley on Smoke, 20.404, $19. 2, Alzora Wilson on Little Bit, 21.167. 3, Paige Sullivan on Tracker, 21.390. 4, Mackenzie Scott on Lego, 21.531.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.