OKANOGAN – The Spring Fling Barrel Race will be Saturday, May 7, at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds, 175 Rodeo Trail.
The event is produced by the Northwest Barrel Horse Association. An entry fee will be charged for each division, per horse, per race.
The office opens at 9 a.m. Time-only runs will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m., with open arena from 11:30-11:45 a.m. and racing at noon. Peewee races will be prior to race No. 1.
A late fee will be charged after May 5.
More information is at NWBHA District 02 Barrel News on Facebook, or from Rhonda Colbert, 509-429-3077, or Karen Zittel, 509-429-9736.
More information about barrel racing is in The Chronicle’s Rodeo Country magazine, which is included in this issue.
