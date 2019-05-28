Bears to play in semifinals Friday
WENATCHEE - Brewster knocked off Northwest Christian, 7-0, and Colfax, 11-1, in the first two rounds of the state 2B tournament on May 18 before advancing to the state Final Four.
“We are extremely excited to punch our ticket back to the Final Four,” Brewster coach Todd Phillips said. “We are getting closer and closer to accomplishing the goals we established for ourselves this year.”
The Bears (22-2) take on Asotin (19-5) in a state semifinal at 7 p.m. May 24 at Wheeler Field in Centralia.
Rainier takes on Kalama on the other side of the bracket at 4 p.m. Friday.
On Saturday at state, the consolation finals are at 10 a.m., followed by the championship game at 1 p.m.
In the opening round of regional play in the 16-team state 2B tournament May 18, Brewster’s Conner Ashworth (6-1) threw a three-hit shutout to guide the Bears to a 7-0 win over Northwest Christian-Colbert.
“Conner Ashworth was phenomenal on the mound again, ran into a little trouble in the fourth when he walked three guys, but also recorded all three outs by fielding his position,” Phillips said. “Conner took control of the game and was ready to go from the first pitch, which is something we needed out of him today. He didn’t have the strikeout numbers we usually get from him, but he kept them off balance and pitched outs.”
Mason Kelly led the Bears’ attack, which finished with eight hits, by going 2-2 and driving in two runs.
’We had a great day defensively against NWC,” Phillips said. “We had a pretty good day at the plate as well.”
Doubles by Brewster were by Corey Jarrell, Quincy Vassar and Logan McGuire.
“The pitcher for NWC was really good; might have been the best straight pitcher we’ve seen all year,” Phillips said. “He had 11 strikeouts against us, but we did a great job of scoring the guys we were able to get on and had a lot of at-bats that went seven-plus pitches. We really drove up the pitch count early.”
The Bears led 1-0 after the first inning, tacked on two runs in the bottom of the fourth and four runs in the fifth for the final score.
“I felt like scoring a run right off the bat gave us a slight mental edge,” Phillips said. “We should have had two in the first, but we had a collision with an umpire that was out of position, strangest thing ever. Corey Jarrell scored, and we should have scored Joe Taylor.”
Brewster topped Colfax, 11-1, in a loser-out quarterfinal game.
Colfax (17-5) reached the quarterfinals after edging Tonasket, 2-1, in a loser-out Round of 16 game to open state.
The semifinal was close for a few innings, with the Bears leading 1-0 after the first inning and 2-1 after two innings. From there Brewster pulled away with nine runs in the final four innings, with the game ending under the 10-run rule in the sixth.
“We really came out and attacked the baseball,” Phillips said. “Feels like we had more hits than just nine, but we just did a great job of getting guys on base and moving them. It also kind of feels like the game should have been closer than it was.
“Their catcher really struggled today and that gave us a lot of free offense.”
The Bears finished with nine hits and two errors compared to the Bulldogs with three hits and three errors.
Corey Jarrell (drove in the 11th run to end the game early) and Mason Kelly each had two doubles.
Joe Taylor and Quincy Vassar each had doubles.
Taylor (4-0) pitched for the win.
Colfax 2, Tonasket 1
WENATCHEE - Colfax eliminated Tonasket, 2-1, in the first round of the state 2B tournament May 18 at Wenatchee High School.
“This was a hard-fought game all the way to the final out,” Tonasket coach Steve Williams said. “Pitching and defense were the highlights in this one. Whether it was Riley Haug and Tiler Morris turning an inning-ending, bases-loaded, 4-6-3 double play, or Parker Haug holding a runner at third base on a great throw home, or Lane Bolich charging a slow grounder at third and throwing on the run for the out.
“The guys made great play after great play to keep the game in reach.”
The Bulldogs scored a run in the bottom of the first inning that stood up until the sixth inning, when the Tigers tied the game.
Colfax (17-4) scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth before shutting out Tonasket (12-7) in the top of the seventh.
Ben Williams pitched five innings, striking out five, walking four and giving up six hits and one earned run.
Riley Haug pitched the final inning, walking one, and giving up one hit and one earned run.
Colfax pitcher Layne Gingerich struck out seven, walked one and gave up two hits and no earned runs.
“Colfax's right fielder made two great plays for them that kept us from having a possible big inning as well,” coach Williams said. “We did what we have been doing all season and that is play until the final out. These guys have never quit on me or each other. I couldn't be more proud of the way they handled themselves.
“We can look back over our season and hold our heads high for what we were able to accomplish. Only one team gets through the tournament without losing and so being able to compete is an accomplishment that no one can take from you.”
Seniors include Dawson Bretz, Riley Haug, Ben Williams and Austin Wood.
“It is very difficult to see these seniors go, most of whom I have watched grow up playing baseball in Tonasket for the past nine years or so,” coach Williams said. “These are some of the greatest kids you will ever meet. I know they have a great future ahead of them. I love each of these guys and it has been an honor to be able to coach them over these years.”
Tonasket (1) - Williams 1-3; Thornton 1-3; Bolich R, BB.
Tri-Cities Prep 3, Liberty Bell 1
YAKIMA – Defending state 2B champ Tri-Cities Prep topped Liberty Bell, 3-1, in the first round of the state 2B tournament May 18 at Davis High School.
“They have beaten us three straight times - twice knocking us out of the playoffs,” Liberty Bell coach Dave Aspholm said. “So we were hoping to even things up a bit. And to be honest it had that ‘upset’ feel for almost the entire game. I think our boys felt like the score was not reflective of the better team yesterday.”
The Mountain Lions’ Peter Aspholm pitched six innings, striking out nine, walking four and giving up two hits and no earned runs.
The Jaguars (21-3) broke open a scoreless game with three runs in the bottom of the third, in which Liberty Bell committed two straight errors.
“It is hard to beat a state champion and have three errors in a game, let alone two in one inning,” coach Aspholm said. “Baseball is a great game, the best game in my opinion, but it can also be cruel.”
The Mountain Lions (12-10) got one run back in the top of the fourth.
Liberty Bell finished with eight hits and three errors to Tri-Cities Preps’ two hits and one error.
The Mountain Lions overcame injuries at catcher this season. Senior Leo Shaw hurt an ankle early, Noah Holston suffered injuries. Dusty Patterson finished the season.
“I don't know of too many teams that can lose their first two catchers and still compete at the level we did,” coach Aspholm said. “It was tough for a while and we endured a pretty steep learning curve with a couple of ugly losses, but the boys eventually started to make plays, produce clutch hits and gain confidence in each other. We began to play together as a team.
“The end of our season was a great indicator of those team traits and bodes well for next season.”
Liberty Bell (1) - Rhoades 1-4; Aspholm 2-3, R, HBP; Crandall 2BB; S. Neitlich 3-3; Holston 1-2, RBI; Wengerd 1-2.
ACH to have played Monday
WALLA WALLA - The Almira/Coulee-Hartline baseball team remains alive to reach the state 1B championship game.
But the Warriors (18-1) must first beat Evergreen Lutheran in a quarterfinal and win a semifinal game, both on Monday, May 20, at Borleske Stadium in Walla Walla. The game came after deadline.
Pomeroy, which eliminated Inchelium from the district playoffs, was to play Sunnyside Christian also on Monday.
The winners were to play later Monday, with that winner reaching the championship game.
On the other side of the bracket on May 18, Colton blanked Quilcene 9-0 and Odessa knocked out Naselle, 11-2.
Odessa then pounded Colton, 12-2, in a semifinal on Saturday to reach the championship game set for 4 p.m. May 25 at Wheeler Field in Centralia.
Brewster 10, Odessa 0
Brewster 9, Odessa 1
BREWSTER – The Brewster High School squeezed in a non-league doubleheader between rain clouds and the playoffs, topping Odessa 10-0 and 9-1 on May 14.
“I just played the guys who sat out games earlier,” Brewster coach Todd Phillips said. “I made the older kids support the younger ones like they do for them.”
In the first game, the Bears’ bats included Quincy Vassar (3-4) with a triple and Isaac Baker (3-4) with a double and four runs knocked in.
Quincy Vassar pitched five innings for the shutout win, striking out nine with one hit and no walks.
Connor Ashworth pitched the last inning, striking out one.
Brewster finished with 12 hits and no errors to Odessa’s one hit and two errors.
Brewster (10) - Taylor 1-3, R, HBP, SB; Jarrell 2-4, 2R, 3RBI, SB; Q. Vassar; 3-4, R, RBI, 3B, SB; Ashworth 1-4, RBI; Kelpman 1-3, SB; Woodward 1-1, 2R, RBI; Kelly 2R, BB; Sonneman R, BB, 2HBP, SB; Baker 3-4, R, 4RBI, 2B; Ramirez HBP;
In the second game, AJ Woodward got the win, pitching four innings, striking out five, walking one and giving up one hit and one unearned run.
Jesus Pahua closed the last inning, striking out one and yielding two hits.
Brewster finished with four hits and one error to Odessa’s three hits and five errors.
The Bears’ Reese Vassar led at the plate, going 2-3 with an RBI and scoring twice.
Brewster (9) - Woodward 2R, BB, 2SB; McGuire 2R, BB, HBP, SB; Ramirez R, BB; Gebbers R, 2RBI, BB, 2SB; R. Vassar 2-3, 2R, RBI; Arevalo 1-2, R, RBI, BB; Olvera 1-3, 3RBI; Madden HBP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.