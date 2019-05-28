Warriors take state 1B title
CENTRALIA - Brewster brought home a third-place state trophy from the 2B baseball tournament May 24-25 at Wheeler Field.
“Sent the seniors out with a win and brought home the third-place trophy,” Brewster coach Todd Phillips said. “(That) isn’t what we were hoping for but our kids should be proud of what they accomplished this year.”
The Bears (22-4) were one of two teams to reach the Final Four that played as a semifinalist last year.
“We did some really good things this year,” said Phillips. “We played 15 games against teams in the state tournament and went 12-3 against them. Twelve wins against state tournament teams is an impressive season, if you ask me.
“We said goodbye to a great group of seniors who leave with 109 career wins, five league titles, five appearances in the district championship, including two titles, five state tournament appearances and a second- and third-place finish.
“We never finished lower than the top eight in the state,” said Phillips.
Seniors include Isaac Baker, Jeff Sonneman, Quincy Vassar and Joe Taylor.
Asotin 2, Brewster 1 8I
Asotin edged Brewster 2-1 in eight innings and advance to the state championship game.
The Panthers (21-5) then shut out Kalama (24-3) for the 2B state crown.
Kalama reached the title game by blasting Rainier (14-7), 14-8, in the semifinals.
“This was a tough one to lose,” coach Phillips said. “We just ran into a pitcher who we couldn’t seem to get a break on. Only time we got runners on base was with two outs and we hardly got anyone on to begin with.
“Our approaches at the plate were not very good and that is something we have been battling all year. Today it just hurt us.”
Asotin went up 1-0 in the second inning when Josh Wilkinson singled, stole second, advanced to third on a single and stole home on a double steal.
“They executed a first and third double steal and we took the out at second to give up the run,” Phillips said.
Brewster tied the game with a run in the bottom of the fifth.
Jeff Sonneman reached base after being hit by a pitch (he finished his four-year career being hit by pitches 47 times, a school record). The senior scored on a double by sophomore Cade Gebbers, who was batting at the bottom of the order.
Conner Ashworth (6-2) pitched seven and two-thirds inning for the home team Bears.
When Asotin went up 2-1, Quincy Vassar got the final out in the top of the eighth.
“Conner (nine strikeouts, four walks, six hits and two earned runs) did a great job on the mound, threw well enough to win but we just didn’t give him any run support,” Phillips said. “We had a rough eighth inning but that’s the way it goes sometimes. You have to score runs to win.
“No one really threatened for the next three innings,” said the coach. “But we walked three guys (top of the eighth) to load the bases and with two outs. We made an error on a little squibber ground ball (between third and short) and that was it. Game over.”
Sophomore Logan McGuire finished with a team-high nine chances in the field for the Bears.
Asotin outhit Brewster, 7-3.
Brewster (1) - Vassar 1-3; McGuire 1-3; Sonneman $R, HBP; Gebbers 1-2, RB I, BB, SB.
Brewster 11, Rainier 6
Rainier may have taken a 3-0 lead after the first inning, but Brewster busted out with 10 runs over the next five innings to win 11-6 and claim third in state 2B.
“This game started and ended a little ugly,” coach Phillips said. “I was curious how we would respond after the tough loss the night before. “After the first inning, Joe (Taylor) was perfect over the next five innings, retiring 18 straight batters at one point in the game.”
The Bears scored in the second on a squeeze bunt by Jeff Sonneman that scored Mason Kelly (2-3), who reached base on a single and moved to third on an error.
“Mason really came on hot for us in the playoffs, leading us in hitting after a rough second half of the regular season,” Phillips said. “He really stepped up to the plate for us, no pun intended.”
Brewster put up five runs in the top of the third take a lead the Bears never relinquished.
The inning started with junior Corey Jarrell leading off with a double, followed by a singles by Quincy Vassar, Conner Ashworth, Kelly and Cade Gebbers.
“Cade was our only player to get a hit in every playoff game this year,” said the coach. “He had a great postseason as well.”
Sonneman squeezed in his second run of the game and Kade Kelpman singled to drive in the fifth run.
For the game, Jarrell, Vassar, Logan McGuire and Kelpman each doubled.
“The rain really came hard, starting in the fifth,” Phillips said. “We battled through it but things were sloppy in the seventh and we tried to make things a little interesting.”
In the bottom of the seventh, Rainier scored two before Taylor (5-0) left after reaching his pitch limit.
Kelpman gave up one run before a Mountaineers’ runner was caught being overly aggressive on the bases.
“We got out of there just before we really got wet,” said Phillips.
The Bears finished with 12 hits and no errors to nine hits and five errors for Rainier.
Taylor finished with six strikeouts, a walk and spreading out eight hits for six earned runs over six and two-thirds innings.
Brewster (11) - Taylor 1-5, R, 2RBI; Jarrell 1-4, 2R, BB, 2B; Vassar 3-4, R, 3RBI, 2B; Ashworth 1-3, R, RBI, HBP; McGuire 1-4, 2B; Kelly 2-3, 3R, BB; Gebbers R; Sonneman 1-3, R, 2RBI; Kelpman 2-4, R, RBI, 2B, SB.
ACH 10, Odessa 0
YAKIMA - Almira/Coulee-Hartline took a few innings to get going before blasting rival Odessa, 10-0, to win the state 1B baseball tournament May 25 at Parker-Faller Field.
The Warriors (22-1) marched through the eight-team state tournament, edging Evergreen Lutheran 2-1 in the quarterfinals and blanking Sunnyside Christian 4-0 in the semifinals competed May 18.
Dalton Kenner mowed down Odessa (17-4), striking out 11, walking two and yielding two hits over six innings.
ACH finished with 13 hits and two errors to Odessa’s two hits and two errors.
It’s been quite the season for the Warriors.
ACH’s lone loss was 12-2 to Brewster, which finished third in 2B.
The Warriors opened the season with a 5-3 win over Chelan, which reached the state 1A semifinals before finishing third with a 7-2 win over Colville.
ACH (10) - Gerard 2-4, 2R; Loomis 1-3, 3R, HBP, SB; Kentner 2-4, 4RBI, 2B; M. Isaak 2-4, R, RBI; Correia 3-3, 2RBI, BB; Schafer R; R. Isaak 1-3, 2RBI; Murray 1-3; Burchill 1-3, R; Goetz R; D. Isaak R.
