BREWSTER — Brewster took a 7-0 non-league shutout over Okanogan on March 23.
“Okanogan is going to be really good in a couple years, just watch. Our guys came out and hit them in the mouth early, which is what we wanted to do.” Brewster coach Todd Phillips said.
Brewster jumped in front 4-0 in the first inning.
Jeff Sonneman reached base after being hit by a pitch.
The senior has now been hit 40 times in his career, with the most being 14 in 2016.
Mason Kelly singled, and runners advanced to second and third on a double steal.
The bases were loaded when Quincy Vassar reached on a walk.
Corey Jarrell singled in two runs and Conner Ashworth singled in two more runs.
Kade Kelpman pitched four innings of shutout ball, striking out 11 of 12 batters, walking none and giving three hits.
Sonneman went the final three innings, striking out two and giving up one hit.
Neither pitcher walked an Okanogan player.
The Bulldogs opened with Jarrett Smith on the mound, who struck out three, walked four and gave up four earned runs on five hits.
Hunter Rubert pitched the final two innings, walking one and giving up no earned runs on four hits.
“Great to see Peewee (Howe) back in an Okanogan uniform,” Phillips said. “Always had a great amount of respect for him as a coach. He has a unique ability to get the most out of every one of his players. Loved playing against him because you knew his teams were always going to compete and you had to bring your best.
“Loved playing for him in summer, a lot of what I do as a coach I got from him. He taught me the importance of hard work and always felt like we were rewarded for effort even if we lacked the ability of others.”
Howe returned to the Okanogan head coaching slot this year after several years away.
Entering the season assistant coach Sol Horner said of the Dogs, “The snow has really prevented the kids from practicing full speed game situations. But we have some great seniors on the team that I think we can lean on and will lead the rest of the guys this season.”
Phillips said his pitchers’ arms are shaping up, which will be needed if the Bears want to make a deep playoff run.
“We still need to do better with guys in scoring position with less than two outs and moving runners with no outs,” Phillips said. “Just a matter of discipline and teamwork. We had a few errors, but we didn’t allow them to be costly. We need to communicate more. In two weeks, we really should be going as we get into the meat of our schedule.”
Waterville-Mansfield is at Brewster this Saturday for a doubleheader.
Okanogan is at Ephrata for a non-league game Thursday.
Okanogan (0) — Hunter Rubert 2-3, SB; No. 12 1-3; no. 20 1-3;
Brewster (7) — Jarrell R, SB, HBP; Gebbers 2-3, R, SB; Sonneman 1-1, R, RBI, 2BB, HBP; McGuire 2-2, 2R, 2RBI, BB, 2B; Vassar 2-4; Ramirez 1-3, R, 2RBI; Kelly 1-3, 2RBI, BB; Ashworth BB, HBP; Woodward R.
ACH 5, Chelan 3
CHELAN — Tiny Almira/Coulee-Hartline, a 1B school, roared like the Warriors they are to beat big 1A Chelan, 5-3, in a non-league opener March 21.
“It was a good game for us even if we would have lost,” ACH coach Mike Correia said. “Both teams are coming out for the first game of the year not spending hardly anytime on the field because of the winter conditions.
“If we were to play again later in the season it could very easily be Chelan coming out on top with a win. Regardless, win or lose, it’s always to play good competition.”
ACH went up 1-0 in the second inning then pushed across four runs in the top of the fourth to the chase Goat’s pitcher Connor Wilson.
Wilson lasted three-and two-thirds innings, giving up five runs — none earned — on four hits while striking out five and walking two.
Chelan’s Drake Bird and Kenny Reeves combined over the final three-and-a-third innings to give up one hit and no runs while striking out four.
But the damage was done as ACH opened the season where it left off last year, with a win.
The Warriors are coming off one of the more impressive seasons, going 25-0. ACH, led by Dalton Kentner, became the first undefeated baseball team among all classes in the state since Puyallup in 2014.
The season was capped with ACH topping Colton, 8-4, for the state 1B championship.
Kentner opened his senior year on the mound for the Warriors, going four innings of two-hit ball, giving up no runs while striking out five and walking two.
Chelan did threaten in the bottom of the second, getting a hit and a walk to put runners at first and second with two outs. Kentner ended the inning with a strikeout.
Grady Murray pitched an inning, giving up two earned runs on three hits while striking out one.
Chase Gerard closed the final two innings for a save, striking out two and giving up an unearned run on two hits.
ACH (5) — Gerard 1-4, R, 2RBI; Loomis 1-2, 2BB; Kentner 1-4, 2RBI, 2B; Correia 1-3, R, BB; Schafer R, 2BB; R. Isaac 1-4, RBI; D. Isaak R, BB; Burchill R.
Chelan (3) — Christopherson 2-3, R, RBI, BB, SB, 2B; Wilson BB, SB; Corrigan 1-3, RBI, BB; Darlington 2-4; Estes 1-3, R, SB; Bird BB; Stamps 1-3, 2B.
Brewster 5, Shelton 3
SHELTON — Brewster pulled out a comeback 5-3 non-league win over the Shelton Highclimbers on March 22.
Shelton took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second before Brewster scored three in the top of the third.
From there the Bears scored a run in the fourth and another in the fifth in the shortened game.
“This was originally slated to be our seventh game but wound up being our season opener,” Brewster coach Todd Phillips said. “I was a little nervous to see how we would handle the factors. I was proud of the way we came out and competed.”
Quincy Vassar pitched three innings, striking out two, walking three and giving up three earned runs on five hits.
Ashworth closed the last two innings, striking out five, walking two and giving up no hits.
The game was called after five due to darkness and rain.
Brewster (5) — Kelly 1-2, 2R, RBI, BB, SB; Ashworth 1-1, RBI, BB; Gebbers 2-2, R, RBI, 2B, SB; Kelpman SB; J. Ramirez 1-2, R, SB, BB; Sonneman 2SB, HBP; Vassar RBI; Taylor 1-3, R, SB.
Cashmere 7, Liberty Bell 6
CASHMERE — Cashmere came from behind in the bottom of the sixth to edge Liberty Bell, 7-6, in a non-league game March 23.
The Bulldogs led 3-2 after one inning before Liberty Bell took the lead, 5-4, after two innings.
Cashmere tied the game in the fifth.
Liberty Bell took its final lead, 6-5, with a run in the top of the sixth.
Shay Crandall went two innings, striking out two, walking three and giving up four earned runs on five hits.
David Kominak went three innings, striking out four, walking two and giving up one earned run on one hit
Sam Neitlich pitched the final innings, giving up two earned runs on one hit.
Liberty Bell finished with six hits and an error to seven hits and three errors for Cashmere.
Liberty Bell (6) — Rhodes 1-2, 2R, 3BB; Shaw R, RBI, 2BB; Crandall 3-4m 4R; Wengerd BB; Moriarty 2BB; Neitlich 2BB; Holston 1-2, R, SB; Kominak 1-3, 2R, BB.
Pateros splits doubleheader
MANSON — Pateros split with Manson, falling 9-0 in the first game and winning the second game 12-5 on March 23.
Only Jeremy Piechalski and Dan Rossman got hits for the Billygoats in the first game.
Jesse Ginter and Piechalski were each hit by pitches.
Piechalski finished with two stolen bases and Rossman with three.
Manson’s two pitchers did not walk anyone and struck out 12.
The Billygoats bats came alive in the second game scoring 12 runs on nine hits while committing one error.
Manson finished with five runs, one hit and four errors.
Pateros leadoff hitter Lucas Miller was 3-4 and drove in five runs.
The Billygoats led 3-0 after three innings then punched across six runs in the fifth, two in the sixth and one more in the seventh.
Host Manson scored four in the fifth and one in the bottom of the sixth.
Pateros (12) — Miller 3-4, R, 5RBI, SB, HBP; Piechalski 2-3, 2R, RBI, 2BB, SB; Ewing 1-4; Gintner 2R, RBI, 2BB, SB, HBP; K. Thixton 1-2, R, 2BB, SB; Martinez 1-1; Vargas 2R, RBI, 2BB; Dodge 3R, RBI, 3BBm HBP; Hart 1-4, R, RBI, HBP.
Max Ewing got the win, striking out 13, walking two and giving up one earned run on one hit over six innings.
Jesse Ginter and Lucas Miller pitched the final inning, combining for a strikeout, eight walks and four earned runs on no hits.
Chelan sweeps Republic
CHELAN — Chelan knocked off Republic, which was playing its first ball of the season, 23-0 in five innings and 9-6 on March 23.
In the first game, Republic got no hits.
Daven Jensen and Hunter Grimbly combined to give up 12 earned runs on 14 hits while striking out five and walking six.
Gabe Lightfoot and Trevor Marques each got on base after being hit by pitches.
Chelan’s two pitchers Loew and Stamps combined to strike out 15.
In the nightcap, Republic took a short lead with two runs in the top of the first and was up 2-1 after the first inning.
Chelan scored three in the second and one each in the third and fourth innings for a 6-0 lead.
Republic tied the game with four runs in the fifth inning.
Chilean won with two in the sixth and one in the seventh to finish with six hits and no errors.
Republic had eight hits and three errors.
Game Lightfoot and Hunter Grimbly each drove in runs in the fifth.
Republic (6) — C. Lightfoot (3-4, R, 2SB; Buffer BB; Brown R, BB; Jensen 1-4, 2R, RBI, BB, 3B; G. Lightfoot 2-4, R, 2RBI, 3B; Grimbly 2-4, R, 3RBI, HR.
Tonasket takes doubleheader
TONASKET — Tonasket swept a league doubleheader 18-0 and 17-0 over Waterville-Mansfield on March 23.
Tiger pitchers combined in the twinbill to allow no hits.
Tonasket had 10 hits and no errors in the opener.
Ben Williams struck out 12, walked none and gave up no hits.
Tonasket (18) — Bretz 1-4, 2R, BB, SB; Anderson 2-3, 2R, RBI, BB, SB; R. Haug 1-4, 2R, 2B; B. Williams 1-3, 2R, RBI, BB, 2SB; Wood 2R, BB; Sutton R, BB; Morris 3-3, 3R, 3RBI, BB, 3SB; Thornton 1-3, 2R, 2RBI, BB; Bolich 1-1, R, RBI, 2BB, SB; T. Williams RBI; P. Haug BB; Duchow R, SB.
In the second game, Riley Haug struck out 10, walked two and gave up no hits.
Tonasket knocked out 12 hits and had one error to Waterville’s six errors.
Tonasket (17) — Bretz R, RBI, BB; Anderson 2-3, R, 2RBI; R. Haug 2-3, 3R, BB, 2B, SB; B. Williams 2-4, 2R, 3RBI, 2B, 3B; Wood 2-2, 2R, 3RBI, HBP, 3SB; Morris 1-3, 2R, SB; Hamlin RBI; Thornton 1-3, 2R, 2RBI, 2B; Bolich 2R, BB, 2SB; Duchow 1-1; P. Haug 1-2, 2R, RBI, BB, SB.
“We have the majority of our team back from last season, graduating only two players,” Tonasket coach Steve Williams said earlier this season. “It’s difficult to really evaluate where we are at right now, being in the gym. What we are able to do is work on our footwork, hand-eye coordination, speed and quickness drills, and as much live batting practice as we can get in with tennis balls in the gym.
“Taking grounders and getting double play reps from 90 feet across the gym is about as good as we can get right now. In all, I am very pleased with how the guys are working and am excited to see how far we can get this year. With our opening weekend double-header being cancelled, we are just very anxious to get out on the field, which still has a fair amount of snow on it. Warm weather ahead will hopefully take care of that so we can get going outside. It will be interesting, to say the least, to see how any of our gym practices translate to actual baseball.”
Lake Roosevelt at Oroville rescheduled
OROVILLE — The Lake Roosevelt at Oroville baseball game was rescheduled from March 19 to March 26.
“We have a good turnout this year with 16 kids,” Raiders coach Billy Nicholson said. “We are working hard in the gym because of the weather. Hopefully, our fundamental work will pay off once we get outside. We look forward to an exciting season of baseball.”
“Oroville baseball has been taking advantage of the snow-covered field to be indoors and focus deeply on ingraining fundamentals, work on defense strategies, and making sure every player knows the what and why of each position,” Oroville coach Dwayne Tuner said. “With only one senior, and several new to the game, players we are looking to have a positive growth season with high potential next year.”
