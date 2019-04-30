Brewster bids adieu to four seniors
BRIDGEPORT - Tonasket pounded Bridgeport 14-1 in the opener and 41-0 in the nightcap of a league baseball doubleheader April 27.
Tiler Morris pitched for the victory, striking out 11, walking three and giving up no hits over five innings.
Leadoff hitter Riley Haug swung the big bat, going 4-4 with a double, home run and a team-high four stolen bases.
Each team had two errors.
The Tigers, which had 11 hits, were a terror on the base path, stealing 15 bases.
The game was close early with Tonasket up 2-1 after the first inning.
Bridgeport’s Jose Flores lead off reaching first on an error, going to second a passed ball, stole third and scored on a wild pitch.
Bridgeport (1) - Flores R, 2HBP, 2SB; Fletcher 2BB; Gomez BB, Garza HBP, SB.
Tonasket (14) - R. Haug 4-4, 4R, 3RBI, 2B, HR, 4SB; Anderson 3R, BB, HBP, SB; Morris 1-4, 2R, RBI, 2B; Williams 3-4, R, 2RBI, 3SB; P. Haug 2-3, 2RBI, 2SB; Sutton R; Watson 1-3, SB; Hamlin 1-2, R, RBI, SB; Duchow 2R, BB, HBP, 2SB.
In the second game, Tonasket blasted away for 19 hits while taking advantage of 11 walks and nine errors by Bridgeport.
Ben Williams (4-4) hit for the cycle with a single, double, triple and home run to finish with eight runs knocked in.
The Tigers led 5-0 after the first inning before plating 20 runs in the second inning.
Parker Haug (2I) and Tim Williams (2I) combined for five strikeouts, one walk and one hit.
Tonasket (41) - R. Haug 1-4, 6R, 2RBI, 2BB, 3B, 3SB, HBP; Anderson 2R, RBI, 3HBP, SB; Hamlin 1-1, 2R, RBI; T. Williams 2R, RBI, BB; B. Williams 4-4, 6R, 8RBI, 2BB, 2B, 3B, HR, 4SB; P. Haug 2-4, 4R, 4RBI, BB, 4SB; Watson 1-1, 3R, 2RBI, BB, 2B, SB; Barroca 2R; Good 1-1, 2R, 2RBI, 2BB; Dellinger R, BB; Sutton 3-6, 3R, 4RBI, 3B; Duchow 3-5, 5R, 3RBI, BB, 2B ; Brock 1-3, R, 2RBI, 2B.
Bridgeport (0) - Flores BB; Orozco 1-1.
Brewster 17, Manson 1
Brewster 23, Manson 3
BREWSTER – Brewster celebrated its seniors by taking out Manson, 17-1 and 23-3, in league play April 27.
“My least favorite day of the year,” Brewster coach Todd Phillips said. “Senior day today, bittersweet. Saying goodbye to some great kids today.”
Seniors included Isaac Baker, Jeff Sonneman, Quincy Vassar and Joe Taylor.
“Quincy Vassar was an integral piece of our state championship run and continues to be an important cog in the machine,” Phillips said. “Joe Taylor, Jeff Sonneman and Isaac Baker started playing on my Legion team in seventh grade. As of today they have taken part in over 100 high school baseball wins.
“Brewster is kind of like a little family. I mean, I played for Tim (Taylor) in Little League and high school basketball and have been around that family almost my entire life. Jeff’s sister was one of my best friends in high school and I have gone to church with his family since they moved to town.
“Great kids from great families,” Phillips said. “It has been an honor and a privilege to play even a minor role in their development. They will be missed.”
In the opener, Brewster’s Kade Kelpman got the win by striking out seven, walking one and giving up five hits and one earned run.
Brewster (17) - McGuire 2-3, 2R, SB, BB; Kelly 3-3, 2R, 5RBI, 2B, 3B, SB; Ashworth 3-3, 4R, 3RBI, 2B, SB, BB; Kelpman 2-4, R, 3RBI, 2SB; Baker 1-2, 2R, SB, BB; Sonneman 1-4, R, 2RBI, 3B, SB; Jarre3ll 1-3, 2R, SB, BB; Q. Vassar 2R, RBI, 3BB; Taylor 3-4, R, 2B.
In the second game, Joe Taylor went 4-4 (7-8 on the day) with three doubles and a triple.
AJ Woodward struck out six, walked none and gave up three hits in five innings for the win.
“This was one of our better hitting performances of the year,” said Phillips, whose team finished with 18 hits, seven of them for extra bases. “AJ was stellar on the mound. I thought he pitched a great game.”
Brewster (23) - McGuire 2-4, RBI, 2B, SB, BB; Kelly 1-2, RBI; R. Vassar 2-4, 2R, 2RBI; Ashworth R, SB, 3BB; Woodward 2-4, 3R, 2RBI, 2B, SB; Kelpman 1-2, 2R, 2B; Ramirez 1-1, 2RBI; Baker 2-4, 3R, 3RB I; Sonneman 2-3, 3R, RBI, 3SB, BB; Jarrell 1-2, R, RBI, BB; Q. Vassar 2R, RBI, SB, 2HBP; Taylor 4-4, 3R, 3 2B, 3B, BB.
ACH sweeps Cusick
CUSICK - Almira/Coulee-Hartline dominated Cusick, winning league games of 25-1 and 25-0, on April 27.
In the opener, Reece Isaak (3-5)had a home run and four RBI.
Dalton Kentner (2-4) drilled two triples while driving in four.
Kentner (3I) and Grady Murray (1I) combined to strike out nine, walk one and give up no hits.
ACH (25) - Gerard 1-3, 3R, RBI, BB, SB; Loomis 3-4, 3R, 2RBI, BB, 2B; Kentner 2-4, 4R, 4RBI, BB, 2 3B; M. Isaak 2-2, 3R, 2RBI, BB; Roberts R, RBI, BB; Correia 2-3, R, RBI, BB, SB; Goetz RBI, BB; Schafer 2-3, 2R, RBI, 2BB; Kagele R; R. Isaak 3-5, 2R, 4RBI, HR; Giulani 1-4, R, BB; Burchill 1-4, 2R, RBI; D. Isaak R; Murray R.
In the second game, Chase Gerard got the win by striking out six, walking none and giving up one hit.
Hayden Loomis (3-3) homered and scored five times.
Dalton Kentner (3-4) tripled, doubled and drove in five runs.
Reece Isaak (3-4) tripled and knocked in four runs.
ACH (25) - Gerard 2-3, 4R, 2BBSB; Kentner 3-4, 3R, 5RBI, 2B, 3B, HBP; Loomis 3-3 5R, 2RBI, 2BB, 2B, HR, SB; M. Isaak 2-3, 4R, 2RBI, 2BB; Correia 3-3, 2RBI, 2BB; Schafer 2-4, 2R, 3RBI, 2B, HBP; R. Isaak 3-4, 2R, RBI, 3B; Burchill 3-3, 3R, 2RBI, BB; G. Murray 2R.
Curlew 12, Republic 2
Curlew 4, Republic 2
CURLEW - Curlew swept a league doubleheader over Republic, 12-2 and 4-2, on April 27.
The Cougars were ahead 4-2 in the second game, which went unfinished.
In the opener, Curlew (6-6 overall, 6-8 league) opened up a 3-0 lead after two innings then scored five in the fourth and four in the sixth inning.
Spencer Fanning led Curlew, which outhit Republic 9-3, with a three-run inside-the-park home run.
In the second game, Curlew led 2-0 after the first inning.
Republic tied the game at two-all in the top of the fifth before Curlew pushed across two in the bottom of the inning.
Gunnar Hildebrandt got the win, striking out 10 and giving up only three hits in six innings.
Curlew outhit Republic, 5-3.
Pateros 21, Waterville-Mansfield 8
Pateros 1, Waterville-Mansfield 0
WATERVILLE - Pateros took two games from a short-handed Waterville-Mansfield team April 27.
The Billygoats led 21-8 after five innings of the first game that was declared unfinished.
Pateros was awarded a 1-0 forfeit for the second game.
Jeremy Piechalski pitched the first two innings, striking out five, walking four and giving up two hits and an earned run.
Dan Ross pitched the next three innings, striking out seven, walking two and yielding five hits and three earned runs.
Pateros finished with 12 hits, three errors and received 12 walks.
Waterville-Mansfield finished with seven hits, six errors and received six walks.
Pateros (21) - Miller 1-2, 5R, 3BB, 2SB; K. Thixton 4-4, 3R, 5RBI, BB, 2B; Ewing 3-5, 3R, 4RBI, 2B, SB; Piechalski 1-3, 3R, 3RBI, BB, 2B, HBP; Rossman 1-4, R, RBI, BB, SB; Dodge 2-4, R, 2RBI, BB, SB; Rupeiks 2RBI, BB, HBP; Vargas R, RBI, BB; Foster 2R, RBI, 3BB, SB; Martinez R; Moore R.
April 27
Liberty Bell 25, Oroville 1
Liberty Bell 1, Oroville 0
Tonasket 12, Bridgeport 1
Tonasket 30, Bridgeport 0
Okanogan 19, Cascade 8
Okanogan 12, Cascade 6
Tonasket 5, Okanogan 4
TONASKET - Tonasket scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a 5-4 non-league win over Okanogan on April 25.
“We were down three starters this game, but our guys stepped in and played great,” Tonasket coach Steve Williams said. “Chance Watson, Tyler Duchow and Tim Williams filled in and did an outstanding job. Chance was able to drive a couple runs in late in the game which got us on the board.”
The Bulldogs led 3-0 after two innings before the Tigers closed to 3-2 after four innings.
Okanogan scored a run in the top of the seventh for a 4-2 lead before Tonasket pulled out the game.
The comeback started with back-to-back singles by Tanner Anderson, Tiler Morris and Ben Williams.
Parker Haug used a two-out, walk-off single to left center to score Williams for winning run.
“Their defender made a good play on it but was not able to make the diving catch,” coach Williams said. “ Parker really stepped up for us and was able to get the walk-off. Very happy for him.”
The Tigers’ Ben Williams pitched the first six innings, striking out 10, walking three and giving up two earned runs on four hits.
He was 3-3 hitting with a double, RBI and scored two runs.
Anderson pitched the final inning for the win.
The Tigers finished with nine hits and four errors to Okanogan’s four hits and five errors.
“The guys are playing with a lot of confidence right now and having a lot of fun just playing baseball,” coach Williams said.
Okanogan (4) - Rubert 1-3, R, RBI, HBP, SB; Tverberg RBI, BB, HBP, SB; C. Fingar 1-3, 2R, HBP, 2SB; Picard 1-4, SB; Smith RBI; Grooms 1-4, SB; Pritchard 2R, 2BB.
Tonasket (5) - Sander 1-2, R, BB; R. Haug 2-4, 2B; Anderson 2-4, R; Morris 1-4, R; Williams 3-3, 2R, RBI, BB, 2B; Thornton RBI; P. Haug 1-3, RBI, BB.
Brewster 6, Chelan 5 (9I)
CHELAN - Brewster scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning and held on for a 6-5 non-league win over Chelan on April 25.
Both teams finished with seven hits. The Bears committed two errors to none for the Goats.
Brewster’s Joe Taylor got the win, striking out one, walking four and spreading out six hits for one earned run.
Conner Ashworth opened the first five innings for the Bears, striking out eight, walking two and yielding only one hit and no earned runs.
Brewster (6) - Taylor R, RBI, 2BB; Jarrell 1-3, R, 2BB, 2B; Kelly R, 2BB, SB; Ashworth 2-4, RBI, BB; Q. Vassar 1-4, RBI, BB; Gebbers RBI; McGuire 1-3, 2BB, 2B; Sonneman 1-2, R, RBI, 2BB, 2B, HBP; Kelpman 1-4, R, BB, SB; R. Vassar R.
Cascade 12, Liberty Bell 1
WINTHROP - Cascade knocked off Liberty Bell, 12-1, in a five-inning, non-league game April 25.
D Patterson scored the run in the third inning. he walked, stole second and scored on a two-out single by S. Crandall.
Liberty Bell (1) - Patterson 1-2, R, BB, SB; Rhoades 1-3; Crandall 1-3, RBI; Kominak BB, HBP; E. Neitlich BB; Wengerd 1-2.
ACH 24, Columbia 0
ACH 33, Columbia 3
COULEE CITY – Almira/Coulee-Hartline took a Northeast 1B League doubleheader over Columbia 24-0 and 33-3 on April 23.
In the opener, ACH’s Reese Isaak went 3-3 at bat with four RBI and a triple.
Cooper Correia pitched three innings, striking out five and allowing one hit.
Reece Isaak closed the final inning, striking out two.
ACH (24) - Gerard 1-2, R, BB, SB; Roberts 1-1, 2R, RBI, BB, SB; Loomis R, RBI, HBP, SB; G. Murray R, BB; Kentner 1-3, 2R, SB; Kagele R, 2RBI, 2BB; M. Isaak 3-5, 3R, 2RBI; Correia 1-1, RBI, BB, 3B, HBP; D. Isaak 2R, SB; Schafer 1-2, R, 3RBI; Goetz 2R; R, SB. R. Isaak 3-3, 3R, 4RBI, 2B; Giulani 2-2, 2R, 2RBI, BB, SB; Burchill 3-3, 2R, 2RBI, 2SB; C. Murray 1-1, R, RBI.
In the second game, Dalton Kenner (4-4, 5RBI) and Parker Roberts (2-2, 3RBI) each knocked out home runs.
Maguire Isaak and Cody Kagele combined to strike out two, walk five and give up two hits and three earned runs.
ACH (33) - Gerard 4-5, 3R, 5RBI, 2B; Loomis 2-3, 3R, RBI, HBP, SB; G. Murray 1-2, R; Kentner 4-4, 3R, 5RBI, 3B, HR; Schafer RBI; M. Isaak 2-3, 3Rm RBI, 2B, HBP, 3SB; Kagele R; Correia 2-2, 3R, 3RBI, 3B, 3BB, SB; R. Isaak 2-5, 3R, 3RBI; Goetz 1-3, 4R, RBI, 2BB, SB; Giulani 1-1, 3R, 2RBI, 2BB, 2B; Roberts 2-2, 2R, 3RBI, HR; Burchill 2-2, 2R, 3RBI, SB; C. Murray 1-1, R, RBI, BB; D. Isaak R.
Selkirk 16, Republic 0
Selkirk 18, Republic 3
REPUBLIC - Second-place Selkirk beat Republic, 16-0 in the first game of a doubleheader and 18-3 in the second game April 23.
In the first game, Republic's Cadin Lightfoot double.
In the second game, the Rangers led 2-1 after three innings before outscoring the Tigers 16-2 over the final three innings.
Republic's Lucas Larson doubled, and Hunter Grimbly homered.
Curlew 17, Inchelium 2 - exhibition
INCHELIUM – Curlew’s Emmett Kjolseth went 3-3 with a double and four RBI in helping lead the Cougars past Inchelium, 17-2, in a Northeast 1B League baseball game April 23.
Curlew (17) - Se. Wright 2-3, 2R, BB, 2SB; Hilderbrandt 2R, RBI, 2BB, SB; Sa. Wright 3-4, 3R, 2RBI, 2B; Fanning 3-4, 2R, 3RBI, 2B, 3B; Schols RBI, H BP; Olson 2-3, 2R, RBI, BB, 2B; J. Wright 3-4, 2R, 2RBI, 2B; Baker 2R, RBI, 2BB, HBP, SB; Kjolseth 3-3, 2R, 4RBI, 2B, SB.
Seth Wright got the win, striking out four, walking two and giving up one earned run on three hits.
Inchelium (2) – No. 16 R, BB, SB; No. 12 R; 14 2-2, RBI; No. 11 1-1; 5 BB.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.