WINTHROP - A big seventh inning lifted Tonasket to a 9-8 league victory over Liberty Bell on March 26.
The big inning opened with Tonasket’s leadoff hitter, Dawson Bretz, walking, advancing to second on a ground ball out and to third on a single by Riley Haug before scoring on error.
Haug scored on a single by Ben Williams, which tied the game at seven-all, and Williams scored on a single by Austin Wood that gave the Tigers the lead.
Wood scored what would be the winning run by getting to third on a single by Tiler Morris and to home on an error.
Liberty Bell’s attempted comeback started with a single by Sam Neitlich. Pinch runner Grey Patterson stole second and third before scoring on a single by Leo Shaw with two outs.
The Mountain Lions looked in control early, scoring three runs in the bottom of the second.
Tonasket pushed across two in the fourth and Liberty Bell one in the fifth.
Both teams scored three runs in the six to set up the seventh.
Liberty Bell finished with 10 hits and one error to Tonasket’s nine hits and four errors.
Pitching was all or nothing for both teams.
The visiting Tigers got four innings out of Ben Williams, who struck out eight, walked three and gave up three earned runs on four hits.
Tanner Anderson pitched an inning, giving up two earned runs on two hits.
Riley Haug got the win, striking out three, walking one and giving up an earned run on four hits.
For Liberty Bell, Peter Aspholm opened with seven strikeouts, one walk and no earned runs on two hits over four innings.
David Kominak pitched two innings, striking out one, walking two and yielding two earned runs on two hits.
Shay Crandall pitched the last inning, striking out one, walking one and giving up four earned runs on five hits.
Tonasket (9) - Bretz 1-3, R, BB; R. Haug 2-3, 2R, RBI, BB, 2SB; Williams 2-3, 3R, RBI, BB, SB; Wood 1-2, 2R, RBI, BB, 2B, HBP; Morris 2-4, R, 2RBI, SB; Thornton 1-4, RBI; Bolich SB.
Liberty Bell (8) - Rhodes R, BB, HBP; Shaw 1-4, RBI, BB; Aspholm 1-5, RBI; Crandall 2-4, R; Wengerd 1-4, R, RBI; Moriarty R, BB; Neitlich 1-4, R, RBI, 2SB; Patterson 2-4, 2R, 2RBI, 2 2B; Holston 2-3, R, 2RBI, BB, 2B, 2SB.
Goats climb past Dawgs, 8-0
OKANOGAN – Chelan shut out Okanogan, 8-0, in a Caribou Trail League baseball game March 26.
The Goats took a 5-0 lead in the top of the second inning and never looked back.
Okanogan challenged in the fifth and sixth innings, getting runners into scoring position, but could not knock out a timely hit.
Martin Grooms pitched four innings, giving up four earned runs on six hits while striking out 3 and walking two.
Hunter Rubert closed the last three innings, striking out five and walking one while giving up two earned runs on four hits.
Chelan pitchers Connor Wilson and Drake Bird combined to strike out 11 and walk one.
Chelan had 10 hits and two errors to Okanogan’s six hits and four errors.
Okanogan (0) - Tverberg 1-3; Smith 2-3; Clark 1-3, 2B; Fingar 1-2, BB; Lind 1-1; Picard SB.
Brewster 34, Bridgeport 0
Brewster 20, Bridgeport 2
BREWSTER – Brewster pounded Bridgeport 30-0 in five innings and 22-1 in a shortened, three-inning game March 26.
In the opener, the Bears scored six runs in the first, 12 in the second and 16 in the third inning of the five-inning game.
Brewster finished with a rare triple double with 12 hits, 22 walks and 30 steals.
Mason Kelly pitched for the win, striking out 11 and walking one while giving up no hits.
Brewster (34) - Sonneman 2-3, 4R, 3RBI, 3BB, 2B, 5SB; Taylor 2-5, 4R, 3RBI, BB, 3B, 4SB; Kelly 1-2, 5R, 3BB, HBP, 5 SB; Vassar 4R, 3BB, HBP, 5SB; Ashworth 3-5, 4R, 5RBI, BB, HR, 3SB; McGuire 1-3, 3R, RBI, 3BB, 3SB; Maldonado 1-3, 3R, RBI, 3BB, 2SB; Pahua 1-1, 3R, RBI, 3BB, HBP, 2SB; Ramirez 1-3, 2R, 4RBI, 2BB, SB; Woodward 2R.
In the second game, Brewster scored 11 in the first and six in the second.
Bridgeport pushed across two in the top of the third before the Bears scored three in the bottom of the third before the game ended.
Brewster finished with 16 hits, 12 walks and no stolen bases.
Reese Vassar hit a grand slam home run and the Bears had six triples.
Lake Roosevelt 26, Oroville 0
Lake Roosevelt 12, Oroville 0
COULEE DAM – Lake Roosevelt shutout Oroville 26-0 and 12-0 in a league doubleheader March 26.
