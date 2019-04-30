Okanogan keeps hold of CTL third place
BREWSTER – Brewster pitcher Quincy Vassar threw a shutout, 11-0, over Tonasket in a baseball showdown between the top two teams in the Central Washington B league on April 23.
“This was one of the fastest games I have ever been a part of as a coach,” Brewster coach Todd Phillips said. “We knocked it out in an hour in five minutes. Quincy was very efficient on the mound, averaging just over 10 pitches an inning. That’s what we want and expect out of our pitchers.”
The Bears scored four in the first and seven more in the third in support of Vassar (3-2), who struck out seven, walked none and gave up only two hits - both by the Tigers’ Ben Williams.
“Bats weren’t exactly blazing but we scored nearly every runner that reached base,” said Phillips, who team finished with five hits.
Cory Jarrell got his first home run of the season while Conner Ashworth knocked out his third dinger for Brewster.
“Not much to say about Tuesday's game,” Tonasket coach Stephen Williams said. “Brewster is a great team, up and down the lineup. I thought our guys showed up to play. We made our plays defensively. It's hard to make a play on a ball hit over the fence.”
Tonasket pitchers were Gabe Sander (1I), Austin Wood (1I) and Tiler Morris (2I), who combined for a strikeout, four walks, five hits and 10 earned runs.
“I asked a lot from three guys with limited pitching experience,” said Williams. “I thought they battled very hard. We were able to get the bat on the ball but just couldn't find their way through.
“Ben had a good hitting day off of a really good pitcher.”
Brewster (13-1 overall, 9-0 league) is at Tonasket (9-1, 9-2) for a final game between the top two teams in the Central Washington B League.
“Next week’s matchup with them is looking like it will decide who gets the No. 1 seed into the district tournament,” said Phillips of Brewster at Tonasket at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 30. “If we take care of business this weekend, we will guarantee ourselves a spot in the state playoffs. But we have goals that are greater than that.”
District starts May 11 at Moses Lake.
Tonasket (0) - Williams 2-2, 2B.
Brewster (11) - Taylor R, RBI, SB; Jarrell 1-2, 2R, 2RBI, BB, HR; Ashworth 1-2, 2R, RBI, HBP; Q. Vassar 1-2, 2R, 2RBI, BB, 2SB; Gebbers R, 2BB; McGuire 1-2, R, RBI; Sonneman R, RBI, HBP; Kelpman 1-2, R, 2RBI, 2B.
Okanogan 9, Cascade 2
OKANOGAN – Okanogan remains in second place in the Caribou Trail League with a 9-2 win over Cascade on April 23.
Martin Grooms got the win, allowing only three hits and one run over seven and a third innings.
Kolby Picard got the final two outs while giving up one run.
Chase Fingar (2-4) and Picard (1-4) each doubled.
Okanogan (6-5 overall, 3-3 league) closes the regular season at Cashmere (3-12, 1-4) on April 3.
The district tournament among the top four teams, currently led by Chelan (11-1, 7-0), runs May 6 and 7 at Ephrata.
The top two teams from the district tournament advance to crossover games with Northeast 1A League teams May 11.
The winners of those games are seeded into the state 1A tournament
Okanogan (9) – Tverberg 1-4, BB, 2R, RBI; C. Fingar 2-4, 2B, BB, 2RBI; Smith 1-4, RBI; Picard 1-4, 2B, RBI; Clark 1-3, RBI.
Riverside Christian 14, Pateros 0
Riverside Christian 14, Pateros 1
PATEROS - Riverside Christian stopped Pateros 14-0 in the opener and 14-1 in the second game April 23.
In the first game, Pateros fell behind 11-0 after two innings.
Pateros (0) - Ewing 1-2; Hart BB, SB.
In the second game, Riverside Christian scored five runs in the first and nine more in the fifth.
Zane Dodge (1-2) drove in the Billygoats lone run.
Pateros (1) - Ewing BB; Piechalski 2-3, 2SB; Rossman 1-3, 2B; Rupeiks R, 3BB; Dodge 1-2, RBI, BB; Martinez HBP.
Lake Roosevelt 7, Waterville-Mansfield 1
COULEE DAM – Lake Roosevelt (5-6 overall, 3-6 league) topped Waterville-Mansfield (2-10, 2-8), 7-1, in a league game April 23.
The victory lifted the Raiders ahead of the Shockers into fifth place.
No other information was available.
Oroville 6, Bridgeport 5
OROVILLE - Oroville (1-8 overall, 1-6 league) got its first win of the season, 6-5, over Bridgeport (0-7, 0-7) on April 23.
No other information was available.
Chelan 6, Liberty Bell 0
CHELAN - Chelan limited Liberty Bell to four hits in a 6-0 non-league victory April 22.
The Goats led 1-0 after the first inning before putting the game away with three runs in the third.
Each team committed one error.
Liberty Bell (0) - Patterson 1-3; Rhoades BB; Holston 1-3; X Neitlich 1-3; Aspholm 1-2.
Caribou Trail League
(As of April 24)
Chelan 7 0 11 1
Okanogan 3 3 6 5
Cashmere 1 4 3 12
Cascade 1 5 4 8
Central Washington B League
(As of April 24)
Brewster 9 0 13 1
Tonasket 9 1 9 2
Manson 6 3 7 3
Liberty Bell 5 4 5 7
Lake Roosevelt 3 6 5 6
Waterville-Mansfield 2 8 2 10
Oroville 1 6 1 6
Pateros 1B 0 0 3 11
Bridgeport 0 7 0 7
Washington High School 1A Baseball Poll
Week 5
1, Montesano
2, Colville
3, Cedar Park Christian
4, South Whidbey
5, Chelan
6, Warden
7, College Place
8, Naches Valley
9, Freeman
10 tie, Columbia-White Salmon/Bellevue Christian
