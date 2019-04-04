Tonasket tops Manson in league twin bill
PATEROS – Pateros, after topping Oroville 21-11 in an opening game, came back in the bottom of the seventh to win on a walk-off ground ball out by Kobe Thixton to edge Oroville, 13-12, on March 30.
In the first game, Pateros knocked out nine hits to go with three errors while Oroville had three hits and five errors.
Oroville used six pitchers who combined for eight strikeouts, 19 walks, nine hits and 16 earned runs.
Pateros used four pitchers who combined for 11 strikeouts, 13 walks, three hits and six earned runs.
Oroville (11) - Martin 1-3, 2R, RBI, BB; Mathis R; X. McCoy HBP, SB; Anderson 2R, RBI, BB, SB; Thompson 2R, RBI, 2BB; Rounds 1-3, R, RBI, BB; T. McCoy 1-3, R, RBI, HBP, SB; Miller R, RBI, 3BB; Donaglia 2RBI, 3BB; Juarez R, 2RBI, 2BB, HBP, SB.
Pateros (21) - Miller 1-2, 3R, 3RBI, 4BB, 2B; Piechalski 1-4, 2R, RBI, 2BB, SB, 2B; Ewing 2-4, 3R, RBI, BB, 2B; Vargas 1-3, 2R, 2RBI, 2BB, 2B; K. Thixton 2-3, R, 3RBI, 2BB, 2B, SB; Hart R, RBI, BB, HBP; Ruipeiks R, BB; Dodge 1-4, 2R, RBI, BB; Foster 2R, 2BB, HBP; Z. Thixton 1-2, R, RBI; Moore 3R, 3BB.
The nightcap turned into a thriller, with each team finishing with eight hits and one error.
Oroville led 7-1 after two innings, keyed in part by Brayden Thompson who knocked the first pitch he saw in the first for a three-run home run.
The Hornets went up 9-1 after three innings.
Pateros scored five runs in the next three innings to close to 9-6 after six innings
In the top of the seventh, Oroville extended its lead to 12-6.
The Billygoats’ comeback started and ended with Kobe Thixton, who in his first at-bat singled and moved to second and third after consecutive batters were hit by pitches to load the bases. He scored on a walk.
Lucas Miller scored the winning run.
He got on with a one-out single, advanced to third on a double by Jeremy Piechalski and scored on Thixton’s ground out.
Pateros pitchers included Nate Hart (2I, 4K, 3BB, 5H, 6ER), Piechalski (4.1I, 10K, 3BB, 3H, 4ER) and Max Ewing (.2I, 2K).
Oroville pitchers included Martin (4I, 8K, 2BB, 1H), Rounds (2I, 2K, 5BB, 3H, 4ER) and Anderson (.2, 1K, 2BB, 4H, 7ER).
Oroville (12) - Martin 3-4, 4R, 3RBI, 2BB, 3 2B, SB; Mathis 2-4, 2R, RBI, BB; Anderson 1-4, RBI, BB; Thompson 2-4, R, 5 RBI, HR, HBP; T. McCoy HBP; Miller R, BB, HBP, SB; Donaglia 2R, BB, HBP, 2SB; X. McCoy R, RBI; Juarez R, HBP.
Pateros (13) - Miller 1-3, R, RBI, 2BB, SB; Piechalski 1-4, 2RBI, 2B; K. Thixton 1-4, R, RBI; Ewing 2-3, 4R, 2B, HBP, 3SB; Vargas R, RBI, HBP; Hart 2R, RBI, 2BB; Dodge 2-3, 2R, RBI, BB; Foster R, 3BB, SB; Ruipeiks 1-3, R, 3RBI, BB.
Tonasket sweeps Manson
MANSON - Tonasket came back late for an 8-6 opening game against Manson then used a no-hitter to win the second game, 8-1, on March 30.
In the opener, Manson led 3-0 after one, 4-2 after two innings and 6-4 after four innings.
Three runs in the sixth and an insurance run in the seventh proved the difference.
Riley Haug went 5 and two thirds innings, striking out 10, walking four and giving up two earned runs on seven hits.
Tanner Anderson and Ben Williams finished the game, combining for three strikeouts, no walks and one hit.
Tonasket (8) - Bretz 1-5, R, RBI; R. Haug 1-3, 3RBI, BB, 2B; William 1-2, R, BB, 2B, HBP; Wood 2-4, R; Morris RBI; Thornton 2-4, R, RBI, SB; Bolich 2-4, 2R, RBI, SB; P. Haug 1-2, 2R, BB, SB.
In the second game, Ben Williams notched a no-hitter while striking out 11 and walking two.
Tonasket (8) - Bretz 3-5, R, 3RBI, 2 2B, SB; Anderson 2-5, R, RBI, 2B, 2SB; R. Haug 2-3, R, RBI, 2BB, 2 2B, SB; Williams 1-4, 2R, BB, 2B; Wood 1-4; Morris BB; Thornton 1-4, R, 3RBI; Bolich R, BB, SB; P. Haug 1-2, R, 2BB.
Republic 13, Northport 6
Republic 15, Northport 3
NORTHPORT - Republic blasted Northport 15-3 and 13-6 in Northeast 1B League games March 30.
Republic was up 4-2 after three innings when it socked the game away with 11 runs in the fourth.
The Tigers’ pitchers finished with 12 strikeouts, four walks and three earned runs on five hits.
Republic (15) - C. Lightfoot 3R, RBI, 4BB, 3SB; Brown R, RBI, 2BB; Larson 2-4, 2R, 2RBI, BB, 3B, SB; G. Lightfoot R, RBI, BB; Fraser 2R, 2RBI, 3BB; Grimbly 2R, 2RBI, 3BB; Byington 2-4, R, 2RBI, BB; McKay R, RBI, 3BB; Tonasket 2R, RBI, 2BB.
In the second game, Republic was up 3-2 after three innings before scoring five runs in the fourth and five runs in the final two innings.
Gabe Lightfoot pitched the first five innings, striking out 11, walking five and giving up no earned runs on three hits.
Lucas Larson and Hunter Grimbly finished out the game, combining for four strikeouts, three walks and two earned runs on one hit.
Republic (13) - C. Lightfoot 2-4, 3R, BB, SB; Larson 3-4, 5R, 3RBI, BB, 2B, 3SB; G. Light 2-2, 3R, 3RBI, 2BB, 2B, HBP, 2SB; Grimbly RBI, HBP; McKay 1-2, R, 2BB; Jensen 1-4, R, RBI.
ACH improves to 3-0
COULEE CITY - The Almira/Coulee-Hartline baseball team improved to 3-0 by smashing Selkirk 10-0 and 19-0 on March 30.
Dalton Kenner got the win in the opener, striking out 15, walking none and giving up three hits.
ACH (10) - Gerard 1-4, R, 2SB; Loomis 2-2, 3R, RBI, 2BB, 3SB; Kentner 1-4; M. Isaak 2-4, 2R, 2RBI, 3B; Correia 4-4, 3RBI, 2B; Schafer 1-2, R, RBI, BB; R. Isaak 1-3, 2RBI; D. Isaak R, BB, SB; Roberts SB; Goetz 2R, SB.
ACH finished with 12 hits and an error to Selkirk’s three hits and no errors.
In the second game, ACH used nine hits and took advantage of two Selkirk errors to score 19 runs in three innings.
Leading the way was Dalton Kenner who went 4-4 with 7 RBI and two triples.
Hayden Loomis was 2-2 for 4RBI, scored three times and was hit by two pitches.
Chase Gerard pitched four innings, striking out one, walking one and giving up one hit.
ACH (19) - Gerard 3R, RBI, 4BB; Loomis 2-2, 3R, 4RBI, 2HBP; Kentner 4-4, 3R, 7RBI, SB, 2 3B; M. Isaak 1-4, R, RBI; Correia RBI; Schafer 1-1, 2R, RBI, 2BB; R. Isaak R, BB, SB; Giulani R, RBI, 2BB; Kagele R; Burchill 1-1, 2R, RBI, BB, SB; Roberts R.
Brewster 45, Waterville-Mansfield 0
Brewster 17, Waterville-Mansfield 0
BREWSTER - Brewster blasted Waterville-Mansfield 45-0 and 17-0 in a Central Washington 2B League doubleheader March 30.
The Bears knocked out 27 hits and took advantage of 11 errors by the Shockers in four innings.
Brewster was up 17-0 when it scored 12 in the third and 16 more in the fourth.
Quincy Vassar pitched for the win, striking out nine and giving up no hits over five innings.
Every Brewster starter got at least two hits.
Vassar led the way, going 5-7 with eight RBI.
Joe Taylor went 5-6 with two doubles and a triple while scoring six times.
Logan McGuire went 3-3 with two doubles and Corey Jarrell was 3-3 with a triple while scoring seven times.
Brewster (45) - Sonneman 2-6, 6 R, 5RBI, 2HBP; Taylor 5-6, 6R, 2RBI, 2 2B, 3B; Vassar 5-7, 8RBI, SB; Jarrell 3-3, 7R, 2RBI, 4BB, 3B; Kelly 2-6, 5R, 4RBI, HBP, SB, 2B; Ashworth 2-3, 2R, 5RBI, BB, 2 2B, 2HBP; Woodward 1-1, 2R, RBI; Kelpman 2-6, 2R, 3RBI, BB, 2Bm 2SB; McGuire 3-3, 3R, 3RBI, BB, 2 2B, SB; Baker 2-7, 4R, RBI; Ramirez 6 R, SB; Madden 2R.
Conner Ashworth pitched another no-hitter in the second game, striking out nine.
Brewster scored its 17 runs on 14 hits.
Waterville-Mansfield only committed two errors.
The Bears scored five in the first, seven in the third and five more in the fourth.
Brewster (17) - Woodward 2-3, 2R, 2RBI, 2B, SB, HBP; Kelpman R; McGuire 1-1, R; Baker 1-1, R, RBI, SB; J. Ramirez 3-3, R, 3RBI, SB, 2B; Vassar R; Arevalo 1-1, R; Madden 1-3, R, RBI, 2B; Pahua 2-3, R, SB; E. Ramirez 3-3, 3R, RBI, SB, 2B.
Liberty Bell 7, Lake Roosevelt 3
Liberty Bell 7, Lake Roosevelt 0
COULEE DAM - Liberty Bell High School’s baseball team took a pair of games from Lake Roosevelt, 7-3 and 7-0, on March 28.
After the game was tied at one-all after the first inning, the Mountain Lions scored six runs over the next three innings.
The Raiders scored two runs in the final two innings.
David Kominak pitched six innings for the win, striking out eight, walking five and giving up two earned runs on five hits.
Shay Crandall pitched the last inning, striking out one, walking one and giving up one earned run.
For the Raiders, Tyson Nicholson went three and two thirds inning, striking out two, walking1 0 and giving up six earned runs on four hits.
Nick Baker pitched the final three and a third innings, striking out three, walking one and yielding two hits.
Liberty Bell (7) - Rhodes R, 2BB. Shaw 2-4, R, RBI, BB; Aspholm 2-3, R, 2RBI, BB, HR; Crandall R, BB, SB; Wengerd R, 2BB; Moriarty 1-3, BB; Neitlich 1-1, R, 3BB; Patterson 1-4, R, RBI, SB, 2B; Holston 1-4, RBI.
Lake Roosevelt (3) - Egbert RBI, BB; H. Whitelaw 2-3, 2R, RBI, BB, HR, 4SB; Johnson 2-3, RBI; Baker BB; Rasmussen 2BB; T. Whitelaw 1-2, R, BB, 2SB.
In the second game, the Mountain Lions no-hit the Raiders.
Peter Asphalt went six and two thirds innings striking out 19, walking one.
Shay Crandall got the last out, striking out one, walking two.
Liberty Bell (7) - Patterson 2-4, R, 2 2B; Shaw 1-3, R, RBI, BB; Aspholm R, RBI, BB, SB, HBP; Crandall 1-4, R, 2RBI; Wengerd RBI; Neitlich 2-3, RBI, BB; E. Neitlich 2 HBP; McMillan 3R, BB, SB, HBP.
Lake Roosevelt (0) - Baker BB; H. Whitelaw 2HBP, 4SB; Rasmussen BB; Jordan, HBV; Waters BB.
Selkirk 8, Curlew 1
CURLEW - Selkirk used a five-run first inning to build an 8-1 league win over Curlew on March 26.
The Cougars scored a run in the bottom of the fifth with no outs.
Spencer Fanning singled and scored on a double by Charles Schols.
Selkirk struck out the side to end the threat.
Curlew (1) - Se. Wright 1-3; Hilderbrandt HBP; Fanning 1-3, R; Schols 1-3, RBI, 2B; J. Wright 1-3.
Chelan 8, Okanogan 0
OKANOGAN – Chelan blanked Okanogan, 8-0, on March 28.
The Bulldogs challenged in the fifth and sixth innings with runners in scoring position but could not get a timely hit before Chelan got out of the innings with a strikeout.
Okanogan pitchers Martin Grooms and Hunter Rubert combined for eight strikeouts, three walks and gave up six earned runs on 10 hits.
Okanogan (0) - Tverberg 1-3; Picard SB; Smith 2-3; Clark 1-3, 2B; Fingar 1-2, BB; Lind 1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.