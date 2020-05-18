OMAK - Okanogan Valley Bass Club had an online tournament through yesterday, May 19.
The member or pre-registered non-member with the largest bass will win, according to the group.
Bass must have been caught between May 5 and 19. Photos submitted to the contest had to include the fish and the scale weight. The winner will receive free entry to the club’s next event.
