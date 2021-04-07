OMAK – Okanogan Valley Bass Club plans an awards banquet and fundraiser May 1 at the Omak Elks Lodge.
Dinner is planned at 6 p.m., with awards and an auction to follow.
Tickets must be purchased in advance by April 24, said the group. Tickets may be purchased from Craig Randall, 509-322-2951; Jesse Coyne, 509-846-6877, or Lisa Chaplin, 509-485-2077. Children age 12 and younger will be admitted free.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed, the group said. Masks will be available at the door.
