OROVILLE – Entries close Friday, Aug. 13, for the Okanogan Valley Bass Club’s members-only Lake Osoyoos and Palmer Lake Showdown Tournament.
Launch locations Aug. 14 and 15 are Split Rock launch on Palmer Lake on Saturday and Deep Bay Park on Lake Osoyoos on Sunday. Blast-off is at 5:30 a.m., with weigh-in at 2 p.m.
An entry fee will be charged.
