OROVILLE – The May Day (Make-Up) bass tournament is planned July 19 at Deep Bay Park.
A drivers’ meeting is at 4:30 a.m., with the tournament starting at 5 a.m. Weigh-in is at 3 p.m.
Okanogan Valley Bass Club said a fee will be charged.
Participants must pre-register by 3 p.m. Friday, July 17, by mail at P.O. Box 1255, Omak, WA 98841; Paypal to okanoganvalleybassclub@gmail.com (use friends and family), or through Craig Randall, 509-322-2951 to make other arrangements.
Social distancing precautions will be used. Participants must stay on the U.S. side of the border, the club said.
More information is available on the club’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.