RIDGEFIELD — The Brewster Bears claimed the 2B state baseball championship after two come-from-behind wins against the first- and third-seeded teams in the state.
The state tournament took place at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex in Ridgefield, just a few minutes north of Portland, Ore. Rounds 1 and 2, which also counted as regional play, took place at various fields across Washington, including a few games in Brewster.
Semifinals, finals and the third/fourth place face off all took place in Ridgefield.
Okanogan nearly qualified for state play but bowed out after losing to Jenkins (Chewelah) in the last round of regionals, 5-1.
In 1B play, Almira/Coulee-Hartline tied for third place with DeSales. Those placings were decided May 21. Naselle and Crosspoint met May 28 in the title game, with Naselle winning, 5-3.
For 2B play, Brewster was one game shy of qualifying for state play in 2015, 2016 and 2017. In 2015, DeSales took third, followed by a fourth place Asotin team in 2016 and finally a championship-winning Colfax team in 2017.
The Bears broke the regionals glass-ceiling in 2018, when the team took on and beat Asotin, again in the final round of regionals, before making it to the finals, but losing to Tri-Cities Prep, 14-7. The 2019 Brewster team again came close, claiming a third-place finish against Rainier after losing to Asotin, 2-1, in the semifinals.
The team’s last championship was in 2006 during a 57-game win streak, including a 2005 title finish. Coach Todd Phillips has experience at state as a player himself — playing on the second-place Brewster team in 2000 (Okanogan won), the championship team in 2001 (against Okanogan) and on the third-place team in 2002.
The 2022 Brewster team, led by Phillips and assistant coach Travis Todd, had the talent, experience and hard work needed for a championship. There were no championships in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.
Brewster 6, Chewelah 5
The type of game teams expect on the road to a title is how Phillips described the game.
“We tried to shoot ourselves in the foot early,” he said.
The Chewelah team took an early five-run lead through three innings with consistent at-bats and Brewster errors, according to Phillips. A collision at home plate, along with a lost ball, was one example of Brewster’s early mishaps.
However, senior pitcher AJ Woodward helped keep the team in the game with his performance on the mound.
“AJ gutted out a great performance, I’m certain he was the only man who could have gotten us through that game into the championship,” Phillips said.
Woodward also opened up scoring in the top of the fourth for Brewster after hitting a triple and running home on an error. That marked the beginning of the end for Chewelah, as the Cougars did not score a single run after the third inning.
“Despite all the mistakes we made, we just did the little things right and it was a game changer,” Phillips said. “Really proud of the boys, everyone stepped up in different ways, everyone reconciled their mistakes by coming through and our two seniors really stepped up in big ways,
“That is how a state semi-final should be,” Phillips declared.
Brewster pitching — AJ Woodward, 7IP, 32BF, 6H, 5R, 3ER, 10K, 2BB.
Brewster hitting — Eric Ramirez, 1-2, 1R. Brady Wulf, 2-4, 1R, 2RBI. Reese Vassar, 1-4, 1SB. AJ Woodward, 3-4, 2R, 1 3B, 1SB. Tyson Schertenleib, 1-4, 1R, 1 3B. Arnie Arevalo, 1-3, 2RBI. Nico Maldonado, 1-2.
Brewster 0 0 0 2 0 4 0 6 9 5
Chewelah 2 0 3 0 0 0 0 5 6 1
Brewster 7, Toutle Lake 6
Spectators received an absolute show as the Brewster baseball squad had to stage another come-from-behind, win-by-one game to claim the state championship.
“Don’t even know what to say to this one,” Phillips remarked. “We are state champions. We have been knocking on the door for so long, and to win the championship this way, to come from behind like that in both game and put up that many runs in the last inning. It was just amazing.”
Phillips pushed all the credit on the players as well, highlighting the boys’ strategy, summer gym sessions, resiliency and focus throughout the weekend and season.
“These kids have worked hard this year,” Phillips said. “Putting in the time in the weight room, getting extra cuts in after practice and on the weekends, grinding it out all summer. They definitely deserve everything they got.”
The day started with a 1-0 lead after the first thanks to a Schertenleib single which led to a run after an error on a dropped third strike from the Toutle Lake pitcher.
Toutle Lake picked up the pace in the bottom of the second though, putting five runs past the Bears’ squad. Toutle Lake added another run in the fourth inning, all while holding the Bears to their single first-inning run.
A light at the end of the tunnel started to show for Brewster when Toutle Lake had to pull out its future “top 5 round draft pick,” according to Phillips, because he reached his pitch count for the day. After a quick talk for motivation, the Bears lined up to take their last at-bats of the season.
First, Grant Baker was hit by a pitch, followed by Reese Vassar getting walked. AJ Woodward came in behind with a single to load the bases. Toutle Lake’s relief pitcher was a little wobbly with his first pitches, hitting another Brewster player, Schertenleib, to bring home the first Bears’ run of the seventh inning.
Brady Wulf was walked, putting Brewster one closer to tying the game. Nico Maldonado singled, making it two runs to go. Another walk, this time through Eric Ramirez, brought the Bears within a run to tie.
Arnie Arevalo got his own walk to tie out the game after back-to-back strikeouts. Vassar, on another walk, forced the go-ahead run to take the lead.
Vassar’s job wasn’t done, as he was also on the mound for the Bears in the bottom of the seventh. He forced the first batter to hit a pop fly, one out down. Batter No. 2 struck out.
The next batter hit a single and the one after took a walk. The next batter up for Toutle Lake lined up at the plate, swung, and “scorched a line drive,” according to Phillips. That ball traveled straight into the glove of Baker out in left field.
Brewster pitching — Tyson Schertenleib, 5IP, 29BF, 4H, 6R, 5ER, 8L, 10BB. Reese Vassar, 2IP, 11BF, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 3K, 3BB.
Brewster hitting — Eric Ramirez, 1-3, 1RBI. Brady Wulf, 0-2, 1R, 1RBI. AJ Woodward, 1-5, 1R. Tyson Schertenleib, 3-3, 2R, 1RBI, 1 2B, 1SB. Grant Baker, 0-3, 1R. Arnie Arevalo, 0-3, 1RBI. Nico Maldonado, 1-3, 1R, 1RBI. Blake Burgett, 1-4.
Brewster 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 7 8 4
Toutle Lake 0 5 0 1 0 0 0 6 5 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.