QUINCY — The Brewster girls’ basketball team traveled to Quincy Jackrabbit Gymnasium on Feb. 22 and topped Mabton, 48-37.
The Bears had just come off a tough loss to the Waterville-Mansfield Shockers in the league championship game and had a new-found intensity to keep their season alive. Mabton couldn’t keep up as Brewster got the lead and held on tight.
Brewster will move on to regionals play at noon Feb. 29 against the Colfax Bulldogs at University High School in Spokane Valley. The loser will be out; the winner will play at 12:15 p.m. March 4 in the Hardwood Classic state tournament at the Spokane Arena against the loser of the Feb. 29 Ilwaco-Toledo game.
Curlew 51, Odessa 48
DEER PARK – Curlew cruised through its Feb. 22 game at Deer Park High School against Odessa, winning 51-48.
No. 7 Curlew will play No. 2 Inchelium at 8 p.m. Feb. 29 at West Valley High School in Spokane. Both teams will advance to the March 4-7 Hardwood Classic at the Spokane Arena.
The winner will compete at 9 p.m. March 5, while the loser will compete at 7:15 p.m. March 4 against the winner of the Naselle vs. Muckleshoot Tribal School game set for 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at Auburn Mountainview High School.
Riverside Christian 52, Pateros 47
EAST WENATCHEE – Riverside Christian ended the Pateros Nannies’ season Feb. 21 at Eastmont Junior High School with a 52-47 victory.
Riverside Christian, No. 16, will play No. 9 Clallam Bay at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at Mount Tahoma High School in a loser-out competition.
Lake Roosevelt 55, White Swan 48
QUINCY – The Raiders walked away with a 52-48 win over White Swan on Feb. 21 at Quincy Jackrabbit Gymnasium to secure a regional tournament spot.
No. 15 seed Lake Roosevelt will compete against No. 10 Mossyrock at noon Feb. 29 at Mark Morris High School in Longview. The loser will be out. The winner will compete at 10:30 a.m. March 4 at the Hardwood Classic against the loser of the Feb. 29 La Conner vs. Columbia (Burbank) game at Mount Vernon High School.
Columbia (Burbank) 59, Liberty Bell 46
QUINCY – Liberty Bell fell to Columbia (Burbank), 59-46, in a loser-out game Feb. 21.
No. 7 Columbia will go on to play No. 2 La Conner on Feb. 29. Both teams will advance to the Hardwood Classic state tournament in Spokane.
Moses Lake Christian Academy 51, Pateros 43
EAST WENATCHEE – The Pateros Nannies gave up 51-43 game to Moses Lake Christian Academy on Feb. 20 at Eastmont Junior High School.
Curlew 42, Northport 22
DEER PARK – Curlew and Northport met for the final time this season Feb. 19 at Deer Park High School to decide who would move on. Curlew came out on top, 42-22.
