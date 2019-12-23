BREWSTER – Brewster sped past Tonasket, 82-34, in a league game Dec. 10.
“We got off to a good start versus Tonasket, by playing with pace on offense, sharing the ball and by switching defenses,” said Brewster coach Michael Taylor, whose team led 32-2 after one quarter and 54-13 at halftime.
“We got solid contributions from a variety of players,” said Taylor. “I thought we played hard and with purpose most of the time. Tonasket did a good job on the offensive boards and they played hard the whole game.
“We need to rebound better in both our man and zone defenses.”
The Bears were led by Cade Gebbers with 17 points, Corey Jarrell with 15, Adaih Najera with 13 and Connor Ashworth with 13.
“We played a really good team in Brewster and we were not ready,” said Tonasket coach Aaron Small.
The Tigers were led by Cody Clark with 12 points.
Tonasket (34) – Clark 12, Duchow 5, Morland 4, Martin 5, Flores 4, Thomas 2, Payne 2, Morris 2.
Brewster (82) - Garcia 3, Kelly 0, C. Gebbers 17, Ramirez 2, K. Gebbers 9, McGuire 2, Arellano 0, Woodward 2, Najera 13, Jarrell 15, Kelpman 6, Ashworth 13.
Rebounds - Kelpman 5, K. Gebbers 4. Assists - C. Gebbers 6, Jarrell 3, Najera 2. Steals - K. Gebbers 3.
Omak 62, Oroville 37
OMAK – Omak took a 62-37 non-league game over Oroville on Dec. 10.
“We really played a great first quarter defensively,” Omak coach Geoff Pearson said. “We played aggressively but very smart – forced Oroville into tough contested shots and rebounded the ball.
“Offensively, we had a spark off the bench from Jaren Boyd (11 points). Reilly Davis had a great game (team-high 19 points plus two assists, two steals). It’s really nice that we have so many options that a defense can’t just key in on one player.”
Tanner Hall finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, six steals and two blocked shots.
Tre Marchand made 10 points to go with eight rebounds and two steals.
“We are learning what it takes to be a good team and our effort on defense was much better and more sustained,” said Pearson. “Oroville is a solid team and we took the fight out of them pretty early.”
Omak (62) - Hall 10, Davis 19, Boyd 11, Romero 0, Sam 0, True 4, Mercado 0, Richter 4, Marchand 10, Sackman 4. Rebounds (40) - Hall 8, Boyd 8, Marchand 8. Assists (14) - Boyd 5, Sam 3, Hall 2, Davis 2. Steals (13) - Hall 6, Davis 2, Marchand 2. Blocks (3) - Hall 2, Sackman 1.
Okanogan 48, Cascade 36
LEAVENWORTH – Okanogan pulled out a 48-36 win to open Caribou Trail League play Dec. 10.
“A good win to open up league,” said Okanogan coach Mike Carlquist. “We are young and inexperienced, so great starting league 1 and 0 with a good road win.”
Seniors are Josue Ramos and James Hamilton.
There are three juniors, four sophomores and two freshman.
Okanogan (48) - Clark 6, Boesel 5, Tverberg 7, Radke 4, Ramos 6, Mail 3, Wilson 17, Fingar 0, Wagner 0, Hamilton 0. Rebounds - Ramos 7, Wilson 7, Boesel 7, Radke 6. Assists - Ramos 5. Steals - Ramos 5, Boesel 3, Tverberg 3.
Bridgeport at LR postponed
COULEE DAM – Bridgeport’s league game at Lake Roosevelt on Dec. 10 was postponed due to a lot of sickness at Bridgeport.
The Mustangs were to play today, Saturday, Dec. 14, against Pateros.
There will be a girls’ junior varsity game at 11 a.m.
That will be followed by boys’ junior varsity at 12:30 p.m. and boys’ varsity at 2 p.m.
Liberty Bell 63, Waterville-Mansfield 53
WATERVILLE – Liberty Bell held off Waterville-Mansfield, 63-53, for a league win Dec. 10.
The Mountain Lions led 22-7 after the first quarter and 41-26 at halftime.
The Shockers closed to within 52-45 after three quarters.
Liberty Bell was led by Nolan Falcon-George with 20 points and Isaiah Stoothoff with 12 points and nine rebounds.
Top rebounders included Riley Liden with 13 boards and Dusty Patterson with 10 rebounds.
Liberty Bell (63) - Smith 9, Lidey 4, Stoothoff 12, Crandall 4, Falcon-George 20, Patterson 8, Gonzalez-Ortega 4, Darwood 2, Crandall 0. Rebounds (49) - Lidey 13, Patterson 10, Stoothoff 9. Assists (10) - Patterson 2, Gonzalez-Ortega 2, Darwood 2. Steals (13) - Stoothoff 4, Patterson 2, Darwood 2.
