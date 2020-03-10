SPOKANE –Brewster boys won the 2B basketball championship with a nail-biting, one-point win over Life Christian Academy, 58-57, on March 7 in the Spokane Arena.
The Bears met the Eagles for the second time in post-season in the Hardwood Classic. In the regional tournament, the Eagles walked away with the win.
Brewster led most of the game, 19-13 at the end of the first quarter, 37-22 at the half and 45-37 at the end of three. But Life Christian kept chipping away at the Bears’ lead, scoring 20 in the fourth quarter to Brewster’s 13.
“We had a hard-fought win versus a very good Life Christian team,” said Brewster coach Michael Taylor. “They play full court, man-to-man and attack-on-you on offense. We did a good job of using the whole floor of offense and trying not to settle from their pressure D., which we did a week earlier at regionals.”
Cade Gebbers led all scorers with 34 points for the Bears; he was 11 for 21 shooting. Conner Ashworth had 13 rebounds and six points.
Omari Maulana led the Eagles with 24 points, while Daishaun Nichols pulled down 17 rebounds.
Brewster shot 22 of 57 from the field, 7 of 16 from the three-point circle and 7 of 11 from the charity stripe.
Life Christian was 21 of 60 from the field, 4 of 21 in treys and 11 of 22 from the free throw line.
“They have multiple options on offense, anchored by their center, and we wanted to make them work for each possession without fouling and without giving up easy baskets,” said Taylor. “On defense, we wanted to make them work to get open and contest all shots so we didn’t have to over-rotate and give up offensive boards.”
He said the strategy worked, for the most part, “and our guys really tried hard to make things happen. We were playing with purpose and doing the little things it takes to make the big plays.”
Life Christian didn’t quit and made Brewster work until the last second, he said.
“I am very happy for our guys and they earned the opportunity to play for the title, as did LC, and we are grateful to come out on top.”
Two technical fouls were called during the game – one each on Life Christian’s Chae Haynes and Brewster’s Kelson Gebbers.
Brewster played at state last year, placing third.
The Bears won the championship in 2007, 2004, 2003, 1985, 1984, 1977 and 1975. Their first appearance was in 1958, when they placed second, losing to Yelm.
This year was the Brewster boys’ 40th appearance at the state championships, according to statistics from the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association.
Brewster (58) – C. Gebbers 34. K. Gebbers 7. Jarrell 7. Kelpman 4. Ashworth 6. Kelly, Woodward, Najera.
Life Christian Academy (57) - Nichols 5. Maulana 24. Swillie 8. Haynes 20. Trimble. Novotny. McCain. Coates-White.
Brewster 60, Saint George’s 57
Brewster played No. 2 seed Saint George’s on March 6 and walked away with a win, 60-57.
Connor Ashworth led Brewster in scoring with 19 points, and contributed 5 rebounds. Kade Kelpman led in rebounding with 7. Kelson Gebbers had 14 points.
Nick Watkins led Saint George’s with 23 points.
The Bears were a hot 76.9 percent at the free throw line, sinking 10 of 13. St. George’s made 15 of 21 free throws.
Brewster (60) – C. Gebbers 8. K Gebbers 14. Jarrell 11. Kelpman 6. Ashworth 19. Najera 2. McGuire. Arellano. Woodward.
Saint George’s (57) - Rigsby 9. Brown 6. Morales 10. N. Watkins 23. T. Watkins 5. Kelly 4. Henning. Elsensohn.
Brewster 51, Toutle Lake 27
Brewster topped Toutle Lake, 51-27, in a March 5 matchup.
The Bears shot 38 percent from the field, making 19 of 50 shots, and 37.5 percent on treys, making 6 of 16. For free throws, Brewster made 7 of 9, for 77.8 percent.
Toutle Lake shot a dismal 24.4 percent from the field, making 10 of 41 attempts, and 22.2 percent on three-pointers, making 4 of 18. From the charity stripe, the Ducks made 3 of 10.
Brewster’s Cade Gebbers led all scorers with 17. Toutle Lake’s Zach Swanson was high scorer for his team, with 11.
Brewster (51) – C. Gebbers 17. K. Gebbers 13. Jarrell 7. Ashworth 8. Woodward 4. Najera 2. Kelpman. Garcia. Kelly. McGuire. Arellano.
Toutle Lake (27): Keeton, 3. Cox, 6. Swanson, 11. Moss, 7.
Brewster 74, Kettle Falls 48
The Bears started the tournament on March 4 by dropping Kettle Falls, 74-48.
Conner Ashworth was one of four Brewster in double-figure scoring, with 17 points. Cade Gebbers had 15, and Corey Jarrell and Kade Kelpman each contributed 10.
Matthew Thompson was Kettle Falls’ high scorer, with 17.
Brewster (74) – C. Gebbers 15. K. Gebbers 9. Jarrell, 10. Kelpman 10. Ashworth 17. Vassar 2. Najera 9. McGuire 2. Garcia. Kelly. Arellano. Woodward.
Kettle Falls (48) - Thompson, 17. Pfeffer, 2. McKern, 14. Keller, 10. Dodson, 5. Keller. Feist. Matney. Bair. Venable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.