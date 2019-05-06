TONASKET – Brewster edged Tonasket, 4-1, in a league baseball game April 30 in which both teams pitched their aces knowing the Central Washington B League championship was on the line.
The Bears entered the fray leading the Central Washington B League at 11-0 (16-1 overall).
The Tigers were a half-game back at 11-1 (12-2).
“Good for us to secure this win and take home our fifth league title in a row,” Brewster coach Todd Phillips said.
“I was very happy with the way the boys played,” Tonasket coach Steve Williams said. “They really came to battle, and it felt like a playoff game. We needed to make just a few more plays and I thought we had a shot at that one.”
Both teams, perhaps feeling the pressure of the game, uncharacteristically committed five errors.
Brewster went up 1-0 in the second inning and added a run in the top of the sixth.
Tonasket got the run right back in the bottom of the sixth before Brewster got two insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
The Bears’ Conner Ashworth, who got the win, pitched three innings, striking out five, walking none and giving up two hits.
Joe Taylor pitched the final four innings for the save, striking out six, walking none and giving up five hits and one earned run.
Tonasket tossed Ben Williams, who struck out eight, walked three and gave up three hits and one earned run.
“Benny pitched a great game,” coach Williams said. “He kept them to just three hits and one earned run. I can't ask for more than that.”
“Ben Williams did a great job on the mound and kept us off balance the entire game,” said Phillips.
Brewster was to receive a forfeit of a doubleheader with Oroville that had been scheduled for May 4.
“Brewster's a very good team,” coach Williams said. “It was great to be able to just stay in a game with them and make it tight at the end. I think the guys are growing in their confidence. We’ll be ready for postseason play.”
“It wasn’t really a slugfest,” said Phillips. “They outhit us, but our two doubles proved to be important. We took advantage of their miscues.
“I wasn’t particularly pleased with our enthusiasm and our effort. That is something we have a couple weeks to get squared away.”
The District 5/6 tournament for berths to state is May 11 at a site to be determined. (Tentatively set for Ephrata.)
“Practices are going to be intense and competitive,” Phillips said. “We are going to push each other to see who wants to play in these playoffs. They say the playoffs are a new season and that is how we are going to look at it. It is like we are starting tryouts all over again.”
Brewster (4) - Kelly BB; Ashworth 1-3, BB; Woodward R; Gebbers 1-3, 2R, 2B, SB; Kelpman 1-3, RBI, 2B, SB; Baker 2SB, BB; Sonneman 1-3, RBI; Jarrell HBP; Taylor R.
Tonasket (1) - Morris 2-3; R. Haug 2-3, R, SB; Williams 1-2; Thornton 1-1.
Cashmere 10, Okanogan 9
CASHMERE - Cashmere held off an Okanogan comeback, scoring the winning run with a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh for a 10-12 league victory April 30.
The District 6 tournament, to seed two teams to crossover games with the Northeast 1A League, starts May 6 at Johnson-O’Brien Stadium in Ephrata.
Second-place Okanogan (5-4) takes on first-place Chelan (9-0) at 5 p.m. May 7 at Ephrata.
The winner will be CTL No. 1 and host the NEA No. 3 on May 11, with the winner to state and the loser out.
The loser will play the winner of a May 6 game between CTL No. 3 and CTL No. 4 for the CTL No. 2 to crossover.
CTL No. 2 plays at NEA No. 2 on May 11, with the winner to state and the loser out.
The CTL regular season was to have wrapped up May 2 with third-place Cashmere (2-6) at fourth-place Cascade (1-7). The games would determine the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds to the District 6 tournament.
On Tuesday, Okanogan led 2-0 after the first inning before Cashmere over the next three innings scored eight runs to lead 8-2 after four innings.
Okanogan pushed across seven runs in the top of the fifth for a 9-8 lead.
Cashmere scored in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game before the fateful seventh when leadoff hitter Brooks Elliott (2-5) singled home the winning run.
Okanogan (9) - Rubert 3-4, 2R, 2RBI, BB, 2B, SB; Tverberg 1-5, R, 3RBI, 3B; C. Fingar 2-4, RBI, BB, 2B; Picard 3-4, 2R, BB; Smith 2-3, R, RBI, BB; Clark 1-5; Dixon BB; L. Fingar R, RBI; Grooms 1-3, R, RBI, BB; Cohen R, 2BB.
Chelan 5, Liberty Bell 0
WINTHROP - Chelan’s trio of pitchers threw a three-hitter for a 5-0 non-league win over Liberty Bell on April 30.
The Goats struck out 13 and walked four.
Liberty Bell went through four pitchers, who combined for four strikeouts, two walks and seven hits for four earned runs.
The game was scoreless through five innings before Chelan scored four in the sixth and one more run in the seventh.
Liberty Bell (0) - Rhodes 1-2, BB; Aspholm 1-2, BB; Crandall 1-3.
Bridgeport 1, Oroville 0
BRIDGEPORT – Bridgeport received a 1-0 forfeit win over Oroville on April 30.
“Due to low numbers, Oroville will not be able to play the rest of the scheduled baseball season,” Oroville athletic director Ed Booker said.
The Hornets were to forfeit their final games, both doubleheaders, with Waterville-Mansfield that was to be played May 2 and with Brewster that was scheduled for May 4.
Lake Roosevelt 16, Waterville-Mansfield 0
WATERVILLE – Lake Roosevelt blanked Waterville-Mansfield, 16-0, in a league game April 29.
The victory kept the Raiders in the race for a top four league finish and a postseason playoff berth.
That berth was to be determined with a doubleheader with Manson at Lake Roosevelt on May 2.
Manson 12, Pateros 5
PATEROS - Manson used early hitting to speed past Pateros, 12-5, on April 29.
The Trojans led 3-0 after the first inning, added a run in the second and third innings and then tacked on five runs in the fourth.
Pateros got those five runs back in the bottom of the fifth.
Pateros (5) - Miller HBP; Thixton R, HBP; Ewing 3-4, R, RBI, SB, 2 2B, 2SB; Piechalski 1-2, R, BB, HBP; Rossman R; Vargas 1-3, HBP; Rupeiks BB; Moore 1-2, 2RBI; Martinez R, BB.
1A District 6 tournament
May 6, Johnson-O’Brien Stadium, Ephrata
Game 1: CTL No. 4 v CTL No. 3, 4:30 at No. 3
May 7, Johnson-O'Brien Stadium, Ephrata
Game 2: Okanogan (No. 2) at Chelan (No. 1), 5 p.m., winner CTL No. 1 to crossover with NEA
Game 3: Winner Game 1 v Loser Game 2, 7 p.m., winner CTL No. 2 to crossover with NEA
May 11, Johnson-O'Brien Stadium, Ephrata
CTL No. 2 at NEA No. 2, winner to state; loser out
NEA No. 3 at CTL No. 1, winner to state; loser out
NEA No. 1 automatically to state
2B District 5/6 tournament
May 11
Sites to be determined
Game 1: Kittitas or Walla Walla Valley Academy (District 5 No. 4) v District 6 No. 3, 9 a.m. (tentative at Rec Park, Wenatchee)
Game 2: District 6 No. 4 v DeSales (District 5 No. 3), 9 a.m. (tentative at Rec Park, Wenatchee)
Game 3: Columbia-Burbank (District 5 No. 2) v Brewster (District 6 No. 1), noon (tentative at Ephrata)
Game 4: Tonasket (District 6 No. 2) v Tri-Cities Prep (District 5 No. 1), noon (tentative at Ephrata)
Game 5: Winner Game 1 v Winner Game 2, 3 p.m. Winner No. 5 to state; loser out. (tentative at Rec Park, Wenatchee)
Game 6: Winner Game 3 v Winner Game 4, 3 p.m. (championship). Winner No. 1, loser No. 2 (tentative at Ephrata)
Game 7: Loser Game 3 v Loser Game 4, 5:30 p.m. Winner No. 3, loser No. 4 to state (tentative at Ephrata)
May 18, State round of 16
Game 5: District 7 No. 3 v District 5/6 No. 2, Ferris HS
Game 6: District 5/6 No. 4 v District 7 No. 1, Ferris HS
Game 7: District 7 No. 2 v District 5/6 No. 3, Yakima or Wenatchee HS
Game 8: District 5/6 No. 5 v District 5/6 No. 1, Yakima or Wenatchee HS
