RENTON – Jayleen Bello, a sophomore at Tonasket High School, was named a Week 25 athlete of the week by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association
Bello, team captain who carries a 4.0 grade point averages, was named to the Central Washington 2B all-league basketball team and participated in the all-league game.
As a shooting guard, Bello led the Tigers to a state regional game with a season combined 335 points, 75 steals, 68 rebounds and 31 assists.
“She is a devoted athlete who trains multiple times a day, and her dedication and passion are demonstrated on and off the court,” said WIAA. “She is an exceptional basketball player with a bright future ahead of her and is constantly seeking the best competition to help her progress.”
