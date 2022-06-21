OMAK – Tucker Bitonti won the Tonya Lay memorial “Spirit of the Rodeo” award at the June 11 Okanogan County Junior Rodeo.
The rodeo, at the Omak Stampede Arena, also saw Kamieki Pakootas receive the Denice Condon memorial top cow rider award, Shawnee Jo Olney honored with the Heidi Fritts-Davis memorial “Faced Hardship and Kept Going” award and Addison Herriman-Lisenbey win the Glenn Herriman memorial “Life of the Rodeo” award.
Little people
Barrels – 1, Laramie Gray. 2, Maddison Marchand. 3, Shaleese Flowers.
California stake race – 1, Maddison Marchand. 2, Laramie Gray. 3, Lila Stacy.
Goat undecorating – 1, Lila Stacy. 2, Laramie Gray. 3, Maddison Marchand.
Mutton bustin’ – 1, Laramie Gray. 2, Maddison Marchand. 3, Nashton Hauhn.
Dummy roping – 1, Laramie Gray. 2, Lila Stacy. 3, Islee Badger Bennett.
Peewee boys
Barrels – 1, Ransom Gray. 2, Edward Marchand Jr. 3, Knox Peasley. 4, Easton Gieger.
Poles – 1, Ransom Gray. 2, Edward Marchand Jr. 3, Knox Peasley. 4, Easton Gieger.
Goat decorating – 1, Wyatt Apeland. 2, Kade Stacy. 3, Ransom Gray. 4, Rainen Pakootas.
Calf riding – 1, Knox Peasley, 66.
Dummy roping – 1, Wyatt Apeland. 2, Blake Fox. 3, Rainen Pakootas. 4, Knox Peasley.
Peewee girls
Barrels – 1, Chandler Leith. 2, Charlie Rainey. 3, Tanessa Timentwa. 4, Tenlee Thomas.
Poles – 1, Charlie Rainey. 2, Chandler Leith. 3, Tanessa Timentwa. 4, Lucie Marchand.
Goat decorating – 1, Charlie Rainey. 2, Chandler Leith. 3, Sophia Desjardins.
Calf riding - No rides.
Dummy roping – 1, Charlie Rainey. 2 (tie), Chandler Leith and Tenlee Thomas. 4, Tanessa Timentwa.
Junior boys
Barrels – 1, Karver Peasley. 2, Trent Fredrick.
Poles – 1, Monte McKee. 2, Karver Peasley.
Goats – 1, Karver Peasley. 2, Monte McKee. 3, Jake Sullivan. 4, Trent Fredrick.
Calf riding — No rides.
Breakaway roping — No catches.
Junior girls
Barrels – 1, Kloe Elsberg. 2, Kady Burton. 3, Prairie Somes. 4, Addison Desjardins.
Poles – 1, Taylor Thomas. 2, Kloe Elsberg. 3, Kady Burton. 4, Addison Desjardins.
Goat tying – 1, Taylor Thomas. 2, Berkley Reagles. 3, Patsy Wilson. 4, Ryanne Pyper.
Calf riding — No rides.
Breakaway roping – 1, Ryanne Pyper.
Intermediate boys
Bareback — No riders.
Breakaway roping – 1, Reece Kane. 2, Diesel Downey.
Calf stake tying – 1, Diesel Downey. 2, Reece Kane. 3, Cass Rothrock.
Steer riding – 1, Ryder Abrahamson.
Chute dogging – 1, Reece Kane. 2, Kamo Orozco.
Intermediate girls
Barrels – 1, Presley Somes. 2, Kaydee Adams. 3, Paige Sullivan. 4, Rylee Holt.
Poles – 1, Presley Somes. 2, Lahalee Michel. 3, Kayser Kane. 4, Rylee Holt.
Goat tying – 1, Paige Sullivan. 2, Bettie Wehmeyer. 3, Lahalee Michel. 4, Kaydee Adams.
Steer riding — No rides.
Breakaway roping – 1, Rylee Holt. 2, Kaydee Adams. 3, Macie Purcell. 4, Presley Somes.
Senior boys
Bareback — No riders.
Calf roping — No times.
Saddle bronc – 1, Cody White.
Bull riding — No rides.
Chute dogging – 1, Brier Selvidge. 2, Teyton Flores. 3, Cooper Ives.
Senior girls
Barrels – 1, Quincy Downey. 2, Morgan Mcguire. 3, Hannah Schumacher. 4, Kandyce Kooley.
Poles – 1, Hannah Schumacher. 2, Mackenzie Scott. 3, Kandyce Kooley. 4, Talliyah Timentwa.
Goat tying – 1, Quincy Downey. 2, Morgan Mcguire. 3, Talliyah Timentwa. 4, Kylee Morse.
Cow riding – 1, Kamieki Pakootas. 2, Raycee Marchand. 3, Talliyah Timentwa.
Breakaway roping – 1, Kylee Morse.
