OLYMPIA – Minor changes to the spring black bear permit hunt rule were approved Dec. 18 by the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission.
The changes clarified check-in requirements, changed dates of the season, reduced one Long Beach area by two permits and removed private timber company land in the Skagit hunt area.
Members noted high levels of public comment opposing spring bear hunting seasons, and shared an intention to continue discussion of the broader topic in the future, said the commission.
In other business, the commission:
-Approved rules establishing requirements for commercial whale watching operators and for the commercial viewing of southern resident killer whales.
The approved rules include a three-month, July-to-September season when commercial viewing of the whales by motorized commercial whale watching vessels may happen at closer than one-half nautical mile during two, two-hour periods daily, and a limit of three motorized commercial whale watching vessels per group of whales.
Commissioners also discussed a policy statement about whale recovery and additional whale watching recommendations for commercial and private vessels. They plan further discussions.
-Heard updates on the governor’s 2021-23 budget proposals that will be considered in the 2021 legislative session.
Staff shared an overview of the proposals, which include investments in capital improvement projects to support fish production and habitat restoration, resources to prevent spread of aquatic invasive species, increases in the department’s ability to provide assistance to landowners who receive hydraulic project approvals, and gap funding to mitigate shortfalls being felt by other, dropping revenue sources that impact the department’s accounts.
The meeting was recorded and will be available to the public on the state Department of Fish and Wildlife website.
