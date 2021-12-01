OLYMPIA – The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission voted Nov. 19 not to adopt a rule that would establish 2022 spring black bear special hunting permits.
The commission’s vote on the 2022 spring bear rule resulted in a 4-4 tie, and a majority is needed for a rule to be adopted.
Commissioners previously heard a briefing about the proposed 2022 spring bear special permits and received public testimony at its Oct. 22 meeting, and held an additional special meeting on the topic Nov. 15.
“Given the amount of discussion on this rule this year, I’m hoping the staff can further evaluate this opportunity, address some of the concerns that I and other commissioners expressed, and advance another rule proposal for the 2023 season,” said commission Chairman Larry Carpenter.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife staff will assess the path for offering a future spring black bear hunting opportunity, including in the context of the next multi-year game management plan.
The commission also discussed coastal steelhead fishing regulations options for the 2021-22 season. A final public town hall was planned Nov. 29.
Commissioners also heard a briefing about hydraulic code rule making and are expected to make a decision on rules related to E2SHB 1382 at their Dec. 2-4 meeting.
