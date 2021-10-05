MITCHELL, S.D. – Aaron Black, a graduate of Omak High School, is playing football for Dakota Wesleyan University.
Black, a 5-10 sophomore, plays defensive back.
As a freshman in 2020, he played in three games and tallied four unassisted tackle and one assisted tackle.
In 2020 as a sophomore, he played nine games for the Tigers, running for 40 yards and averaging 4.4 yards per carry on 16 carries.
He is a sports, exercise and wellness major.
As of Oct. 2, Dakota Wesleyan was 2-3 on the season.
Another Omak athlete, Kacie Vejraska, plays soccer for Central Wyoming College in Riverton, Wyo.
She has started in nine games so far this season for the Rustlers. As of Oct. 2, the team was 2-10 for the season.
