BELLINGHAM – Brewster High School graduate Brooklynne Boesel is set to play volleyball for Western Washington University.
Boesel, a 2020 Brewster graduate, is a freshman at Western and stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall. She is a defensive specialist and libero.
In high school, she was a four-year starter for the Bears and helped lead the team to four league titles and a fifth-place finish at the 2017 state 2B championships, according to Western. She was a four-time, first-team all-league selection and two-time all-state pick.
She finished her high school career with 1,171 digs, 1,035 kills and 229 service aces.
Her older sister, setter Brette Boesel, played for Western in 2015-18, and was an all-American selection.
Western’s volleyball season is set to begin April 16 against Western Oregon University. Under Northwest Athletic Conference rules, no fans are allowed this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.