OKANOGAN – Reed Bowling, 11, topped all other shooters – including some with decades of experience – to win the Okanogan Wildlife Council’s .22 sporting rifle match Aug. 28.
Spokesman Ralph Malone said Bowling’s achievement was remarkable.
Good weather prevailed, with crystal clear skies and comfortable temperatures, Malone said.
Eight junior shooters and nine adults filled out their scorecards. The junior division was broken into junior bi-pod, junior sling supported, intermediate and senior.
Weston Watson was first in junior bi-pod, with Cyrus Kruse taking first in junior sling supported.
“These are really little guys and it was great to see their success,” said Malone.
Reed Bowling took top honors in the intermediate class of the junior division with a score of 568 and 14 X’s out of a possible 600 points. He earned a bronze award pin from the Civilian Marksmanship Program.
“The funny part is that this wasn’t his personal best, which is a 569-13X that he fired in practice a week earlier,” Malone said.
Top honors for seniors of the junior division went to Tegan Watson with a personal best score of 527 with 11 X’s.
Chad Cleveland put up consistent scores in the mid-90s to take top honors in the adult division with a 567 and 11 X’s.
“We were excited have Melissa Rauch, former member of the Washington State Junior Highpower Rifle Team, take up the rifle again, and she proved that the training and discipline that she had in her teens has stuck with her for a strong second place score of 564-11X,” said Malone. “Brien Bowling followed close behind with a 556-22X.”
Junior bi-pod – 1, Weston Watson, 474.
Junior sling support – 1, Cyrus Kruse, 370.
Junior intermediate – 1, Reed Bowling, 568. 2, Joe Kruse, 488. 3, Ryann Park, 477. 4, Colton Stansbury, 386.
Junior senior – 1, Tegan Watson, 527. 2, Frank Eylar, 511.
Adult – 1, Chad Cleveland, 567. 2, Melissa Rauch, 564. 3, Brien Bowling, 556. 4, Ralph Malone, 553. 5, Missy Eylar, 544. 6, Spencer Cleveland, 543. 7, Jared Park, 538. 8, Jason Eylar, 514. 9, Nate Kruse, 513.
