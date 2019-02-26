WENATCHEE – No. 11-seeded Oroville Hornets edged No. 14 Napavine Tigers, 45-43, in a loser-out, regional boys’ basketball game Feb. 23 at Wenatchee High School.

“It was nip and tuck,” said Oroville coach Jay Thacker. “They are a good team, a physical team.”

The Hornets open state Feb. 27 in another loser-out game at 9 a.m. against No. 6 Willapa Valley in the Spokane Arena.

A victory sends Oroville to a Thursday showdown with No. 4 Brewster at 9 a.m.

The teams split in the regular season. Brewster beat Oroville, 66-49, in the District 5/6 game for third and fourth places on Feb. 16.

The game was back in forth in the first half, with Napavine leading 17-14 at the half.

“We moved the ball well the second half,” Thacker said. “The guys did a good job getting the ball to open players.”

One specific open player, Austin Bernard, was constantly open due to Napavine concentrating its defense on Anthony Jamison and Spencer Martin.

“I always make sure I’m in an open spot,” said Bernard, who finished with a team-high 15 points and the WIAA sportsmanship medallion.

“There is a third guy, probably the unknown kid for our team,” said Thacker of Bernard. “The other side of the state doesn’t know him.”

The Hornets went to work in the third with a 17-7 run and a 31-24 lead.

Oroville led 38-26 with about five minutes to go before Napavine started a comeback.

The Tigers’ Landon Dahl got the ball low for a layup to cut the lead to 43-41 at the one-minute mark.

The crowd gave officials a loud roar when Martin was fouled hard by Napavine’s Dawson Stanley.

Martin, who finished with eight points while being banged around by the Tigers’ defense, made a crucial free throw for a 44-41 lead.

“He did a great job fighting through pain,” Thacker said.

Napavine’s Lucas Dahl got a block that led to Keith Olson scoring on a put-back for a 44-43 score with 24.4 remaining.

The Hornets’ Anthony Jamison hit a free throw for the final score.

“Last year we lost in regionals,” said Bernard. “This feels good going to state.”

Oroville (45) - A. Jamison 11, Anderson 0, Hilderbrand 2, Lopez 4, Martin 8, Bernard 15, Allie 3, Sarmiento 2, Egerton 0, J. Jamison 0.

Seattle Academy 65, Okanogan 62

WENATCHEE – No. 5-seeded Seattle Academy Cardinals used their height and sharp shooting to slip past No. 4 Okanogan, 65-62, in a 1A regional game Feb. 23 at Wenatchee High School.

The Bulldogs take on No. 12 Bellevue Christian at 7:15 p.m. in a loser out game Feb. 27 at the Spokane Arena.

Seattle Academy, which gets a first-day bye, plays the winner of the No. 6 Cashmere and No. 11 King’s Way Christian. The game is to be played Feb. 27.

Cashmere fell 84-56 to No. 3 Zillah in a regional game Feb. 23 in Yakima.

Seattle Academy had four players hit a three-pointer to build a 24-11 lead after the first quarter.

“We had a slow start probably because they shot the ball well,” Okanogan coach Mike Carlquist said. “They hit a couple three-point shots. They’re a good team, a really good offensive team.

Okanogan fought back to trail 36-30 at the half and 50-42 after three quarters.

The Bulldogs hits a pair of three-pointers – by Levi Veenhuizen and Gage Wilson – to take a 55-54 lead with 4:20 to go.

The teams went back and forth, with Okanogan going up 62-60 on a pass by Gage Wilson to an open Hunter Rubert for a three with about two minutes remaining.

Okanogan got the ball with 6.9 on the clock and Seattle Academy leading by the final score.

The Bulldogs rushed down the floor with Hunter Rubert passing to Gage Wilson, who came off a screen to try a three-pointer that missed.

“We had our chances, had the lead late,” Carlquist said. “Gage makes that shot half the time in practice. We work that play every day in practice. We had a shot, ran it perfect.”

Seattle Academy scored on 10-of-13 free throws in the game, 5-6 in the fourth quarter.

Okanogan was 10-12 on free throws for the game.

The Bulldogs were led by Gage Wilson with 16 points (three three-pointers), Martin Grooms with 14 points, Hunter Rubert with 13 points (three treys) and Chase Wilson, who came off the bench for 12 points.

Okanogan (62) - Picard 2, Grooms 14, Rubert 13, Clark 0, Tverberg 0, Vega 0, Ramos 0, Veenhuizen 5, Cohen 0, G. Wilson 16, Silverthorn 0, C. Wilson 12.

Brewster 66, Toutle Lake 63

EAST WENATCHEE – No. 4-seeded Brewster edged No. 5 Toutle Lake, 66-63, in a 2B regional game Feb. 23 at Eastmont High School.

The Bears open state at 9 a.m. Feb. 28 against the winner of No. 11 Oroville and No. 6 Willapa Valley, which play a loser-out game Feb. 27.

Update Feb. 26:

"Tight game throughout," Brewster coach Tim Taylor said. "Toutle Lake is always prepared and a tough, well-coached team.

"Looking forward to playing in the Spokane Arena."

Leading the Bears were Cade Gebbers with 24 points; Kade Kelpman with 10 points, nine rebounds and three assists; Conner Ashworth with nine points and five rebounds; Ricky Vazquez with eight points; Joe Taylor with eight points, five rebounds and five assists.

Kittitas 76, Lake Roosevelt 45

ELLENSBURG — Gonzaga-bound Brock Ravet went past the 3,000-point career scoring mark in leading No. 1 seeded Kittitas past No. 8 Lake Roosevelt, 76-45, in a boys’ basketball regional game Feb. 23 at Ellensburg High School.

The Raiders jumped out to an 8-0 run, similar to their start in the District 5/6 tournament final. In that game, Kittitas didn’t pull away until late for a 65-48 win.

Ravet started the comeback with a three-pointer that was matched by Lake Roosevelt’s Trevor McCraigie.

Ravet hit another three for the Coyotes, who trailed 18-12 after the first quarter.

Kittitas went in front, 22-21, before steadily pulling away.

Ravet broke the state scoring record Feb. 1 of 2,851 set by Sunnyside Christian’s Lance Den Boer in 2003.

Ravet, who is the first-ever past the 3,000 mark in state history, finished with 36 points.

Lake Roosevelt takes on No. 9 Liberty at 2 p.m. in a loser-out game Feb. 27 at the Spokane Arena.

ACH 60, Odessa 52

CHENEY - The No. 7 seeded Almira/Coulee Hartline boys’ basketball team topped archrival No. 2 Odessa, 60-52. in a regional game Feb. 22 at Cheney High School.

The Warriors (19-4) get a first-round state bye.

ACH, which gets a first-round bye, plays at 9 p.m. Feb. 28 against the winner of the loser-out No. 8 Naselle and No. 9 Garfield-Palouse game to be played Feb. 27.

Odessa (21-2) plays No. 10 Neah Bay in a loser-out game Feb. 27 at the Spokane Arena.

On Friday, the Tigers led 30-25 at the half before ACH tied the game at 39-all after three quarters.

The Warriors were paced by Maguire Isaak with 23 points and Chase Gerard with 11 points.

ACH and Odessa faced each other four times this year, each winning twice.

The Tigers edged the Warriors, 60-59, in the second game of the season Dec. 11.

After losses to Omak and Okanogan, ACH went on a 15-0 run that included a 65-62 league win over Odessa.

The Tigers ended the win streak, 53-51 in the 1B District 7 championship Feb. 16.

ACH (60) - M. Isaak 23, Gerard 11, Loomis 9, Murray 0, Roberts 0, Schafer 7, Burchill 0, R. Isaak 8, McWalter 2, Correia 0, D. Isaak 0.

TACOMA – No. 10 seeded Neah Bay Red Devils knocked out No. 15 Pateros, 80-58, in a loser-out, regional boys’ basketball game Feb. 23 at Mount Tahoma High School.

“We played a good Neah Bay team on Saturday,” Pateros coach Marcus Stennes said. “They were able to out-rebound us and convert in the first half to get a 20-point lead.

“We were able to gain a little ground in the third, but it wasn’t enough.”

Neah Bay led 24-13 after the first quarter and 43-23 at the half.

The Billygoats closed to 63-46 at the end of the third period.

Pateros (15-9) was led by Ethan Freels with 20 points (six three-pointers), five rebounds and five assists along with Sam Larsen with 15 points (three three-pointers) and six rebounds.

“I’m proud of my seniors who were able to help us get to a regional game,” Stennes said. “And also all the time and effort they have put into continuing to build our program over the last four years.”

Seniors included Jeremy Piechalski, Tag Easter, Andrew Gonzalez, Sam Larsen, Omar Mota and Max Ewing.

Pateros (58) – Ceniceros 2, Freels 20, Gonzalez 3, Larsen 5, Piechalski 7, Hall 7, Wall 4. Rebounds – Ceniceros 8, Larsen 6, Wall 5, Freels 5, Hall 3. Assists - Freels 5.

Zillah 84, Cashmere 56

YAKIMA – No. 3 seeded Zillah popped No. 6 Cashmere, 84-56, in a 1A regional boys’ basketball game Feb. 23 at Davis High School.

Cashmere was to play No. 11 King's Way Christian at 3:45 p.m. in a loser-out game Feb. 27 at the Spokane Arena.

The winner takes on No. 5 Seattle Academy at 3:45 p.m. Feb. 28.