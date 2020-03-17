OMAK - Two Omak players and an Okanogan player were honored by the Caribou Trail League as first-team, all-league selections.
Omak’s Tre Marchand and Reilly Davis, both seniors, were named. Okanogan’s Chase Wilson, a sophomore, also made the first team.
Other first-team selections were Nate Phillips and Carl Alberts, both juniors from Cashmere.
Sam Phillips, a junior from Cashmere, was named player of the year and the team’s coach, Levi Heyen, was named coach of the year. Heyen once coached the Okanogan boys.
Cascade won the sportsmanship award.
Second team - Josue Ramos, senior, Okanogan; Cade Christopherson and Connor Wilson, seniors, both Chelan, and Brooks Elliot and Reid Smith, seniors, both Cashmere.
Honorable mention - Tanner Hall, senior, Omak, and Isaac Cortes, junior, Cascade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.