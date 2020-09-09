BREWSTER – Boys’ basketball programs at Brewster and Almira/Coulee-Hartline high schools ranked among the top in the Eli Sports Network’s all-decade listing.
The Centralia-based sports radio and TV network looked at ongoing success, not just state championships, and awarded points based on finishes: 10 for a state championship, seven for second, five for third, four for fourth, three for fifth, two for sixth, and one each for seventh or eighth place.
The list focuses on the success of the schools’ programs, not individual teams. Some teams played in multiple classifications during the decade; all their finishes counted toward point totals.
In 2B, St. George’s topped the list with 40 points, followed by Northwest Christian-Colbert at 35.
Brewster tied with Kittitas-Thorp for third place with 30 points each.
The Bears played in both 1A and 2B during the past decade, finishing in the top 8 in 2014 as a 1A team. They notched back-to-back third place finishes in 2015 and 2016 in 2B, then had three top 8 placements in a row – fourth in 2018, third in 2019 and the state championship in 2020 with a one-point victory, 58-57, over Life Christian Academy.
Morton-White Pass rounded out the top 6 with 24 points.
Among 1B teams, Sunnyside Christian placed first with 59 points, followed by Neah Bay at 42 points.
ACH placed third with 39 points.
“The Warriors had a very consistent decade,” said the network’s roundup. “The program saw seven top 8 finishes, including a championship in 2012 by defeating Valley Christian 62 to 58.”
The Warriors finished third in 2011, and five straight seasons of top 8 finishes later in the decade.
They placed second in 2016 to Neah Bay, third in 2017, second in 2018 to Sunnyside Christian, fifth in 2019 and sixth in 2020.
Yakima Tribal placed fourth on the list with 24 points and Lummi Nation was fifth with 22 points.
