SPOKANE — The Brewster High School boys’ basketball team finished third in the state 2B tournament March 2 at the Spokane Arena.

The Bears girls’ team was eliminated Friday, one win away from playing for a state trophy.

The No. 4-seeded Brewster High School boys’ basketball team finished state on a high note, taking third place in 2B with a 57-49 win over No. 7 Life Christian Academy Eagles on March 2.

The Bears (21-6) led 23-22 at the half before winning the second half 34-27.

Cade Gebbers led Brewster with 22 points.

“We knew going in we would have to stop their transition game,” Brewster coach Tim Taylor said. “Their team was very athletic and quick. We accomplished that. Great shooting day by Cade Gebbers.”

Joe Taylor added 12 points, five rebound and four assists while playing every minute of the game.

“Outstanding defense by Joe Taylor on their leading scorer,” coach Taylor said. “Great rebounding by Conner Ashworth (10 boards) and Isaac Baker. Joe Taylor with seven assists.

“Not many teams finish their season with a win. Great ending for an outstanding senior class - Joe Taylor, Isaac Baker, Quincy Vassar, Alfredo Nila, Ernie Nanamkin.”

Each team committed 12 turnovers.

The Bears hit on 18 of 54 shots (33.3 percent) from the field and made 14-22 free throws (63.6 percent).

Life Christian (19-6) was 16-39 on its shots (41 percent) and 9-16 on free throws (56.3 percent).

Brewster (57) — Gebbers 22, Jarrell 4, Taylor 12, Kelpman 6, Ashworth 8, Vasquez 2, Baker 3, McGuire 0, Vassar 0, Nila 0. Rebounds (35) — Ashworth 10, Taylor 5, Kelpman 5, Baker 3, Vassar 3, Gebbers 2. Assists (8) — Taylor 4, Jarrell 2. Steals (3) — Jarrell 2, Ashworth 1.

Kittitas 77,

Brewster 71

The No. 1 Kittitas Coyotes used a strong fourth quarter to topple No. 4-seeded Brewster, 71-77, in a state 2B boys’ basketball semifinal March 1.

The Coyotes led 22-21 after the first quarter and 41-38 at the half.

The Bears took a 53-52 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Kittitas won the fourth, 25-18.

The Coyotes (26-1) turned the ball over a low four times, made 25-59 shots from the field (49.2 percent) and made 9-14 (64.3 percent) on free throws.

The Bears (20-5) turned the ball over 12 times, won the rebound battle 34-23 and shot a sizzling 28-51 from the field (54.9 percent) and 10-12 (83.3 percent) on free throws.

Conner Ashworth led Brewster with 23 points (10-12) and 15 rebounds (10 defensive).

Other leaders for the Bears included Corey Jarrell with 18 points, Cade Gebbers with 13 points and three assists, and Joe Taylor with 11 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Kittitas topped No. 3 St. George’s 79-51 for the state championship.

Brewster (71) — Gebbers 13, Jarrell 18, Taylor 11, Kelpman 6, Ashworth 23, Vasquez 0, Baker 0, Vassar 0. Rebounds (34) — Ashworth 15, Kelpman 7, Taylor 5, Gebbers 3, Baker 3. Assists (9) — Gebbers 3, Taylor 3, Kelpman 2. Blocks (2) — Jarrell 1, Ashworth 1. Steals (2) — Jarrell 1, Ashworth 1.

Brewster 57, Willapa Valley 49

No. 4 seed Brewster built on a third-quarter comeback to knock off No. 6 Willapa Valley Vikings, 57-49, in the quarterfinals of the state 2B boys’ basketball tournament Feb. 28.

The Bears (20-5) trailed the Vikings (20-7), 21-15, at halftime before winning the third period, 23-8, for a 38-29 lead.

Brewster rebounded from shooting 24 percent from the field in the first half (25 percent on threes) to 63.6 percent (14-22) from the field and 50 percent (4-8) on threes in the second half.

The Bears made 10-14 (71.4 percent) on free throws.

Top scorers for Brewster were Cade Gebbers with 14 points, three rebounds, three assists, and Corey Jarrell with 12 points, 3 steals and two blocks.

The Bears earned a bye from loser-out games Feb. 27 by winning its regional game, 66-63, over No. 5 Toutle Lake on Feb. 23.

Brewster (57) — Gebbers 14, Jarrell 12, Taylor 8, Kelpman 6, Ashworth 4, Vasquez 5, Baker 8, Vassar 0. Rebounds (31) — Kelpman 8, Baker 6, Taylor 4, Ashworth 4, Gebbers 3, Vasquez 3. Assists (14) — Taylor 6, Gebbers 3, Vasquez 3. Blocks (5) — Jarrell 2, Ashworth 2, Kelpman 1. Steals (6) — Jarrell 3.

St. George’s 55, Brewster 45

The No. 12-seeded St. George’s Dragons eliminated the No. 9 Brewster Bears, 55-45, in a girls’ 2B loser-out, girls’ basketball game March 1.

The Dragons (17-10) led 17-12 after the first quarter and, after being up 24-19 at the half, led 38-24 after three quarters.

The Bears shot 23.7 percent from the field (14-59 that included 5-25 on treys) and 80 percent on free throws (12-15).

St. George’s shot 31.7 percent (19-60) and 68,4 percent on free throws (13-19).

Brewster (20-5) won the rebounding war, 48-43.

The Bears turned the ball over 14 times to nine for St. George’s, and that may well have been the difference.

Sammi Emigh led Brewster with 20 points and 16 rebounds.

Michaun Kelpman finished with 10 points, 13 rebounds two steals and two blocked shots.

Mikenna Kelpman had 13 points and six boards.

“I feel like our team really grew a lot this year,” Brewster coach Stephanie Schertenleib said. “We learned how to gut out wins when we needed to and learned that we still have a ways to go to reach our goal of bringing home a state trophy.”

Brewster graduates one, Kim Nila.

“I hope this year fuels the girls coming back next year to put the time into improving their skills,” Schertenleib said. “Basketball anymore is a never-ending battle of trying to continuously improve your fundamentals.

“There are so many athletes out there putting the time into practicing. If you don’t it will show.

“I am very proud of our team and look forward to coaching the group we have returning next year.”

Brewster (45) — Mik. Kelp man 13. Mic. Kelp man 10. Nila 2, Ochoa 0, Emigh 20, Garcia 0, Aparicio 0, Wulf 0, Sanchez 0. Rebounds (48) — Emigh 16, Mic. Kelpman 13, Mik. Kelpman 6, Nila 4. Assists (9) — Ochoa 3, Mik Kelpman 2, Nila 2. Blocks (2) — Mic. Kelpman 2. Steals (6) — Mic. Kelpman 2.

Tri-Cities Prep 75,

Brewster 43

No. 2 ranked Tri-Cities Prep walloped No. 9 Brewster, 75-43, in a state 2B quarterfinal girls’ basketball game Feb. 28 at the Spokane Arena.

“Thursday was a very tough game for us,” Brewster coach Stephanie Schertenleib said. “Tri Cities Prep is a very good team with an exceptional athlete (sophomore point guard 6-0 Talia von Oelhoffen).

“You really can’t contain her. She does so many additional things well, from rebounding to assists to teammates running the floor.

“She is just really great to watch, not so great to have to coach against.”

The Jaguars took a commanding 22-11 lead after the first quarter and extended it to 44-16 by halftime.

The Bears shot 6-25 (24 percent) in the first half and 10-26 (38.5 percent) in the second half.

Brewster was led by Sammi Emigh with 25 points, six rebounds and two assists in a team-high 21 minutes.

The loss dropped the Bears (19-5) into the consolation bracket for a loser-out game with No. 12 St. George’s (17-9) on Friday.

The winner would play for fourth and sixth places on Saturday.

Brewster (43) — Garcia 0, Aparicio 0, Mik. Kelpman 0, Mic. Kelpman 2, Nila 5, Ochoa 5, Hurtado 0, Wulf 4, Emigh 25, Sanchez 2. Rebounds (30) — Nila 6, Emigh 6, Wulf 5, Ochoa 4. Assists (6) — Aparicio 2, Emigh 2. Steals (1) — Nila 1.

Brewster 53, Rainier 48

No. 9-seeded Brewster edged the No. 8 Rainier Mountaineers, 53-48, in a loser-out, opening day state girls’’ basketball game Feb. 27 at the Spokane Arena.

The game was tied at 26-all at half time before the Mountaineers used a 17-10 third quarter for a 43-36 lead after three quarters.

The Bears won with a 17-5 fourth quarter.

Leading Brewster (19-4) were Sammi Emigh with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists, Michaun Kelpman with 13 points, six rebounds, three steals and two steals, and Mikenna Kelpman with 12 points and six rebounds.

The Bears shot 21-60 (35 percent) from the field, 6-25 on three-pointers (24 percent)

Brewster (53) — Mik. Kelpman 12, Mic. Kelpman 13, Nila 8, Ochoa 3, Emigh 17, Garcia 0, C. Sanchez 0, Wulf 0. Rebounds (33) — Mik. Kelpman 6, Mic. Kelpman 6, Emigh 6, Nila 5, Ochoa 4. Assists (13) — Nila 4, Ochoa 4, Emigh 3. Steals (10) — Mic. Kelpman 3, Nila 3, Ochoa 2.