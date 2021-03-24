LaDoux wins East Side Park girls’ race
OMAK - Eastmont High School ran away with the varsity/junior varsity boys’ team title at the Omak cross country meet March 20 in East Side Park. The team scored 22.
Brewster finished second with 72, followed by Tonasket with 88 and Lake Roosevelt with 97.
Tonasket was led by Carter Timm’s fourth place finish and “everyone on the team set a new personal record time,” said Tiger coach Bob Thornton.
On the girls’ side, Eastmont was the only school with a team score, at 15. Lexi LaDoux, Okanogan, won the race in 20:21.39.
Boys, 5K – 2, Miguel Nunez, Oroville, 17:12.92. 4, Carter Timm, Tonasket, 17:29.29. 6, Juan David Martinez, Brewster, 18:23.63. 7, Chase Marchand, Lake Roosevelt, 18:23.95. 13, Angel Maldonado, Brewster, 19:05.83. 15, Colton Jackson, Lake Roosevelt, 19:30.54. 16, Trece Hendrickson, Tonasket, 19:34.91. 17, Lemuel Infante, Brewster, 19:55.33. 18, Curtis Willson, Tonasket, 20:06.7. 20, Oscar Guzman, Brewster, 20:36.65.
21, Alexis Cortez, Brewster, 20:41.56. 23, Kayden Cate, Omak, 20:44.45. 24, Andres Garcia, Brewster, 20:51.32. 25, Omar Barrara, Brewster, 20:54.33. 26, Sergio Galicia, Lake Roosevelt, 20:54.4. 27, Bear Vargas-Thomas, Lake Roosevelt, 20:57.11. 28, Micaiah Schell, Tonasket, 21:05.7. 29, Killian Cariker, Omak, 21:06.51. 30, Reyden Sandoval, Omak, 21:08.47. 31, Brandon Garcia, Bridgeport, 21:10.97. 32, Logan Sutton, Tonasket, 21:13.04. 33, Brandon Pino, Lake Roosevelt, 21:27.06. 34, Dylan Wiles, Lake Roosevelt, 21:33.88.
35, Kash Vandelac, Brewster, 21:40.78. 36, Dallin Evans, Okanogan, 21:51.66. 37, Alejandro Maldonado, Tonasket, 22:00.72. 41, Trevor Miller, Oroville, 23:48.72. 42, Teyton Flores, Lake Roosevelt, 24:47.14. 43, Kristafor Clark, Omak, 26:00.6. 44, Tyler Palmer, Lake Roosevelt, 27:00.32. 45, David Johnson, 27:33.82. 46, Trevan Barnaby-Les, Lake Roosevelt, 36:50.35.
Girls, 5K – 1, Lexi LaDoux, Okanogan, 20:21.39. 2, Kaydence Carrington, Brewster, 20:31.81. 4, Katie Walker, Omak, 22:00.0. 5, Marrissa Timm, Tonasket, 22:06.28. 9, Miriam Jimenez, Bridgeport, 23:33.9. 11, Madelyn Martin, Oroville, 23:59.04. 18, Caitlyn Barton, Okanogan, 26:56.35. 19, Megan Heinlen, Tonasket, 26:57.08.
21, Kylee Wyatt, Omak, 28:31.85. 22, Kailah Leadingham, Lake Roosevelt, 29:36.33. 23, Kara Willson, Tonasket, 32:34.6. 24, Aspen Smith, Lake Roosevelt, 33:17.31. 25, Marteena Oflynn-Fu, Lake Roosevelt, 33:25.37. 26, Faith Hamilton, Oroville, 33:37.13. 27, Hayden Velasco, Omak, 35:46.15. 28, Keilahni Pelton, Tonasket, 37:04.91.
Middle school
Boden Thomson, Liberty Bell, won the March 20 middle school boys’ race in Omak in 8:40.65. Marit Nelson, Liberty Bell, won the girls’ race in 9:50.5.
Middle school boys, 1.5 miles – 1, Okanogan, 23. 2, Manson, 18.
Middle school girls, 1.5 miles 1, Liberty Bell, 18. 2, Manson, 37.
Walla Walla Point Park meet
Liberty Bell boys finished fourth in team standings at a cross country meet March 20 at Walla Walla Point Park in Wenatchee.
Cascade took first with 28 points, followed by Cashmere, 49; Wenatchee, 57, and Liberty Bell, 94.
Aksel Thomson was Liberty Bell’s top finisher, in eighth place at 18:34.0 over the 5K course.
On the girls’ side, Liv Aspholm was Liberty Bell’s top girl. She covered the 5K course in 22:28.2.
Boys, 5K – 8, Aksel Thomson, Liberty Bell, 18:34.0. 11, Isaiah Stoothoff, Liberty Bell, 18:59.3. 28, Jackson Schmekel, Liberty Bell, 21:27.2. 32, Kyler Mitchell, Liberty Bell, 22:14.2. 47, Madison Strauss, Liberty Bell, 28:14.2.
Girls, 5K – 13, Liv Aspholm, Liberty Bell, 22:28.2. 15, Lena Nelson, Liberty Bell, 23:38.8. 22, Sandra Hernandez, Liberty Bell, 27:21.2.
