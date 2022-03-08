Colfax knocks Raiders out of tourney
SPOKANE – SPOKANE – Liberty (Spangle) topped Brewster, 64-55, in the state boys’ basketball 2B finale Saturday afternoon, March 5, in the Spokane Arena.
Lake Roosevelt, the other area school in the state tournament, bowed out of the Hardwood Classic the day before at the hands of Colfax after being knocked into the consolation bracket by Liberty.
The Bears led for the championship game for the first two quarters, outscoring Liberty 15-11 and 12-6 during the first two quarters for a 27-17 halftime lead. But the Lancers poured in the buckets during their remaining two quarters, 20-11 in the third and 26-17 in the fourth.
“We had a rough loss tonight versus a good Liberty team,” Brewster coach Michael Taylor said Saturday night. “We knew their personnel from playing them earlier this season, as well as watching them the last few days, but their guys stepped up and made a bunch of good plays in the second half.”
Despite the Bears’ halftime lead, “I knew they would come out read to play in the second (half) and they did,” said Taylor. “We were a little stagnant on offense and passive, which resulted in turnovers and poor possessions.”
Upon reflection, he said he could have done some things differently, such as playing zone, trapping their best guys to make them passers and substituting a little differently.
“But that’s always the case when you lose big games,” he said. “I thought our kids played hard and had a great week of games.”
He said there were several key points during Brewster’s state games, “but most of all, I think these showed our kids have great character and they were in it together. We may not have finished how we wanted, but we gave ourselves an opportunity and that is what we talked about regularly this season.
“Every day is an opportunity for us to be good people, to build our character and to be there for one another. I am proud of these kids and I look forward to being an everyday coach for them.”
Liberty’s Tayshawn Colvin led all scorers with 28. Kelson Gebbers, with 23 points, led Brewster.
In other final 2B placings, Kalama beat Morton-White Pass, 63-48, for third place. Colfax took fourth as the 80-45 winner over Columbia (Burbank). Morton-White Pass finished fifth and Columbia was sixth.
Brewster is the defending 2B state champion. The Bears won the title in 2020 over Life Christian Academy. No state tournament was held last year.
Brewster – Tyson Schertenleib, 5 points, 1 rebound; Brady Wulf, 4 points, 6 rebounds; Kelson Gebbers, 23 points, 3 rebounds; Adaih Najera, 14 points, 4 rebounds; AJ Woodward, 7 points, 10 rebounds; Cort Gebbers, 2 points, 5 rebounds; Zane Madden; Reese Vassar.
Liberty – Josh Stern, 4 points, 11 rebounds; Colton Marsh, 15 points, 7 rebounds; London Foland, 11 points, 8 rebounds; Lincoln Foland, 4 rebounds; Tayshawn Colvin, 28 points, 3 rebounds; Jake Jeske, 6 points, 1 rebound; Wyatt Sego.
Brewster 15 12 11 17 55
Liberty 11 6 20 27 64
Brewster 67, Toutle Lake 65
Brewster opened state tournament play March 3 against Toutle Lake after earning a first-round bye. The Bears were ranked No. 4 going into state.
In the Toutle Lake game, Brewster fell behind early, but clawed its way back to a 67-65 victory in the quarterfinals.
Toutle Lake beat Napavine, 56-54, on March 2 to earn the game with Brewster.
Brewster was challenged during the game with the loss of one of its leading scorers, Kelson Gebbers, who suffered a sprained ankle in the first quarter.
“We were a bit out of sorts and it took us to the halftime break to gather our thoughts and get a plan together to try and win,” said Taylor.
The loss of Gebbers contributed to the Fighting Ducks jumping out to a 19-9 first quarter lead and a 20-13 lead at halftime. Brewster fought back in the third and fourth quarters, outscoring Toutle Lake 20-13 in the third and 25-13 in the fourth.
Toutle Lake’s largest lead was by 17 at halftime, 39-22. Brewster’s largest lead was 2 with 36 seconds left in the game.
“We got a really good win versus Toutle Lake,” said Taylor. “They are a solid team this year and always well coached. Their top guys are young, but good players, and they play well on both sides of the ball.”
Taylor noted the play of Toutle’s Zach Swanson, who led all scorers with 35 points.
“We tried to play aggressive, single-man defense in the first half, but he and his team got good shots and made them,” said Taylor. “They built a nice, 17-point lead by half.”
Brewster also battled foul trouble with AJ Woodward, “so our other guys would need to step up and fill in where Kels and AJ normally are,” said Taylor. “For the most part we did a good job of this.”
Throughout the second-half comeback, Brewster got more transition shots for its guards and mixed in some drives and post-ups, too, said Taylor.
“We were making ourselves harder to defend and defending their best guys better,” he said. “That was a good combination for a comeback. I’m proud of our composure and spirit to make things happen, when things weren’t looking good.”
The team made some big shots down the stretch with Woodward, Brady Wulf and Adaih Najera, “capped off by AJ’s awesome post move and Adaih’s last-second jumper on the baseline.”
Najera’s score came with five seconds remaining.
Brewster – Brady Wulf, 19 points, 4 rebounds; Adaih Najera, 18 points, 2 rebounds; AJ Woodward, 22 points, 7 rebounds; Cort Gebbers, 5 points, 10 rebounds; Tyson Schertenleib, 2 rebounds; Zane Madden, 3 points; Reese Vassar, Eric Rameriz, Kelson Gebbers.
Toutle Lake – Connor Cox, 9 points, 6 rebounds; Zach Swanson, 35 points, 9 rebounds; John Nicholson, 4 points, 1 rebound; Kale Kimball, 3 points, 1 rebound; Jacob Nicholson, 7 points, 3 rebounds; Hunter Lundquist, 7 points, 5 rebounds; Noah Younker.
Brewster 9 13 20 25 67
Toutle Lake 19 20 13 13 65
Brewster 56, Kalama 53
The next day, March 4, the Bears earned a spot in the title game by topping Kalama, 56-53, in semifinal action.
The game was tied at 27-all at halftime and 39-all after three quarters. Brewster outscored the Chinooks 17-14 in the final period to take the win.
“We got another victory … in the semifinal game against a good Kalama team,” said Taylor. “Jackson Esary for Kalama is a really good player. (Max) Cox and (Jack) Doerty are also good guards, so we knew we had to limit them as well. We tried some different defenses, but in the end we knew we had to contest shots and rebound.”
Taylor said he didn’t know how Kelson Gebbers would play after spraining his ankle at the start of the previous day’s quarterfinal game, “but once I told him he was in at the end of the first quarter, I think some adrenaline kicked in and pushed him through. He played a big role for us.”
Gebbers contributed 11 points and 5 rebounds.
Adaih Najera also came back from injury, a knee bruise, to finish the game, showing toughness and determination, the coach said.
Overall, the team played with confidence on offense and rallied around each other throughout the game, he said.
“We shot the ball OK in the first half, but much better in the second half, with the exception of our free throws,” Taylor said. “I think we missed 10 free throws in the night. In saying that, it was awesome to have Tyson (Schertenleib) hit two winning free throws at the end. He also made a huge three in the corner a few possessions before.”
The team overcame adversity in its first two games “and our guys have risen to the occasion,” said the coach. “It has been awesome to see.”
Brewster – Tyson Schertenleib, 13 points, 1 rebound; Brady Wulf, 14 points, 5 rebounds; Adaih Najera, 13 points, 5 rebounds; AJ Woodward, 4 points, 8 rebounds; Cort Gebbers, 1 point, 7 rebounds; Kelson Gebbers, 11 points, 5 rebounds; Mario Camacho, 1 rebound; Zane Madden.
Kalama – Jack Doerty, 17 points, 1 rebound; Max Cox, 6 points, 7 rebounds; Nate Meyer, 2 points, 4 rebounds; Dylan Mills, 3 points, 8 rebounds; Jackson Esary, 25 points, 11 rebounds; Bradey O’Neil, 1 rebound; Preston Armstrong, 5 rebounds; Gavin McBride, Keaton Fisher, Kaden Stariha.
Brewster 13 14 12 17 56
Kalama 10 17 12 14 53
Colfax 79, Lake Roosevelt 77
Colfax knocked the Lake Roosevelt boys’ basketball team out of the state tournament, 79-77, on March 4.
A technical foul on the Raiders’ Chase Clark with 12.3 seconds left put Colfax’s John Lustig on the free throw line. He made both shots for the lead, then a charging call against the Raiders with two second left erased what should have been the tying shot.
The game was tied at 19 after the first quarter, then the Bulldogs pulled ahead for a 39-33 halftime lead. The Raiders jumped back in after the break, outscoring the Bulldogs 23-16 in the third. Colfax won the fourth quarter, 24-21.
Lake Roosevelt – Chase Marchand, 15 points, 1 rebound; Tanner Kiser, 10 points, 6 rebounds; Brandon Pino, 10 points, 1 rebound; Alonzo Adams, 17 points, 2 rebounds; Chase Clark, 23 points, 6 rebounds; Ivan Alejandre, 2 points, 2 rebounds; Brit Egbert, Wyatt Egbert.
Colfax – Damian Demler, 12 points, 1 rebound; Carsen Gray, 9 points; Seth Lustig, 15 points, 3 rebounds; John Lustig, 36 points, 13 rebounds; Mason Gilchrist, 5 points, 6 rebounds; Bradyn Heilsbert, 2 points, 1 rebound; JD Peterson, JP Wigen.
Lake Roosevelt 19 14 23 21 77
Colfax 19 20 16 24 79
Liberty (Spangle) 69, Lake Roosevelt 54
Liberty (Spangle) dropped the Lake Roosevelt boys’ basketball team into the consolation bracket March 3 with a 69-54 victory.
The teams stayed even in the first quarter, with Liberty leading 17-16, then the Raiders surged in the second, 14-9, to lead 30-26 at the half. But the Lancers came back in the second half, outscoring Lake Roosevelt 22-8 in the third quarter and 21-16 in the fourth for the victory.
Lake Roosevelt – Chase Marchand 14 points, 5 rebounds; Tanner Kiser, 1 rebound; Brandon Pino, 3 points, 2 rebounds; Alonzo Adams, 17 points, 4 rebounds; Chase Clark, 16 points, 9 rebounds; Gabe Waters, 2 points, 1 rebound; Wyatt Egbert, 2 points, 1 rebound; Ivan Alejandre, 5 rebounds; Brit Egbert.
Liberty – Josh Stern, 2 points, 2 rebounds; Colton Marsh, 19 points, 16 rebounds; London Foland, 12 points, 6 rebounds; Lincoln Foland, 11 points, 2 rebounds; Tayshawn Colvin, 10 points, 6 rebounds; Ethan Kimball, 3 points; Jake Jeske, 12 points, 4 points; Brandon Finau.
Lake Roosevelt 16 14 8 16 54
Liberty 17 9 22 21 69
Lake Roosevelt 62, Coupeville 53
Lake Roosevelt topped Coupeville, 62-53, on March 2 to advance in the state 2B boys’ basketball tournament.
The Wolves went out to a 15-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and 28-23 at the half. After the first quarter, the Raiders poured on the points to outscore Coupeville 14-13 in the second, 20-11 in the third and 19-19 in the fourth.
Lake Roosevelt – Chase Marchand, 21 points, 5 rebounds; Tanner Kiser, 7 points, 4 rebounds; Br4andon Pino, 7 points, 3 rebounds; Alonzo Adams, 15 points, 9 rebounds; Chase Clark, 4 points, 8 rebounds; Brit Egbert, 1 rebound; Ivan Alejandre, 8 points, 6 rebounds; Wyatt Egbert.
Coupeville – Grady Rickner, 7 points, 7 rebounds; Alex Murdy, 5 points, 7 rebounds; Hawthorne Wolfe, 16 points, 5 rebounds; Xaiver Murdy, 10 points, 7 rebounds; Caleb Meyer, 5 points, 5 rebounds; Logan Downes, 10 points, 4 rebounds; Logan Martin, 1 rebound; Zane Oldenstadt, Cole White.
Lake Roosevelt 9 14 20 19 62
Coupevile 15 13 11 14 53
