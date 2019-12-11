OKANOGAN - Brewster held off Okanogan for a 74-67 for a non-league boys’ basketball victory Dec. 5.
“Our boys started out a bit jittery in our first game of the year,” said Brewster coach Michael Gebbers. “But we settled in nicely in the second and third quarters, creating turnovers and converting on the offensive end.
“There were a high number of possessions in the game, as both teams played with tempo.”
The Bears, trailing 11-10 after the first quarter, jumped in front 35-23 at the half after a 25-12 second quarter.
Brewster led 63-38 after three quarters before Okanogan won the fourth, 29-11.
“We did not shoot as high of a percentage as we’d like,” said coach Gebbers. “But we built up a solid lead and got in some different player rotations to finish.
“However, Okanogan played with more energy and out competed us on both ends of the court and got themselves back in to the game at the end.”
The Bears were led by Cade Gebbers with 21 points.
Also in double figures were Conner Ashworth with 15, Adaih Najera with 12 and Kelson Gebbers with 11 points.
Okanogan was paced by Chase Wilson with 29 points (13-32) and 18 rebounds.
Brewster (74) - Garcia 7, Kelley 0, C. Gebbers 21, K. Gebbers 11, McGuire 4, Arellano 2, Woodward 0, Najera 12, Kelpman 2, Ashworth 15. Rebounds (35) - Ashworth 10, Kelpman 8, C. Gebbers 6, K. Gebbers 5. Assists (10) - Najera 6. Steals (7) - Garcia 2, Kelpman 2. Blocks (2) - K. Gebbers 1, Arellano 1.
Okanogan (67) - Fingar 0, Wagner 2, Clark 5, Boesel 8, Tverberg 7, Radke 2, Ramos 8, Mail 0, Hamilton 6, Wilson 29. Rebounds (43) - Wilson 18, Boesel 7. Assists (14) - Radke 4, Ramos 3, Wilson 3. Steals (5) - Mail 3.
Lake Roosevelt 77, Manson 45
MANSON - Lake Roosevelt opened the season with a 77-45 league victory over Manson on Dec. 7.
“Soarin Marchand had an explosive offensive game scoring 35 points and hitting nine three pointers,” said Raiders coach Jeremy Crollard. “Tyler Jordan had his best game yet at LR, scoring 17 points and dominating inside, despite sitting out most of the first half with foul trouble.
“Johnathon Cante, Hunter Whitelaw and Cam St. Pierre had great defensive games. Johnathon and Hunter also rebounded very well and were the vocal leaders throughout the game.
“I was very pleased with how the team came out in the second half and put the game away," said Crollard. “Given the fact that this was our first live game since we didn’t play a jamboree. I am sure that we can clean up some of the first game mistakes and keep building on what we have been building here at LR.”
Lake Roosevelt (77) - Marchand 35, St. Pierre 11, Cante 6, Whitelaw 6, Edmo 0, Nicholson 0, Saxon 0, George 0, Jordan 17, Wapato 2.
Medical Lake 59, Okanogan 57
MEDICAL LAKE - Medical Lake edged Okanogan, 59-57, in a non-league game Dec. 7.
The game stayed closed all the way with the Cardinals leading 34-30 at the half and 47-42 after three periods.
Gage Wilson led the Bulldogs with 24 points and nine rebounds.
Okanogan (57) - Fingar 0, Waggoner 3, Clark 6, Boesel 6, Tverberg 8, Radke 0, Ramos 4, Mail 6, Hamilton 0, Wilson 24, Perez 0. Rebounds: Wilson 9, Ramos 8, Boesel 6. Assists: Ramos 6.
Brewster 103, Waterville-Mansfield 27
WATERVILLE - Brewster blasted Waterville-Mansfield 103-27 in league game Dec. 7.
Brewster (103) - Garcia 6, Kelley 10, C. Gebbers 27, Schertenleib 0, K. Gebbers 10, Arellano 11, Woodward 4, Najera 8, Jarrell 8, Kelpman 11, Ashworth 8. Rebounds (29) - K. Gebbers 4, Woodward 4, Kelpman 4, Ashworth 4. Assists (26) - Jarrell 7, Najera 5. Steals (24) - Kelpman 5, C. Gebbers 4. Blocks (6) - Ashworth 3.
Omak 66, Tonasket 45
TONASKET - Omak topped Tonasket, 66-45, in a non-league game Dec. 5.
The top Pioneer scorers included Tre Marchand with 23 points and Reilly Davis with 15 points.
The Tigers were led by Cody Clark with 15 points.
Omak (66) - Hall 2, Davis 15, Romero 3, Sam 2, True 0, Mercado 10, Richter 4, Marchand 23, Sackman 7. Rebounds (37) - Hall 8, Sam 5, Marchand 5, Sackman 5, Davis 4, Romero 4. Assists (8) - Davis 5. Steals (26) - Hall 7, Marchand 10, Mercado 4, Davis 3. Blocks (1) - Richter.
Tonasket (45) - Clark 15, Morris 9, Moreland 5, Payne 5, Robinson 6, Duchow 3, Flores 2
Oroville 64, Tonasket 41
OROVILLE - Oroville got off to a fast start in taking out Tonasket, 64-41, in a league game Dec. 6.
“We got off to a great start by communicating well on defense and we had great ball movement offensively,” Oroville coach Jay Thacker said.
The Hornets led 23-3 after the first quarter.
“We are young in experience need to put together a full game,” said Tigers coach Aaron Small.
In double figures for Oroville were Julian Lopez with 16, Sergio Ocampo and Austin Bernard with 13 each, and Easton Anderson with 12.
Tiler Morris led Tonasket with 13 points.
Tonasket (41) - Morris 13, Duchow 8, Clark 5, Robinson 5, Moreland 4, Payne 3, Thomas 1, Haug 2.
Oroville (64) - Allie 2, Anderson 12, Layata 0, Hilderbrand 8, Lopez 16, Ocampo 13, Reverente 0, Bernard 13, Egerton 0, Spokes 0. Rebounds: Hilderbrand 12. Assists: Hilderbrand 5, Lopez 5.
Pateros 52, Liberty Bell 49
PATEROS – Pateros pushed ahead late to squeeze past Liberty Bell, 52-49, in a non-league game Dec. 6.
“Had another close game against Liberty Bell,” Pateros coach Marcus Stennes said. “They were able to take advantage of their 19 offensive rebounds.
“We struggled to find their shooters defensively. We forced some turnovers late in the fourth and were able to make a few free throws which helped us secure the win.”
Pateros was led by Ethan Freels with 20 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals.
Tyler Darwood led Liberty Bell with 18 points.
Liberty Bell (49) - Smith 1, Lidey 7, Stoothoff 5, Sa. Crandall 7, Falcon-George 6, Patterson 5, Whites 0, Darwood 18, Sh. Crandall 0.
Pateros (52) – Ceniceros 4, Thixton 0, Miller 0, Hall 12, Wall 16, Freels 20. Rebounds: Hall 10, Ceniceros 6, Wall 4, Thixton 4, Freels 3, Miller 2. Assists: Hall 4, Freels 4. Steals: Wall 3, Freels 3, Miller 1.
Pateros 78, Waterville 51
WATERVILLE – A strong third quarter helped lift Pateros to a 78-51 win over Waterville-Mansfield on Dec. 5.
“We struggled with Waterville’s press the first half,” Pateros coach Marcus Stennes said. “But were able to figure out our rotations at half time, which lead to easier baskets in the second half.
“We then were able to open up the lead and control the game from there.”
Those in scoring in double figures included Ethan Freels with 24 points, Hall with 23 points and Wall with 13 points.
Pateros (78) – Ceniceros 4, Thixton 2, Miller 4, Blackburn 8, Hall 23, Wall 13, Freels 24. Rebounds: Blackburn 9, Thixton 8, Hall 8, Wall 8, Ceniceros 7, Miller 5. Assists: Hall 7, Freels 5.
Bridgeport 72, Soap Lake 24
SOAP LAKE – Bridgeport overpowered Soap Lake, 72-24, in a league game Dec. 6.
