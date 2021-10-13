OMAK – Brewster edged Cascade to take first place in the boys’ varsity team standings at the Omak Invitational cross country meet Oct. 6 in East Side Park.
Brewster scored 49 team points. Cascade was right behind at 52.
For individuals, Juan David Martinez, Brewster, finished 0.45 second ahead of Tonasket’s Carter Timm to take first place.
On the girls’ side, Cascade won the combined varsity and JV race, with Chelan and Omak rounding out the team scoring.
Kaydence Carrington, Brewster, claimed first place with a time of 20:53.98.
Schools sending runners to the meet were Brewster, Bridgeport, Lake Roosevelt, Okanogan, Omak, Oroville, Tonasket, Cascade, Chelan, Entiat, Manson and Quincy.
Boys
Varsity team – 1, Brewster, 49. 2, Cascade, 52. 3, Chelan, 56. 4, Tonasket, 119. 5, Omak, 149. 6, Quincy, 152. 7, Okanogan, 161. 8, Lake Roosevelt, 191. 9, Manson, 214.
Varsity individual, 5K – 1, Juan David Martinez, Brewster, 17:23.26. 2, Carter Timm, Tonasket, 17:23.71. 4, Osvaldo Calderon, Brewster, 18:08.15. 11, Reyden Sandoval, Omak, 18:54.79. 12, Dane Hampe, Brewster, 18:55.58.
JV individual, 5K – 1, Gerardo Rodriguez, Brewster, 19:48.25.
Middle school team – 1, Okanogan, 28. 2, Liberty Bell, 48. 3, Bridgeport, 56. 4, Brewster, 104.
Middle school individual, 1.55 miles – 1, Carlos Campos, Bridgeport, 8:34.72. 2, Bodie Thomson, Liberty Bell, 8:37.38. 3, Finlay Weston, Okanogan, 8:44.33. 4, Hyrum Lyles, Okanogan, 8:46.51. 5, Ben Kaufman, Liberty Bell, 9:00.05.
Girls
Varsity/JV team – 1, Cascade, 24. 2, Chelan, 49. 3, Omak.
Varsity/JV individual – 3, Kaydence Carrington, Brewster, 20:53.98. 5, Syreni Sandoval, Omak, 21:31.42. 7, Ava Freese, Omak, 23:34.52. 9, Marrissa Timm, Tonasket, 24:12.70. 12, Christine Zandell, Omak, 26:03.36.
Middle school team – 1, Liberty Bell, 35. 2, Omak, 39. 3, Brewster, 52.
Middle school individual, 1.55 miles – 1, Amber Eppel, Tonasket, 9:48.60. 2, Julissa Najera, Brewster, 10:44.43. 3, Posey Hannigan, Liberty Bell, 11:00.31. 4, Dakota Wyss, Brewster, 11:17.76. 5, Sage Buhrig, Omak, 11:26.87.
Liberty Bell Invitational
Teams from schools throughout north central Washington sent runners to the Oct. 9 Liberty Bell Invitational on the school campus.
Participating schools included Brewster, Cashmere, Entiat, Lake Roosevelt, Liberty Bell, Manson, Okanogan and Soap Lake.
Liberty Bell took the boys’ team title with 24 points on the three-mile course. The Mountain Lions had the only full girls’ team, so took the top spot with 15 points.
The boys’ team is ranked No. 2 among 1B/2B teams in a weekly coaches’ poll coordinated by Phil English, Yakima. Brewster is No. 10.
For the girls, Liberty Bell ranks No. 3, while Republic is No. 8.
Boys
Varsity/JV team – 1, Liberty Bell, 24. 2, Cashmere, 54. 3, Brewster, 56. 4, Manson, 123. 5, Okanogan, 139. 6, Lake Roosevelt, 161.
Varsity/JV individual, 3 miles – 1, Will Halpin, Liberty Bell, 16:38.2. 2, Juan David Martinez, Brewster, 17:01.7. 4, Graham Sheley, Liberty Bell, 17:16.7. 5, Carter Sheley, Liberty Bell, 17:37.8. 6, Isaiah Stoothoff, Liberty Bell, 17:38.5.
Middle school team – 1, Okanogan, 22. 2, Liberty Bell, 36.
Middle school individual, 1.5 miles – 1, Finlay Weston, Okanogan, 8:45.0. 2, Bodie Thomson, Liberty Bell, 8:53.0. 3, Hyrum Lyles, Okanogan, 8:54.2. 4, Ben Kaufman, Liberty Bell, 9:08.29. 5, Liam Linklater, Okanogan, 9:14.8.
Girls
Varsity/JV team – 1, Liberty Bell, 15.
Varsity/JV individual, 3 miles – 1, Leki Albright, Liberty Bell, 19:42.7. 2, Jori Grialou, Liberty Bell, 20:13.09. 3, Dashe McCabe, Liberty Bell, 20:38.7. 4, Kaydence Carrington, Brewster, 20:51.5. 6, Ayeanna Ruprecht, Liberty Bell, 22:42.9.
Middle school team – 1, Liberty Bell, 19. 2, Manson, 42.
Middle school individual, 1.5 miles – 1, Taylor Hover, Liberty Bell, 10:36.4. 3, Anja Merkens, Liberty Bell, 10:38.7. 4, Ingrid Venable, Liberty Bell, 10:53.5. 5, Wylie Smith, Liberty Bell, 10:54.4. 6, Posey Hannigan, Liberty Bell, 10:57.3.
CAN-AM Invitational
Sixteen teams from schools of all sizes sent runners to the Oct. 9 CAN-AM Invitational at the Old Kettle Falls Day Use Area.
The Omak girls finished third in the team standings.
Boys
Varsity team – 1, Rogers, 37. 2, Chewelah, 58. 3, Kettle Falls, 91. 4, Colville, 101. 5, Newport, 120. 6, Valley Christian, 120. 7, Omak, 147.
Varsity individual, 5K – 5, Nicholas Baker, Republic, 17:23.0. 14, Korbin Forsman, Republic, 18:34.55. 16, Logan Thompson, Republic, 18:39.0. 26, Reyden Sandoval, Omak, 19:31.0. 34, Killian Cariker, Omak, 20:03.0.
JV individual, 5K – 26, Kyle Schreier, Republic, 24:06.0. 27, Connor McElheran, Republic, 24:08.0.
Middle school individual, 1.5 miles – 23, William Freese, Omak, 12:23.0. 40, Iman Abdullah, Republic, 13:45.0. 41, Forrest Royal, Inchelium, 13:50.0. 48, Josef Gann, Omak, 14:39.0.
Girls
Varsity/JV team – 1, Colville, 45. 2, Rogers, 50. 3, Omak, 56. 4, Kettle Falls, 59.
Varsity/JV individual, 5K – 3, Syreni Sandoval, Omak, 21:42.0. 7, Melanie Bineau, Republic, 22:33.0. 9, Ava Freese, Omak, 23:47.0. 16, Christine Zandell, Omak, 25:32.0. 24, Clarissa Stensgar, Inchelium, 27:26.0.
Middle school team – 1, Deer Park, 26. 2, Colville, 41. 3, Kettle Falls, 91. 4, Omak, 101. 5, Riverside, 105.
Middle school individual, 1.5 miles – 11, Annika Baker, Republic, 12:52.0. 14, Sage Buhrig, Omak, 12:56.0. 18, Piper Stotts, Republic, 13:32.0. 28, Laila Ramirez, Omak, 14:07.0. 32, Faith Hendrick, Omak, 14:31.0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.