WENATCHEE – Brewster’s boys’ basketball team will meet Kettle Falls in the first round of play at the state 2B basketball tournament this weekend at the Spokane Arena.
No. 4-seeded Brewster and No. 12 Kettle Falls will meet at 7:15 tonight, March 4. The winner will compete against No. 3-seeded Toutle Lake at 7:15 p.m. March 5. Both games are loser out.
Brewster heads to state despite being buried by the Life Christian Academy Eagles in a regional playoff game, 78-65, on Feb. 28 in Wenatchee.
Seattle Academy 72, Omak 53
ISSAQUAH – Omak met Seattle Academy in a 1A regional playoff game on Feb. 28 at Issaquah High School and came home a little worse for wear with a 72-53 loss.
The No. 8-seeded Pioneers will continue their journey to the state tournament at the Yakima SunDome, playing No. 9-seeded LaSalle at 2 p.m. today, March 4. The winner will play No. 2 Cashmere at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5. Both games are loser out.
No scoring was available for the Seattle Academy game.
Colfax 69, Oroville 58
SPOKANE VALLEY – Oroville dropped out of state contention Feb. 28 with a 69-58 loss to Colfax. Julian Lopez lead the Hornets with 21 points.
The Hornets had a great season with a regional appearance.
Toutle Lake 59, Lake Roosevelt 43
LONGVIEW – The Raiders boys’ basketball team traveled to Mark Morris High School to meet the Toutle Lake Fighting Ducks on Feb. 28, but came up short, 59-43.
Lake Roosevelt moves will meet No. 11-seeded Wahkiakum at 3:45 p.m. March 4 in the Spokane Arena. The winner of will play No. 5 seed Life Christian Academy at 3:45 p.m. March 5.
With the win over Lake Roosevelt, the Ducks set themselves up with a bye round to start the Hardwood Classic. They’ll meet the winner of the Brewster-Kettle Falls game at 7:15 p.m. March 4.
Lake Roosevelt (43) – Marchand, 13. Cante, 3. Whitelaw, 9. Waters, 2. Nicholson, 7. Saxon, 2. George, 3. Jordan, 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.