SEATTLE – The Brewster Boys & Girls Club has been awarded a Mariners Care grant to help youngsters participate in youth baseball and softball activities.
Mariners Care is the charitable foundation of the Seattle Mariners.
The Brewster organization will receive $25,000 to increase physical activity for youth by creating year-round baseball, softball and physical fitness opportunities for children in the rural, largely low-income community. Activities include practices, league play and gymnasium activities.
According to Mariners Care, Brewster Boys & Girls Club is a hub for before- and after-school tutoring and activities for children from low-income families in the community who cannot afford fees for youth sports. The club creates programs designed to combat barriers to participation, including lack of transportation, and by providing culturally responsive content.
The grant will allow the club to enroll up to 35 youth for league play in softball and baseball, resulting in 100 hours of physical activity for each child. Another 200 youth will have access to 320 hours each of additional physical fitness through year-round indoor activities.
The Brewster club is a project of the Boys & Girls Club of Snohomish County.
