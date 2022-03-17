BREWSTER – The Mariners Cares Foundation has given a $25,000 grant to the Brewster Boys & Girls Club.
The goal is to give Brewster youth “a chance to follow in the footsteps of MLB players, like Terry Sparks and Jerrod Riggan.”
Riggan, a Brewster graduate, played from 2000 to 2003. He played for the New York Mets and the Cleveland Indians.
The foundation said the Brewster Boys & Girls Club is working to improve health outcomes for youth in a rural, largely low-income community by creating year-round baseball, softball and physical fitness opportunities.
“Tiny Brewster … is an unlikely baseball powerhouse,” said the foundation. “With a population of fewer than 2,500 people, the town has produced five professional players. They include four minor leaguers and two major leaguers.”
Grant money will be used to offset transportation, uniform and training costs for their boys and girls to play baseball and softball.
Jamie Sluys is the club’s unit director.
The Mariners Care Foundation also granted the club a $5,000 equipment donation grant in 2019.
Foundation officials noted the club also attracted resources from Gebbers Farms, Brewster. Along with supporting the Brewster club with financial and in-kind resources, Gebbers maintains a pristine ballfield near its orchards with the same materials the Mariners use to maintain their home field in Seattle.
Baseball fields in Brewster are some of the finest in Washington, the foundation noted.
The grant will allow the club to enroll up to 35 youth for league play in softball and baseball, resulting in 100 hours of physical activity for each child. Another 200 youth will have access to physical fitness through year-round indoor activities.
