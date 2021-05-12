BREWSTER – Brewster’s winning streak in baseball continued May 8 as the Bears won both games in a doubleheader with Okanogan.
Brewster won the first game 11-2 and the nightcap 8-0.
AJ Woodward got the win in the first game, pitching the full game with 13 strikeouts, “which is the second most for any pitcher I’ve coached,” said Brewster coach Todd Phillips. “A bunch of former players showed up … to celebrate the W, so that was neat. Makes you very grateful for the kids you have had the opportunity to coach. Even had a player from my first season in Republic showed up.”
Kolbe Tverberg pitched the whole game for the Bulldogs, said assistant coach Jake Townsend.
Brewster struck first when Tyson Schertenleib hit his third double of the season. Brewster loaded the bases and then Schertenleib scored on Brady Wulf’s RBI single.
The Bears broke it open in the second inning as Arnie Arevalo reached base on an error and Woodward hit a homer. Schertenleib followed with a home run of his own.
Reese Vassar and Wulf reached base on errors, Kelson Gebbers doubled to bring a runner home and then Okanogan committed two more errors that led to three more Brewster runs.
Woodward ran into a little trouble in the fourth and had his only really rough inning, said Phillips. Okanogan scored two runs on four hits.
Brewster regained its lead margin when Vassar reached base on an error, stole second and scored on Wulf’s at-bat. Eric Ramirez then scored off the bat of Nico Maldonado.
The Bears added two more in the fifth when Woodward singled, then scored from Schertenleib’s double. Schertenleib advanced on a sacrifice fly and scored on Vassar’s single.
For Okanogan, Carson Boesel went 3-for-3 with an RBI. Brennen Smith and Manny Rodriguez scored.
Okanogan 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 7 9
Brewster 1 6 0 0 2 2 X 11 14 1
In the second game, Schertenleib was on the mound for Brewster’s 8-0 win. He gave up two hits and threw Brewster’s first shutout of the season, said Phillips.
For Okanogan, Carson Boesel and Carter Kuchenbuch struck out a combined seven batters, said Townsend. Boesel and Tucker Pirtchard each went 1-for-3 in the game.
“Okanogan is going to be really good in a couple years,” said Phillips Coach Peewee Howe “will do a great job with them and they are young. We’re going to see some of those Okanogan and Brewster rivalry battles for titles like the days of yore.”
Schertenleib singled, advanced on a passed ball and a wild pitch, then scored on a single by Vassar.
Brewster added three scores in the third inning and three more in the fifth.
Okanogan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 3
Brewster 1 0 3 1 3 0 X 8 7 3
