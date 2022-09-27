KETTLE FALLS — Brewster led Okanogan County schools in men’s team results at the Sept. 24 Can-Am Invitational Cross Country meet in Kettle Falls and at the Sept. 20 Okanogan Invite at the Okanogan Valley Golf Course. Brewster was sixth overall in men’s with 134 at the Can-Am.
Team results were not available for the Okanogan Invite.
Behind in seventh was Okanogan with 200, Omak in 10th with 291, and Lake Roosevelt in 16th with 442. Omak was the only school to place in the women’s team results, coming in seventh with 149.
In all, 23 teams attended the invitational, including Brewster, Okanogan, Omak, Lake Roosevelt and Republic. Liberty Bell was also present, though they only sent their middle school team.
The boy’s varsity race saw 118 competitors while the girls had 86 in the running. Fastest out of the local teams was Juan David Martinez of Brewster with a time of 17:33 for the boys and Kaydence Carrington, also Brewster, with a time of 20:53 for the girls.
Omak’s cross-country coach, Sean Kato, said that while this course doesn’t lend itself to personal record runs due to the slower surfaces the course contains, like sand, even though it’s mostly flat. Still, according to Kato, many of his runners had personal best runs, including Ava Freese who improved upon her best time by 50 seconds.
Another female runner for the Pioneers, Sage Buhrig, was just 15 seconds shy of her PB, even after being sick for a portion of last week and running on a slower course.
On the boy’s side, Spencer Smyth continued the Pioneer pattern of PB’s with a 2:56 improvement on his 5k time. Kris Clark improved on his 5k time at this course from last year by 1:24 and Jose Cabello-Preciado, a freshman, posted his personal best 5k time of 21:03.
The Okanogan Invite had 11 high schools in attendance, including Brewster, Bridgeport, Lake Roosevelt, Okanogan, Omak, Oroville, and Tonasket.
In statewide news, Okanogan, at 5, and Brewster, at 7, ranked in the top 10 for boys 1B/2B cross country squads following the Week 3 Cross Country Coaches Association poll from Sept. 25.
Full results below:
OKANOGAN INVITE
Women’s 5,000 meter — 1, Kaydence Carrington, Brewster, 21:29; 5, Syreni Sandoval, Omak, 23:14; 7, Ava Freese, Omak, 25:16;, 11, Kylee Wyatt, Omak, 25:59; 12, Kara Pulsifer, Brewster, 26:24; 16, Christine Zandell, Omak, 27:37; 22, Kailah Leadingham, Lake Roosevelt, 29:26; 23, Megan Heilen, Tonasket, 30:13; 24, Karina Smith, Oroville, 30:15; 25, Paisley Hoglund, Tonasket, 31:01; 26, Milana Pilkinton, Tonasket, 31:08; 27, Kristalyn Costello, Tonasket, 31:33; 32, Hayden Velasco, Omak, 36:45; 33, Keilahni Pelton, Tonasket, 38:30.
Men’s 5,000 meter — 1, Juan David Martinez, Brewster, 17:50; 4, Reyden Sandoval, Omak, 18:16; 6, Hyrum Lyles, Okanogan, 18:24; 8, Carlos Campos, Bridgeport, 18:38; 10, Osvaldo Calderon, Brewster, 18:48; 12, Simon Beery, Okanogan, 19:07; 13, Finlay Weston, Okanogan, 19:09; 14, Enrique Campos, Brewster, 19:23; 16, Landin Evans, Okanogan, 19:38; 17, Wylie Gray, Omak, 19:40; 18; Eligah Richards, Okanogan, 19:44; 19, Jesse Ash, Tonasket, 19:45; 23, Kyle Ryder, Omak, 19:53; 26, Isaac Gillespie, Okanogan, 20:18; 27, Trece Hendrickson, Tonasket, 20:28; 29, Caden Portch, Lake Roosevelt, 20:31; 33, Micaiah Schell, Tonasket, 21:08; 34, Omar Barrera, Brewster, 21:09; 35, Francisco Duran, Brewster, 21:14; 36, Waylon Diehl, Okanogan, 21:28; 37, Juan Angel, Brewster, 21:30; 38, Jose Cabello-Preciado, Omak, 21:36; 40, Sebastion Orozco, Bridgeport, 21:40; 42, Calvin Sutton, Tonasket, 22:06; 43, Noah Hunt, Lake Roosevelt, 22:12; 46, Awston Clark, Omak, 22:48; 47, David Johnson, Oroville, 23:27; 49, Kristafor Clark, Omak, 23:36; 50, Brandon Pino, Lake Roosevelt, 23:56; 51, Owen Wills, Oroville, 24:02; 52, Aiden Palmanteer, Lake Roosevelt, 24:39; 53, Paroah Hudson, Lake Roosevelt, 25:57; 54, Connor Norton, Lake Roosevelt, 26:29; 55, Tor Chaffee, Lake Roosevelt, 27:58; 56, Alexander Palacio, Bridgeport, 28:35; 57, Anthony Soriano, Bridgeport, 31:09; 58, Spencer Smyth, Omak, 36:03.
CAN-AM
Mens team results — 1, Lakeside (Nine Mile), 28; 6, Brewster, 134; 7, Okanogan, 200; 10, Omak, 291; 16, Lake Roosevelt, 442.
Womens team results, combined — 1, Post Falls, 29; 7, Omak, 149.
Men’s 5,000 meter — 1, Barrett Poulsen, Freeman, 16:39; 4, Juan David Martinez, Brewster, 17:33; 15, Reyden Sandoval, Omak, 18:26; 18, Osvaldo Calderon, Brewster, 18:40; 21, Finlay Weston, Okanogan, 18:44.56; 22, Lyles Hyrum, Okanogan, 18:47; 33, Cayden Milton-Behler, Brewster, 19:16; 44, Enrique Campos, Brewster, 19:44; 52, Landin Evans, Okanogan, 20:07; 53, Eligah Richards, Okanogan, 20:10; 55, Francisco Duran, Brewster, 20:11.82; 60, Kyle Ryder, Omak, 20:17.7; 66, Juan Angel, Brewster, 20:34; 71, Caden Portch, Lake Roosevelt, 20:46; 72, Omar Barrera, Brester, 20:48; 76, Joes Cabello-Preciado, Omak, 21:03; 79, Finn Beery, Okanogan, 21:06.88; 85, Waylon Diehl, Okanogan, 21:35; 90, Awston Clark, Omak, 22:02; 91, Kristafor Clark, Omak, 22:08; 100, Connor Norton, Lake Roosevelt, 24:01; 104, Aidan Palmanteer, Lake Roosevelt, 24:47; 108, Dartanyain Cline, Okanogan, 25:34; 109, Pharoah Hudson, Lake Roosevelt, 25:53; 114, Tor Chaffee, Lake Roosevelt, 28:40; 116, Jaxon Krohn, Lake Roosevelt, 31:12; 117, Zane Chaffee, Lake Roosevelt, 31:13; 118, Spencer Smyth, Omak, 32:53.
Women’s 5,000 meter combined — 1, Annastasia Peters, Post Falls, 18:04; 7, Kaydence Carrington, Brewster, 20:53; 18, Sarah McGaffey, Republic, 22:25; 28, Melissa Bineau, Republic, 23:38.16; 30, Syreni Sandoval, Omak, 23:40.13; 36, Ava Freese, Omak, 24:13.85; 39, Sage Buhrig, Omak, 24:17; 45, Melanie Bineau, Republic, 24:48; 61, Isabelle Bineau, Republic, 26:59.3; 62, Kara Pulsifer, Brewster, 27:01; 66, Christine Zandell, Omak, 27:29; 71, Kylee Wyatt, Omak, 28:20; 74, Kailah Leadingham, Lake Roosevelt, 30:39; 83, Marteena Oflynn-Fulfer, Lake Roosevelt, 34:57; 84, Hayden Velasco, Omak, 38:48.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.