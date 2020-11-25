SPOKANE – Wade Gebbers, Brewster, was named as an honorable mention on the all-decade men’s basketball team at Whitworth University.
Gebbers played from 2010-13.
Those named to the team were Dustin McConnell (2011-14), Kyle Roach, 2016-19, George Valle (2013-16), Ben College, 2017-20), Kenny Love (2014-17), Christian Jurlina (2014-17).
During the 10 years, the Pirates had a 245-43 record, won seven NWC regular-season and seven NWC tournament titles and made nine NCAA Division III tournament appearances. They reached the Elite Eight once and the Sweet 16 four times. All six Pirates earned All-America honors.
Also receiving honorable mention were David Riley (2008-11), Felix Friedt (2009-12) and Colton McCargar (2011-14).
