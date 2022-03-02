All three win regional games
WENATCHEE – Brewster High School’s boys’ basketball team, the No. 4 seed into state tournament play, topped No. 5 Morton-White Pass, 59-51, on Saturday, Feb. 26, at Wenatchee High School.
Wenatchee and neighboring Eastmont High School hosted several regional 1B and 2B boys’ and girls’ basketball games Feb. 25-26.
The win earned the Bears a first-round bye March 2. The team will play at 3:45 p.m. March 3 in the Spokane Arena against the winner of the March 2 Toutle Lake-Napavine game. Toutle Lake is seeded No. 11 and Napavine is No. 6.
No. 9 Lake Roosevelt, the 80-42 winner against River View on Feb. 26 at Eastmont, will play No. 8 Coupeville at 9 a.m. March 2 in a loser-out matchup at the Spokane Arena. The winner of the Lake Roosevelt-Coupeville game will meet No. 2 Liberty (Spangle) at 9 p.m. March 3. The loser will be out.
In 1B boys’ play, No. 1-ranked Almira/Coulee-Hartline beat No. 8 DeSales, 39-36, Feb. 26 at Eastmont.
ACH gets a first-round bye March 2 at state. The team will play at 10:30 a.m. March 3 against the winner of the March 2 game between Mount Vernon Christian and Lummi Nation.
Tickets to the 1B/2B tournament may be purchased online through WIAA’s website or on site at the Spokane Arena. Fans may purchase four-day, three-day or single-day tickets.
Prices vary; discounted pricing is offered for seniors age 62 and older; active duty military, veterans, Guard and reserve members with military ID; students 5-11, and students 12 and older with valid high school or middle school ASB card. Children under age 5 are admitted free.
“We won a battle of a game versus Morton-White Pass,” said Brewster coach Michael Taylor. “We were the fourth seed and they were the fifth. We knew going in that they were a tough team with good size and quick guards. They had been playing well all season and particularly well in their district tournament.”
The game went back and forth most of the way through. Both teams had fouls on their starting centers and outside shooting wasn’t great, either, Taylor said.
“Mixing up defenses can disrupt the offense and I think both teams did that at times,” he said. “We missed some opportunities early in the game to attack their zone when we settled for outside shots. We also turned the ball over too many times out away from the basket.”
In the end, “we made some good plays on defense and knocked down some shots to pull out the win,” Taylor said.
Looking ahead, he said Brewster has a challenge ahead of it with the March 2 game against either Toutle Lake or Napavine.
“I think our guys are excited and looking forward to it,” he said. “I grew up playing (for Brewster) the 1A division in Yakima, but there is something special about taking a Brewster team to the state B tournament in Spokane, especially when we are the defending champions. It will be fun.”
Brewster – Tyson Schertenleib, 4 points, 3 rebounds; Brady Wulf, 3 points, 4 rebounds; Reese Vassar, 3 points, 3 rebounds; Kelson Gebbers, 20 points, 8 rebounds; Adaih Najera, 10 points, 17 rebounds; AJ Woodward, 12 points, 8 rebounds; Cort Gebbers, 7 points, 7 rebounds.
