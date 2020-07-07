BREWSTER – The Brewster King Salmon Derby, originally scheduled for July 31 and Aug. 1-2, has been canceled.
“COVID-19 state- and county-mandated rules make it virtually impossible for us to safely hold a derby this year,” said organizers. “We are very disappointed that it came to this and we appreciate your understanding.”
Organizers had canceled, then reinstated the derby but ultimately called it off.
Next year’s derby is planned for Aug. 6-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.