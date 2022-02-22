Okanogan bows out of state contention
OKANOGAN – Brewster beat Okanogan in a District 6 boys' basketball playoff game Feb. 17, then the Bulldogs bowed out of post-season play two nights later at the hands of Lake Roosevelt.
No. 8-ranked Brewster topped Okanogan, which had been ranked No. 2 in the state in RPI rankings going into the week, 50-47. No. 15 Lake Roosevelt knocked the Bulldogs out of the playoffs, 71-45.
The losses dropped Okanogan to No. 6 and elevated Brewster to No. 5 and the Raiders to No. 12.
Okanogan ended the season with a 20-4 overall record.
In the first game, played in Dawson Gym, Brewster went out to a 21-17 halftime lead, with neither team shooting very well, said Okanogan coach Mike Carlquist. Okanogan shot 8-for-27 and Brewster was 8-for-21.
“Okanogan had a disappointing end to their season, and I think they are a state tourney-caliber team, but with only two allocations (from the district), it was going to be tough to make it out of our district,” said Brewster coach Michael Taylor.
Okanogan had a good third quarter, outscoring the Bears 20-10 to go ahead by 6, said Carlquist. Brewster hit 4-of-8 on three-pointers in the fourth quarter to pull out the win.
“I knew we would have to play a solid game on both ends to have a chance to win,” said Taylor. “Okanogan is a good team. We didn’t play a perfect game by any means, but we did have some key plays down the stretch.”
Brewster had too many turnovers, took many poor shots, gave up too many offensive rebounds and missed opportunities for scores, said Taylor.
“Okanogan’s zone can take credit for many of our inefficiencies, as they are long and cover most of the scoring areas,” Taylor said. “We did make good plays and played hard on defense. We tried a couple tactical things on defense and for the most part they worked out.
“In the end, we made some free throws and had some hustle plays to pull out the win. It’s amazing how small things we talk about on day one came into play in the biggest game in crunch time.”
He praised his players “for making things happen and giving us a chance to win.”
Okanogan – Tyler Popelier, 6 points; Jaden Radke, 4 points, 10 rebounds; Carson Boesel, 10 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Grant Gillespie, 2 points; Chase Wilson, 19 points, 10 rebounds; Carter Kuchenbuch, 2; Julian Perez.
Brewster – Tyson Schertenleib, 6 points, 1 rebound; Brady Wulf, 9 points, 5 rebounds; Kelson Gebbers, 16 points, 6 rebounds; Adaih Najera, 6 points, 6 rebounds; AJ Woodward, 8 points, 13 rebounds; Cort Gebbers, 5 points, 9 rebounds; Zane Madden.
Brewster 11 10 10 19 50
Okanogan 7 10 20 10 47
With the win, Brewster took the district championship and sent Okanogan into a loser-out game with Lake Roosevelt on Feb. 19. Brewster now advances to regional play.
“Lake Roosevelt came out and played very aggressive and shot well, led by the 28 points of Chase Marchand and 18 of Tanner Kisser,” said Carlquist.
Okanogan – Jaden Radke, 22 points, 13 rebounds; Chase Wilson, 9 points; Carson Boesel, 9 points; Grant Gillespie, 2 points; Brad Ingram, 2 points; Carter Kuchenbuch, 1 point.
Lake Roosevelt, which had beat Manson in a loser-out game Feb. 17, now heads to regional play thanks to the win over Okanogan.
Brewster will meet Morton-White Pass on Feb. 25 or 26 at a time and location to be determined. The winner gets a first-round bye at state and then plays at 3:45 p.m. March 3 at state in the Spokane Arena.
Loser of the Brewster and Morton-White Pass matchup plays at 7:15 p.m. March 2 in Spokane; that game’s loser will be out.
Lake Roosevelt will play River View in a loser-out game either Feb. 25 or Feb. 26 at a time and location to be determined. The winner plays a loser-out game at state at 9 a.m. March 2 in the Spokane Arena.
In 1B District 7 play, Almira/Coulee-Hartline topped Curlew, 65-33, on Feb. 15 at home and won the district 7 championship, 56-54, over No. 1-ranked Cusick at Chewelah High School. Both advance to regional play.
Going into the game, Cusick had been ranked No. 1 in state with an 18-0 record. ACH, at 15-3, was ranked No. 2.
In regional play, ACH will meet DeSales either Feb. 25 or Feb. 26 at a time and location to be determined. The winner gets a first-round bye at state then plays at 10:30 a.m. March 3 at the Spokane Arena.
The ACH-DeSales game loser plays March 2 in a loser-out game at 2 p.m. March 2 in Spokane.
Seeding into regional play for Brewster, Lake Roosevelt and ACH was done by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association using the rating percentage index system.
RPI is a statistical system used to rank teams. It is one of the tools used by WIAA’s seeding committees to determine first-round bracket pairings into state tournaments.
The formula looks at win percentage, opponents’ win percentage, win percentage of opponents’ opponents and strength of schedule.
Teams are seeded into state brackets based on their final ranking as determined by the seeding committees, versus previous criteria that was based on how teams finished in district qualifying tournaments, said WIAA.
RPI
1B
1, Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 17-3
2, Northwest Yeshiva, 16-2
3, Cusick, 19-1
4, Willapa Valley, 18-3
5, Lummi Nation,15-2
6, DeSales, 18-4
7, Moses Lake Christian, 21-2
8, Wellpinit, 14-4
9, Sunnyside Christian, 17-5
10, Mount Vernon Christian, 16-6
2B
1, Kalama, 19-1
2, Liberty (Spangle), 19-2
3, Adna, 19-5
4, Columbia (Burbank), 21-1
5, Brewster, 18-5
6, Okanogan, 20-4
7, Coupeville, 16-0
8, Napavine, 17-5
9, Ilwaco, 19-4
10, Colfax, 17-4
12, Lake Roosevelt, 15-6
