EPHRATA – The Brewster 14s Babe Ruth team won the state tournament July 11-13.
On the first day of the tournament, played in Ephrata, the team topped Stanwood 13-4 and Ellensburg 19-4.
The next day, the squad beat Burlington, 16-0.
During the semifinal game, played July 13, the team blanked Friday Harbor, 10-0, and slugged Ellensburg again for the championship, 19-9
The team will head to West Linn, Ore., for the regional tournament July 22-27.
“We lost last year in the 13U regional in Calgary to West Linn in the championship, so we will be looking to rectify that,” said coach Daniel Vassar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.