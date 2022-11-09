OMAK — Omak High School played host to the final set of district 6 volleyball games on Nov. 3 and 5 which saw Brewster, Okanogan and Manson advance.
The deciding games started on Nov. 1, where Brewster dashed Liberty Bell’s state hopes at home in 3 sets, and Lake Roosevelt did the same with Tonasket.
Manson, who’ve taken the no. 2 seed in state brackets, showed strong teamwork and intense play in their 3-set win over Lake Roosevelt on Nov. 3. Brewster took an incredible win over Okanogan in an intense, closely fought battle through a full five sets.
“We knew going into [the Nov. 3] match that regardless of winning or losing, it was going to be an opportunity to get better because Okanogan is such good competition,” Brewster coach Marcy Boesel said.
The Bears dropped the first two sets to the Bulldogs, 18-25 and 26-28, but received a spark of life from their bench in the third set that carried the team to a win.
Brewster would win the final three sets of the match 25-10, 25-23, and 15-10.
Manson and Brewster were already qualified for state play heading into Nov. 5 game, but would still play to help determine seeding. Manson eventually won, 3-1, and received the no. 2 seed while Brewster would take the no. 10 seed.
The Okanogan and Lake Roosevelt matchup on Nov. 5 was a loser-out game, which Okanogan won in 3 sets, taking the no. 14 seed.
The next games, which are also the first of state, will begin Nov. 10 at the Yakima Valley SunDome, 1301 S. Fair Avenue. Okanogan will play La Conner (No. 3) on court 1 at 9:45 a.m. and Brewster will play Liberty (No. 7) on court 2 at 9:45 a.m.
