ok vs brewster vb

AL CAMP | Special to The Chronicle

Morgan McGuire (6), Brewster, and Alex Goetz (7), Okanogan, meet at the net during their Nov. 3 matchup in Omak during district play.

Manson tops district battle

OMAK — Omak High School played host to the final set of district 6 volleyball games on Nov. 3 and 5 which saw Brewster, Okanogan and Manson advance.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.