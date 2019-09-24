OKANOGAN - Colfax topped Liberty in the championship volleyball match of the Okanogan Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 21.
The Bulldogs prevailed in two sets (set scores were not received)
Brewster edged Toutle Lake, 2-1, in the match for third and fourth places.
Okanogan got past Mount Baker, 2-1, in the match for fifth and sixth places.
Omak topped Davenport, 2-0, in the game for seventh and eighth places.
“Okanogan hosted a great tournament,” said Brewster coach Marcy Boesel. “The level of competition was challenging, and it gave our team a nice opportunity to continue to learn and grow.
“I saw girls working hard to implement what we've been talking about in practice. It is fun to watch the girls gain confidence as we go along. We have plenty to continue to work on, but I am proud of how the girls battled throughout the day and finished with a win against a very good Toutle Lake team.”
Brewster topped Mount Baker, 25-14, 25-22. Brewster stats: Brooklynne Boesel serving 8/8, 13 digs, 17/19 attacks, 6 kills, 9/9 serve receive; Sammi Emigh serving 3/4, 1 ace, 5 digs, 11/12 attacks, 5 kills, 4/4 serve receive; Karste Wright 6/7 serving, 1 ace, 5 digs, 14/16 attacks, 7 kills, 3/3 serve receive; Abigail Boesel 5/6 serving, 1 ace, 2 digs, 18 assists; Emerson Webster 1 dig, 4/4 attacks, 2 kills; Anah Wulf 6/7 serving, 1 ace, 3 digs, 4/5 attacks, 1 kill, 4/4 serve receive; Karina Martinez 0/1 serving, 3/4 serve receive; MaKena Kelly 9/9 serving, 1 ace, 1 dig, 1/1 serve receive; Cynthia Sanchez 4/5 serving, 1 ace, 4 digs, 2/3 serve receive.
Brewster defeated Omak 25-18 and 25-22. Brewster stats: Brooklynne Boesel 12/12 serving, 2 aces, 9/9 serve receive, 14 digs, 32/32 attacks, 10 kills; Sammi Emigh 6/6 serve receive, 5/5 serving, 4 digs, 11/15 attacks, 3 kills; Karste Wright 6/8 serving, 4/5 serve receive, 4 digs, 17/18 attacks, 8 kills; Abigail Boesel 8/8 serving, 2 aces, 4 digs, 23 assists, 1/1 attacks; Emerson Webster 1 dig, 1 assist, 4/4 attacks; Anah Wulf 2/3 serving, 1/1 serve receive, 1 dig, 7/9 attacks, 4 kills, 1 stuff block; Karina Martinez 2/2 serve receive, 3/3 serving, 1 ace, 4 digs; Makena Kelly 0/2 serve receive, 1 dig; Cynthia Sanchez 5/5 serve receive, 5 digs, 9/10 serving, 3 aces; Vicky Sanchez 1 dig, 0/1 serve receive.
Liberty def. Brewster 19-25, 25-9, 15-8. Brewster stats: Brooklynne Boesel 3/3 serving, 11/11 serve receive, 4 digs, 2 assists, 20/24 attacks, 8 kills, 1 stuff block; Sammi Emigh 13/13 serving, 2 aces, 4/5 serve receive, 5 digs, 1 assist, 8/11 attacks, 4 kills; Karste Wright 6/6 serve receive, 5/6 serving, 1 ace, 2 digs, 17/20 attacks, 2 kills; Abigail Boesel 5/5 serving, 7 digs, 12 assists, 1/2 attacks, 1 kill; Emerson Webster 1/1 attacks, 1 kill; Anah Wulf 4/5 serve receive, 4/5 serving, 4 digs, 12/14 attacks, 2 kills, 1 stuff block; Karina Martinez 2/2 serve receive, 1 dig; Cynthia Sanchez 4/4 serve receive, 3 digs, 8/9 serving, 1 ace; Vicky Sanchez 1/1 serving, 1 dig
Brewster def. Toutle Lake 25-17, 16-25 and 15-8. No stats received.
Waterville-Mansfield 3, Oroville 0
OROVILLE – Waterville-Mansfield took a 3-0 league match from Oroville on Sept. 21.
No other information was received.
Tonasket 3, Bridgeport 0
TONASKET – In a league match moved from Bridgeport due to a problem with the Fillies gym floor, Tonasket won 25-15, 25-17 and 25-15 on Sept. 19.
“Tonasket served 97 percent accurate and had 32 kills in the match,” said Tonasket coach Jayden Hawkins. “Everyone contributed to the team win. There are still things we need to improve on, but every week we are getting better.”
Stats: Vannessa Keller nine kills; Aubrey Attwood 17/17 serving, seven aces: Rubi Capote 9/9 serving; Maisie Ramon led the team with 19 assists; Kaylee Clark 1.5 stuff blocks.
Tonasket swept junior varsity 25-11, 25-18 and 25-19 and c-squad 26-24, 25-8, 25-9.
Pateros 3, Riverside Christian 2
PATEROS – Pateros edged Riverside Christian 25-11, 18-2,5 25-14, 16-25 and 15-9 in a league match
“We had some trouble reducing our errors but, the team kept their mental game strong and came out with the win,” said Pateros coach Chloe Gill, whose team improved to 2-0 league, 2-2 overall
Riverside Christian fell to 0-2, 0-3.
For the Nannies, Jillian Piechalski 5 kills, 22 serves with one error; Vanessa Ceniceros 14 digs; Anna Williams 17 assists.
Omak 3, Manson 1
MANSON - Omak came from being down a set to dispatch Manson 20-25, 26-24, 25-17 and 25-10 in a non-league match Sept. 19.
Omak stats: Trinity Fjellman 9 kills, 11 digs, 1 block; Sidney Nichols 6 kills, 6 digs 2 aces; Mariah Campos 4 kills; Emma Haeberle 4 kills.
Brewster 3, Oroville 0
BREWSTER - Brewster picked up a league victory 25-10, 25-11 and 25-17 over Oroville on Sept. 19.
“We played pretty clean the first two sets,” Brewster coach Marcy Boesel said. “By the third set Oroville had done a nice of job learning the tendencies of our hitters. They dug a lot of balls. We lost our focus for a bit. We need to clean up our unforced errors.”
“We really played well against a very good Brewster team,” Oroville coach Nicole Hugus said. “They have some very tall, hard-hitting players. We did a good job adjusting and getting touches on blocks and digging the ball.”
Brewster stats: Brooklynne Boesel 18/18 serving, 1 ace, 9 digs, 1 assist, 22/24 attacks, 10 kills; Sammi Emigh 17/17 serving, 4 aces, 6 digs, 1 assist, 7/11 attacks, 3 kills, 1 stuff block; Karste Wright 4/4 serving, 1 ace, 4 digs, 3 assists, 20/24 attacks, 10 kills; Abigail Boesel 3/5 serving, 1 ace, 7 digs, 20 assists, 3/3 attacks; Anah Wulf 0/1 serving, 5 digs, 2 assists 15/19 attacks, 6 kills; Emerson Webster 2 assists, 3/4 attacks; Karina Martinez 5/5 digs; Tori Hull 1 dig, 4/5 attacks, 1 kill; Cynthia Sanchez 5/6 serving, 2 digs; MaKena Kelly 4 digs, 7/7 serving, 2 aces; Vicky Sanchez 3/3 serving.
Oroville stats: Kensie Hugus 10/10 serving, 24/25 passing, 8/11 hitting, 2 blocks; Taralynn Fox 7/7 serving, 2 aces, 24/25 passing, 8/12 hitting, 2 kills; Savannah Berg 4/5 serving, 3/5 hitting, 2 blocks; Tori Castrejon 4/5 serving; Julyssa Alaverez 22/25 passing.
Liberty Bell 3, Soap Lake 0
SOAP LAKE – Liberty Bell improved to 3-1 overall with a non-league 3-0 win over Soap Lake on Sept. 19.
Lake Roosevelt 3, Waterville-Mansfield 1
WATERVILLE – Lake Roosevelt evened its overall record to 1-1 with a 3-1 non-league win over Waterville-Mansfield on Sept. 19.
